Authorities Detain Artist Tania Bruguera in Cuba

POSTED January 13, 2017

Cuban artist Tania Bruguera was stopped by police while driving from Havana to Baracoa and detained for several hours on January 12, Laurie Rojas of the Art Newspaper reports. The activist was bringing humanitarian aid to people whose homes were razed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

The authorities told Bruguera and her passenger, Oscar Casanellas, that they needed to inspect their vehicle. They detained Bruguera and Casanellas and questioned them for six hours.

Bruguera, who lives and works in Havana, New York, and Chicago, has been involved in numerous confrontations with the Cuban police. After organizing a performance in Havana’s Plaza de la Revolution in January 2015, she was arrested and charged with incitement of public disorder, resisting arrest, and incitement to commit a crime. Bruguera was released a month later. In October 2016, the artist announced that she was going to enter Cuba’s 2018 presidential race and encouraged others to do the same in order to “build a different Cuba.”

January 27, 2017

Tania Bruguera, who has clashed with the Cuban authorities, asked that her work not be included in a coming exhibition of Cuban art; the Bronx Museum will honor the request, the New York Times reports.

The artist and activist does not want to be represented in the museum’s “Wild Noise/Ruido Salvaje” exhibition organized as part of a multi-year collaboration between the Bronx Museum and El Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Havana to foster artistic and cultural exchange between Cuba and the United States.

The partnership began in 2015 when the Bronx Museum lent the MNBA eighty works. In exchange, the MNBA planned to loan a selection of works from Cuba’s national collection, but officials backed out of the agreement forcing the Bronx Museum to organize a similar show with around sixty artworks borrowed from collectors and artists living outside of Cuba.

Cuban officials may have been worried that the works from the national collection would be confiscated and held as collateral until Cuba addresses open lawsuits filed by Americans who left their property behind when they fled the country after Fidel Castro assumed power in 1959. Bruguera said that the Bronx Museum is relying too heavily on the Cuban government, which denied her access to an exhibition at the national museum in 2015. The artist said that she appealed to Bronx Museum director Holly Block for help, but that she did not intercede on her behalf. "We asked her but she never signed anything protesting what was happening to me or any of the artists in Cuba at the time who were being oppressed," Bruguera said. Block claims she had tried to assist Bruguera by reasoning with museum officials but was unsuccessful. Billed as an exploration of contemporary Cuban art from the 1970s to the present that looks at how Cuban artists both on the island and abroad have grappled with issues of identity, community, and the urban experience, "Wild Noise/Ruido Salvaje" will be on view from February 17 to July 3.

January 26, 2017

Video artist John Akomfrah was awarded the 2017 Artes Mundi prize for a work criticizing the “bleak culture of fear and intolerance” that is currently washing over Great Britain. The biennial award, which honors international contemporary arts addressing social and political issues, includes a $50,000 prize.

Akomfrah was recognized for his video work Auto Da Fé, 2016, which draws on the aesthetics of a period drama to frame historical and contemporary migrations. In the piece, the artist examines eight interconnected migrations spanning the last four hundred years and focuses on religious persecution as the leading cause of global displacement.

The artist first conceived of the work in 2009. Today, post-Brexit and the United States election of Donald J. Trump as President, Akomfrah told The Guardian that making the work felt “even more urgent.” He said, “We are currently experiencing the worst discussion of migration I have lived through, in the forty years I have observed these debates. It feels bleak, it feels intolerant and it feels frightening.” He added, “Most of the ideas in Auto Da Fé were really about saying to people: ‘You really have to consider the option that people are migrating literally to survive. They come here to be able to live, because there isn’t an alternative anywhere else.’ And that seems to be an insight that has been lost.”

The judging panel consisted of Nick Aikens, curator at the Van Abbemuseum; curator and art historian Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev; Oliver Basciano, editor at ArtReview and ArtReview Asia; artist Phil Collins; Elvira Dyangani Ose, an independent curator and member of the Thought Council, Fondazione Prada; and Ann Jones, curator at the Arts Council Collection. The selection committee comprised three members: Elise Atangana, Paris-based independent curator and judge of the sixth edition of Artes Mundi; Alistair Hudson, director of the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art; and Marie Muracciole, director of the Beirut Art Center. Akomfrah's work will be on display alongside the works by shortlisted artists Neil Beloufa, Amy Franceschini, Lamia Joreige, Násito Mosquito, and Bedwyr Williams at the National Museum Cardiff and Chapter until February 26.

January 26, 2017

The Shelley and David Rubin Foundation has awarded forty-seven New York–based arts organizations with social justice grants supporting “positive social change,” Robin Scher of Artnews reports.

“Now more than ever, the Shelley and Donald Rubin Foundation is proud to support organizations that believe in the crucial role that art plays in the fight for social change,” Sara Reisman, the artistic director of the foundation, said. “The grantees are at the forefront of community engagement and cultural advocacy in their communities, tackling timely issues related to xenophobia, islamophobia, LGBTQ rights, racism, criminal justice, income inequality, and women’s rights among many others. The work they do to provide fundamental access to the arts in the five boroughs of New York City will be critical in the years to come, given the current political landscape.”

The 2017 grantees are:

The Arab-American Family Support Center

The Architectural League of New York

ARTs East New York

AXS Lab

Battery Dance

Center for Architecture

Center for Book Arts

Center for Urban Pedagogy (CUP)

Clemente Soto Velez Cultural & Educational Center Inc.

Creative Capital

Creative Time

CUE Art Foundation

Dance Theatre Etcetera

Dancing in the Streets

FiveMyles Foundation for Contemporary Arts

Franklin Furnace Friends of Materials for the Arts

Gina Gibney Dance, Inc.

Haleakala, Inc, DBA The Kitchen

Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy

The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum

ISSUE Project Room

The Laundromat Project

Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC)

Mark DeGarmo Dance

Maysles Institute (dba Maysles Documentary Center) Movement Research

The New Museum

New York City Department of Cultural Affairs

The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA)

PARTICIPANT INC

Pepatian

Ping Chong + Company

Queens College – Social Practice Queens (SPQ)

Queens Museum

Radiator Gallery, fiscal sponsorship via NYFA

Recess

Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation

Socrates Sculpture Park

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling

Theatre of the Oppressed NYC

Triangle Arts Alliance

Visual AIDS

Weeksville Heritage Center

Working Artists and the Greater Economy (W.A.G.E.)

Young New Yorkers

January 26, 2017

The Ruya Foundation, an Iraqi nonprofit, is collaborating with artists, curators, and critics to publish and distribute art texts to Middle Eastern schools, communities, and individuals who have little or no access to educational resources.

Ruya Notebooks will publish two titles a year. Each title will consist of five texts that are considered important to the artistic practice and creative development of the selected collaborator. Then each notebook will be translated into Arabic. The inaugural notebook, Art and Its Objects: 5 Essays on Contemporary Art Selected by Jonathan Watkins, was released on January 19. The volume includes an introduction by Watkins, director of the Ikon Gallery in Birmingham, as well as essays by John Berger, Alfred Gell, Michel Houellebecq, Will Self, and Gavin Brown and Daniel Baumann.

In a statement the foundation said, “It has come to our attention that most texts on art, however diverse, do not exist in Arabic. This is the bridge we are constructing, notebook-by-notebook, as we seek leading international art professionals, artists, and writers to share their knowledge and expertise with Arabic speakers. It is an experiment. We think it is an important one.”

The series launch coincided with the opening of the first restaging of Iraq’s 2015 Venice Biennale exhibition “Invisible Beauty,” which is on view at the Erbil Citadel, an eighteenth-century merchant’s dwelling and UNESCO World Heritage site. Curated by Philippe Van Cauteren, artistic director of S.M.A.K., the show features the works of five contemporary artists from the Middle East as well as more than five hundred drawings made by refugees living in northern Iraq. The exhibition will be on view until February 16.

January 26, 2017

British Columbia’s Vancouver Art Gallery has announced that chief curator and associate director Daina Augaitis will step down after twenty years at the institution to pursue other professional and personal interests. Augaitis will continue to collaborate with the gallery on curatorial projects.

“With her vision, intellect, and determination, Daina has been instrumental to many of the gallery’s successes over the past two decades,” director Kathleen Bartels said. We are so grateful for her significant contributions to the gallery’s curatorial program, for her commitment to artists and her curatorial rigor which is internationally recognized. She has forged an important foundation as we work towards the establishment of the new Vancouver Art Gallery.”

During her tenure at the gallery, Augaitis helped grow its exhibition programs, publications, and public outreach initiatives as well as its permanent collection. She curated numerous solo exhibitions of local artists such as Douglas Coupland, Geoffrey Farmer, Brian Jungen, Marianne Nicolson, and Paul Wong, as well as international artists such as Kimsooja, Ann Hamilton, Gillian Wearing, Yang Fudong, Zhu Jinshi and others. She also collaborated on curatorial projects such as “Mashup: The Birth of Modern Culture” (2016), “Charles Edenshaw” (2013), and “The Tree: From the Sublime to the Social” (2008).

In 2014, she received the Canadian Museum Association award for outstanding achievement in research for "Charles Edenshaw" and the Hnatyshyn Foundation Award for Curatorial Excellence in Contemporary Art. Internationally, she curated the Vancouver Pavilion at the Shanghai Biennale in 2012, and was the Canadian commissioner for the Bienal de Sao Paulo in 2002, Sydney Biennial in 2000, and Johannesburg Biennale in 1995. "I am very proud to have worked with a talented and dedicated team to elevate the gallery's curatorial work as a leading visual art institution, with an international reach and a strong local impact," Augaitis said. "Our accomplishments under Kathleen's visionary leadership, as well as our very exciting future ahead make this move bittersweet. I will continue to follow very closely the gallery's successes and support its ambitious endeavors."

January 26, 2017

The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles announced today that it plans to undergo a renovation and open 40,000 square feet of newly acquired space in an adjoining building. Led by architect Michael Maltzan, the multiyear project aims to completely reimagine the museum’s existing building.

“After years of continuous growth, the Hammer is in need of a physical expansion and upgrade to provide more art for our audiences, more places to study, and more places to gather,” director Ann Philbin said. “This transformation will provide 60 percent more exhibition space including collection galleries and a works on paper gallery to highlight our growing collection of photographs and drawings. We invite all of Los Angeles to enjoy the first stage in our transformation as we open major exhibitions by Jimmie Durham and Jean Dubuffet—this is just the beginning.”

The transformation will include constructing two new galleries, increasing the visibility of the museum on Wilshire Boulevard, updating 20,000 square feet of community spaces, and completing a two-story expansion that will create additional workspace.

"The Hammer has become an essential destination in Los Angeles. This transformation will make it dramatically more visible and inviting, more connected, more immersive. It will mark a major new chapter for what the Hammer is, and what it can be," Maltzan said. The architect has a longstanding relationship with the museum. He was commissioned to create a master plan for the Hammer in 2000 and since then he has designed the institution's Billy Walder Theater, courtyard, and John V. Tunney Bridge.

January 26, 2017

Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf was arrested after he argued with a man and allegedly scratched his face while standing nearby his anti-Trump installation outside of the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, on Thursday morning, Tina Burnside of CNN reports. Detective Christopher Pisano said LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment and then released.

LaBeouf plans to protest Trump for the next four years with his installation HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US, 2017, a participatory performance piece that invites people to say, “He will not divide us,” as many times as they wish in front of a camera located on the exterior wall of the Museum of the Moving Image. The proclamations are recorded and will be live-streamed at www.hewillnotdivide.us for the duration of Trump’s presidency. LaBeouf created the project in collaboration with Rönkkö & Turner.

January 26, 2017

The Museum of the Second World War in Poland, scheduled to open to the public in February, has become embroiled in a political battle after a Polish court ruled in favor of the country’s conservative government by approving a merger with a smaller institution, Julia Michalska of the Art Newspaper reports.

Spearheaded by the previous prime minister Donald Tusk, the Gdansk museum has been criticized for not placing enough focus on the Polish experience in World War II. In 2015, Piotr Glinski, who was appointed minister of culture by the country’s conservative party the PiS, announced that another museum focusing on the battle of Westerplatte would be built. Shortly after, he called for the two institutions to merge. The move would most likely lead to the dismissal of the Museum of the Second World War’s director and a shift in vision for future programming.

“What is at stake here is bigger than the content of the Second World War museum’s permanent exhibition,” director Pawel Machcewicz said. “The question is whether the government can destroy the autonomy of history, the autonomy of museums.” Machcewicz claims that the Westerplatte museum was a fake and that the culture minister proposed establishing the institution as a means to interfere with the new historical museum.

Machcewicz filed a complaint against the merger in September. In November, the Regional Administrative Court in Warsaw suspended the move, but the Supreme Administrative Court overruled the suspension. As of February 1, the two museums will have officially merged into one institution.

January 26, 2017

Mexico’s secretary of culture, María Cristina García Cepeda, has announced that Sara Gabriela Baz Sánchez has been appointed director of the Museo Nacional de Arte in Mexico City.

Born in Mexico City in 1976, Baz Sánchez has worked in museums for more than seventeen years. She served as vice director of the Museo Nacional de Arte for more than seven years, from 2008 to 2014, and was director of the Museo Nacional del Virreinato from 2015 to 2016. Baz Sánchez has taught art history at the Universidad Iberoamericana and coordinated editorial projects for magazines such as M Museos de México.

Baz Sánchez earned a bachelor’s degree in art history and a master’s degree in art studies from the Universidad Iberoamericana as well as a master’s degree and a Ph.D in history from El Colegio de México.