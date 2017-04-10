recent
Kristian Vistrup Madsen at the opening of the 14th Lyon Biennial
Left: ICA London director Stefan Kalmár and dealer Sadie Coles. Right: Artist Sarah Lucas and dealer Sarah Watson. (All photos: Linda Yablonsky)
BREXIT OR NOT, London has thrown open its arms to American artists in what may be their biggest embrace since Pop.
On the cusp of the current Frieze Week, the Royal Academy featured Jasper Johns, the Serpentine Gallery had a show imported from Munich’s Museum Brandhorst by the increasingly captivating Wade Guyton. Tate Modern entered the home stretch of “Soul of a Nation,” its deeply satisfying survey of African-American art. The Barbican had the spirited and atmospheric “Basquiat: Boom for Real,” while the ICA prepped for Seth Price and Damien Hirst’s Newport Street Gallery readied a full-on survey for Dan Colen.
It was no different in the galleries. Gagosian, David Zwirner, Thomas Dane, Stuart Shave/Modern Art, Maureen Paley, Herald St, Timothy Taylor, Alison Jacques, and The Sunday Painter had Brice Marden, Sherrie Levine, Catherine Opie, Josh Kline, Tim Rollins and K.O.S., Jessi Reaves, Alex Katz, Sheila Hicks, and Cynthia Daignault, respectively.
Left: Artist Wade Guyton and Museum Brandhorst curator Achim Hochdörfer. Right: Artist Seth Price.
To inject some national pride into this unofficial Festival Americana, Tate Britain offered the open-plan embrace of a Rachel Whiteread retrospective, with the Chapman brothers on tap at Blain Southern and Gilbert and George at Lévy-Gorvy.
But it was Gary Hume who spearheaded the pushback as the artist inaugurating Sprüth Magers Gallery’s newly expanded quarters in Mayfair. The opening, last Thursday, brought out a starry cohort of smoking YBAs like Tracey Emin, Sarah Lucas, Gavin Turk, Fiona Banner and Whiteread, along with Michael Craig-Martin, Anthony Gormley, Paul Simenon, Don Brown, Rebecca Warren, Nicola Tyson, and such institutional top dogs as the Whitechapel Gallery’s Iwona Blazwick, the Heyward’s Ralph Rugoff, and the ICA’s Stefan Kalmár as well as Frieze cofounders Matthew Slotover and Amanda Sharp.
“It’s not about me,” said the modest Hume, whose new enamel-on-crinkly paper paintings invited a wholesale reconsideration of work that skitters between formalist abstraction and flat-out sentimentality with utter joy. “It’s not about the gallery,” countered Rugoff.
It was both. By taking over the Georgian townhouse where they used to have hardly more than a storefront, dealers Monika Sprüth and Philomene Magers opened up and exposed to natural light domestic spaces friendly to viewing art. “We worked so hard!” said Magers, clearly pleased with the splendor of her surroundings. “Can you believe we’re standing in a basement?” remarked Craig-Martin, of a lower-level gallery with such high ceilings that what might once have been a bomb shelter felt like a grand salon.
Left: Artists Georgie Hopton and Rebecca Warren. Right: Artists Brice Marden and Gary Hume with Royal Academy exhibitions director Tim Marlow.
The mood was just as bubbly at the dinner for two hundred, catered by Arnold & Henderson at One Belgravia. The Berlin-based gallery, which also has a huge outpost in Los Angeles, attracted a few Germans, mainly Thomas Ruff (on show at the Whitechapel) and Andreas Gursky, and collectors Dayana Tamendarova and the Rubells, but mostly this was an evening of artists’ artists who all collect each other.
Like several of his formerly bad-boy-and-girl friends, Hume is now an esteemed member of the Royal Academy of Arts. There, on Saturday morning, he waxed both funny and poetic in an exclusive talk with Marden and RA exhibitions director Tim Marlow. Marden, clad in his signature navy watch cap and bright orange socks, confessed that he likes to touch paintings in museums and recommended the experience, while Hume told the crowd of about sixty patrons that he became an artist because, he said, “Painting has problems that are all soluble by feeling.”
Thus stimulated, I headed out to discover a developing neighborhood of a dozen galleries in the Bermondsey area of Southwark, where Tyson had large and small-scale drawings at the stalwart Drawing Room, Damien Ortega had pride of place at White Cube, and Marianna Simnett impressed with the syringe-inflected Worst Gift, a comic/creepy video installation at Matt’s Gallery. (“Clearly an artist to watch,” Serpentine Gallery artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist would tell me later.)
Left: Artists Lynette Yiadom-Boakye and Catherine Opie. Right: Graphic designer Peter Saville.
From there it was off to Clapham to meet artists Sam McEwen and Pablo Bronstein at Studio Voltaire, where Glaswegian curator Paul Pieroni had mounted a heart-stopping show of cartoon drawings by the little-known Vittorio Scarpati, who was married to writer Cookie Mueller and made them in 1989 as both were dying of AIDS in New York.
Nearby, Daignault was opening The Sunday Painter’s new location with alpine imagery and the always edgy feminist dominatrix Cosey Fanni Tutti, formerly of Throbbing Gristle, debuted new video animation of her hometown, Hull, that was so hypnotic that we stayed past closing time.
Just as compelling, by the way, is Bronstein’s show at the Royal Institute of British Architecture, where his eyebrow-raising drawings enhance shoddy, low- and high-end “developer rubbish” in London dating from the 1960s–1990s. (Think Grenfell Tower.)
With McEwen at the wheel, we raced across London to The Approach, a gallery optimally situated above its own downstairs pub, and then to the packed Reaves and Rollins openings at Herald St and Maureen Paley. The two galleries cohosted a bibulous buffet at St. John Bread and Wine that went late, got loud, and spilled out into a typically English downpour.
Left: Choreographer Michael Clark. Right: Dealer Maureen Paley, artist Tim Rollins, and dealer Chantal Crousel.
To brace myself for the fair week ahead, I spent my so-called day of rest lunching on Yorkshire Pudding with Sarah McCrory, director of a promising future gallery at Goldsmith’s, and writer Charlie Porter and his artist fiancé, Richard Dodwell at the East End’s Marksman Pub before diving into “The Grime and the Glamour,” a film program accompanying the Barbican’s Basquiat show. (Its tagline, “Films about the wild days and nights of New York’s coolest era,” made me feel special.) But the Basquiat show, which focuses on early works that rarely appear in museum surveys of the artist, actually does quite a good job evoking a sense of the downtown Manhattan that birthed him. I liked it a lot.
By Monday, I was starting to feel as if Frieze Week was already anticlimactic. Then Tate Modern literally sent the pendulum swinging the other way with this year’s Hyundai Commission for Turbine Hall: “One Two Three Swing!” by the all-media, Danish collective, SUPERFLEX.
The public can now lie on a carpet striped with the color of British paper money—the “Zone of Apathy”—and pray that the five-hundred-pound gazing ball swaying above them with to the rhythms of the planet doesn’t drop on them. “You can actually hear it breathe,” said a gleeful Frances Morris, Tate Modern’s director.
That turned out to be true, sort of, when I previewed it with Tate performance curator Catherine Wood, and could hear this shiny wrecking ball of an artwork strain against its anchoring chains. Or were we hearing it gasp at the Switch House wing’s American-style renaming as the Blavatnik Building? (Unusual for here.)
Left: Tate Modern curator of performance art Catherine Wood with Tate Modern director Frances Morris. Right: Artist Geumhyung Jeong.
We felt less anxious on the three-person, cork swings that SUPERFLEX has made for both the hall and the plaza outside, where they hope people will gather around the clock. (A video of Morris swinging like a Fragonard damsel with Tate Gallery overall director Maria Balshaw was already going viral.) It’s all about community.
“There are enough one-person swings in the world,” observed SUPERFLEX’s Jakob Fenger, explaining at a press conference that more swing parks are in the works for sites all over the city, or as many cities everywhere that will take them.
The collective’s three artists have been collaborating since meeting in school, and as SUPERFLEXer Rasmus Nielsen said, they don’t even believe in individual expression. They want strangers from alien cultures to get chummy in public space, help forge a less divisive world that, he admitted, seemed to be “living in the last hours of the Titanic.”
In the Age of Trump, all I can say is good luck with that.
Meantime, it was back to individual vision, specifically that of the young Korean performance artist Geumhyung Jeong, another artist Obrist was keen to watch. She gave an amusing, totally perverse minidemonstration of massage techniques in the beauty spa she had installed in the Tanks by swinging from an orange leather sling and rubbing her flesh against upright brushes sprouting from a male sex doll.
Left: Artists Michael Craig-Martin and Jeremy Deller. Right: Artists Thomas Ruff and Andreas Gursky.
Over at White Cube Bermondsey, artist Eddie Peake was running his troupe of four dancers through Relinquish, a new piece of looping choreography to what Performa director RoseLee Goldberg cited as “great deejaying,” and Francesco Vezzoli was welcoming guests to a dinner on the Astroturf grounding his absolutely credible evocation of de Chirico’s world at Nahmad Projects.
After visiting Opie’s show of truly magnificent artist portraits at Dane, where a few subjects—Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Isaac Julien, Duro Olowu—were seeing themselves through her eyes for the first time, I hopped a ride with Sprüth and her London gallery’s director Andreas Gegner to Kalmár’s first benefit gala as ICA director.
Somehow, we arrived an hour early—unheard of! But so did Craig-Martin and dealer Chantal Crousel, who passed the time till cocktails by donning headphones and intently watching the many videos in “Seth Price: Circa 1981,” installed in the darkened, freshly renewed, ground-floor gallery, a sunken living room of a space that previously presented itself more like a barrier than a welcome mat.
Kalmár clearly has wasted no time remaking the ICA, bringing in Richard Birkett, his curator from Artists Space, opening up ceilings to skylights, and installing a new bookstore and a regular bar and restaurant helmed by Arnold & Henderson in what used to be a small café.
Left: Artist Tracey Emin and Stefán Kalmar. Right: Artist Pablo Bronstein.
Despite all this, some locals have been grumbling about his program. Not radical enough! Not British enough! Too commercial!
That was because the evening’s honoree was Bryan Ferry, the rude boy–turned–artisto rock star. (“I love him,” said one guest, “but his politics are rubbish.”)
Some people are never happy. Which is, after all, the way of art. Contrariness is welcome, including by Kalmár, who characterized the ICA in opening remarks as, “A site of examination, experimentation and production, giving agency to new forms, progressive ideas, marginalized voices, and opposing opinions.”
Because dinner was served in two separate rooms, opinions divided according to placement. Many people inevitably felt as if they were in the wrong seat—particularly those who weren’t anywhere near the guest of honor. Meanwhile, the lionized, handsome Ferry expressed his radicalism by declining to be photographed, nor did he want to speak or be spoken to. “He’s very shy,” Kalmár said. He was not, however, averse to taking selfies with friends like Peter Doig. And after a toast by Michael Bracewell, who named him the ultimate collagiste by recalling Ferry’s stated influences as Smokey Robinson and Marcel Duchamp, the singer rose to say, “I’m not gonna sing,” before thanking, first, Lanvin, the evening’s sponsor, and then Kalmár.
Price sat quietly by his side, happily talking about his show. The artist had seen it only that afternoon, already in place and looking supreme in its mutual beneficial setting. “I told them to think of me as a dead artist,” Price quipped, “and to go ahead to do their thing.”
Now Frieze is here and we’re all doing it. And once again London is swinging.
Left: Artists Gavin Turk and Joseph Kosuth. Right: Artist Phobe Greenwood and Claire Rouen Books founder Lucy Moore.
Left: Collector Charles Asprey. Right: Artists Nicola Tyson and Fiona Banner with critic Louisa Buck.
Left: Curator Richard Flood and dealer Shaun Caley-Regen. Right: Dealer Peder Lund and Pilar Corrias.
Left: Dealer Ash L'Ange, Stanley Picker Gallery program director Stella Bottai, and artist Jessi Reaves. Right: Dealer Gió Marconi.
Left: Dealer Bridget Donahue. Right: Chisenhale Gallery director Polly Staple, Fiorucci Art Trust director Milovan Farronato, and FAT assistant curator Marina La Verghetta.
Left: Dealer Tom Cole and artist Cynthia Daignault. Right: Dealer Carol Greene and collector Thea Westreich.
Left: Dealers Andreas Gegner and Monika Sprüth. Right: Dealers François Chantala and Thomas Dane.
Left: Economou Collection curator Skarlet Smetana with collectors Mera Rubell and Don Rubell. Right: Henie Onstad Kunstsenter director Tone Hansen.
Left: Frieze director Victoria Siddall and Frieze cofounder Matthew Slotover. Right: Drawing Room codirector Mary Doyle.
Left: Goldsmith's Gallery director Sarah McCrory with artist Richard Dodwell and writer Charlie Porter. Right: Tate Modern exhibitions director Achim Borchardt-Hume.
Left: Lanvin creative director Lucas Ossendrijver with Bryan Ferry and ICA London director Stefan Kalmár. Right: Dealers Gregoire Schnerb and Selvi May Akyildize with Hotel Radio founder Aaron Hazan.
Left: New York Times culture correspondent Farah Nayeri. Right: Writer Michael Bracewell.
Left: Photographer Anna Blessmann and dealer Isabella Bortolozzi. Right: Artists Hillary Lloyd, Helen Marten, and Magali Reus.
Left: SUPERFLEX artists Rasmus Nielsen, Jakob Fenger, and Bjornstjerne Christiansen with Tate Modern exhibitions director Achim Borchardt-Hume and Hyundai Commission 2017 curator Donald Hyslop. Right: Eddie Peake studio manager Will Davis, artist Eddie Peake, and dancers Valerie Ebuwa, Francesco Migliaccio, Kieram Corrin Mitchell, and Emma Fisher.
Left: Susanne Spicale, film producer Ronnie Sassoon, and filmmaker James Crump. Right: Curator Paul Pieroni and Studio Voltaire director Joe Scotland.
Left: Tate Modern curator Zoe Whitley with artist Virginia Jaramillo and Tate Modern curator Mark Godfrey. Right: Tate Modern curator Clara Kim.