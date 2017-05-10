ACLU Files Complaint on Behalf of Artist Detained by US Border Patrol

POSTED May 10, 2017

The American Civil Liberties Union is taking action on behalf of artist Aaron Gach, who was detained and forced to turn his iPhone over to US customs and border patrol agents as he tried to reenter the United States after traveling to Brussels for an exhibition at the STUK House for Dance, Image, and Sound.

On February 23, as Gach got off his flight at San Francisco International Airport, he was directed to a secondary waiting area. His passport was taken from him and he was asked not to use his cell phone while he was interrogated about his reasons for traveling.

During the questioning, the agents repeatedly told the artist to surrender his cell phone stating that if he refused, Gach’s phone would be confiscated. After asking about his rights and why he was being detained, Gach handed over the phone because he was worried that the agents would also seize the rest of his belongings including his laptop if he chose not to comply. The agents told him they needed access to the device in order to complete their investigation. Gach said that his phone was out of his sight for approximately five to ten minutes. After the agents concluded their questioning, they escorted him to an exit.

Gach, a US citizen, said he was surprised by the invasiveness of the questioning and the violation of his constitutional rights. Yet, according to PEN America, this incident is one of many that have been occurring since Trump took office. While the Trump travel ban targeted seven predominantly-Muslim countries in the Middle East and North Africa, citizens from European countries have also been facing a higher level of scrutiny. Children's author Mem Fox, an Australian citizen who was detained at the Los Angeles International Airport while en route to Milwaukee in February, said that officials were so aggressive while interrogating her that she felt like she had been "physically assaulted." Also in February, celebrated French historian Henry Russo was held for ten hours at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The fear of being singled out and held for an indeterminate amount of time at an American airport has deterred international writers, artists, and other cultural figures from making trips to the United States. In a statement the ACLU said: "Aaron's complaint is just one round in our ongoing fight to make the government recognize that the US Constitution applies with full force at the border. The ACLU also submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to CBP today demanding information about its compliance with a 2013 appeals court decision that imposes limits on device searches. Last month, we filed an amicus brief in federal court arguing that the government must obtain a warrant, or, at a minimum, have probable cause to conduct these searches. And we are supporting a bill by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) that would codify these standards and impose additional safeguards on such searches."

May 15, 2017

Gareth Harris and Javier Pes report in the Art Newspaper that the Santiago-based Chilean architecture firm Elemental has won a competition to convert a former flour mill on the coast of Doha Bay, located east of the Museum of Islamic Art, into a new gallery for Qatar Museums.

The approximately 86,000 square foot Art Mill will be mainly comprised of gallery and exhibition space. The project will also include a conservation center and museum storage as well as education, conference, and event spaces. A spokeswoman for Qatar Museums declined to comment on the purpose of the new venue, and whether it will house Qatar’s Modern and contemporary art collection or host international loan exhibitions remains unclear.

May 15, 2017

Preservationists are alarmed and residents are up in arms over a proposal by the city of Moscow to demolish 4,500 apartment buildings around the city, according to a report by Sophia Kishkovsky in the Art Newspaper. An interactive map of the former Soviet Union’s Constructivist architecture, made by the website Constructivist Project in collaboration with London’s Blue Crow Media, went online a few days before the city of Moscow published a list of apartment buildings proposed for demolition as part of a plan to relocate up to 1.6 million residents. The plan has not been received well by the populace: Thousands turned out for a demonstration against it in Moscow yesterday, some carrying signs that read, “My house is my castle.”

Though the proposal has been described as an effort to upgrade residents from pre-fabricated mass housing built during Nikita Khrushchev’s era, citizens are afraid it will give free rein to developers keen on taking down any older building no matter its history or relevance to architectural heritage. Preservationists had already been fighting the city for years to save Constructivist complexes built in the early Soviet years before Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced what would equal a $62 billion housing plan, dubbed “renovatsiya,” earlier this year.

Aleksei Yemelianov, director of the Moscow city government’s department of cultural heritage, has promised that the main Constructivist housing complexes, including Dubrovka and Usachevka, would not be touched, and declared them to be “fascinating cultural sites.” The Pogodinskaya complex near Usachevka was torn down last year though, and several Constructivist buildings on Ulitsa Malaya Tulskaya are now on the proposed demolition list. Residents of buildings on the list do have the chance to vote on the plan, but critics protest that the vote is set up to favor demolition.

May 15, 2017

Luis Miret, dealer, curator, and longtime director of Galería Habana in Cuba, died Thursday, May 11, at the age of fifty-eight. Sean Kelly Gallery has confirmed his passing.

Miret has served as director of Galería Habana, the department of international relations at the National Council of Visual Arts, and the department of economics at the Fondo Cubano de Bienes Culturales.

“Miret’s life-long commitment to the arts and culture of his home country is largely responsible for the global recognition of contemporary Cuban art today,” Sean Kelly Gallery said in a statement.

May 13, 2017

The jury of the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale has announced the winners of the prizes for the 2017 exhibition. The Golden Lion for national pavilion goes to Germany for Anne Imhof’s Faust. The jury called it “a powerful and disturbing installation that poses urgent questions about our time. It pushes the spectator to a state of anxiety. An original response to the architecture of the pavilion, Imhof’s work is also characterized by precise decisions about objects, images, bodies and sounds.” Imhof also recently won a 2017 Absolut Art Award.

The Golden Lion for best artist in Christine Macel’s exhibition “Viva Arte Viva” went to Franz Erhard Walther, while the Silver Lion for promising young artist went to Hassan Khan, whose special project for Artforum, “trusted sources,” appeared inside and on the cover of the magazine’s October 2013 issue. Anne Imhof was featured in the same issue, with an Openings by Victoria Camblin on Imhof’s first institutional solo exhibition at Frankfurt’s Portikus.

The jury also awarded a special mention for national participation to Cinthia Marcelle of Brazil. Charles Atlas and Petrit Halilaj also received special mentions for their work in “Viva Arte Viva.”

The jury consisted of the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía’s director, Manuel J. Borja-Villel (president of the jury, Spain); curator and writer Francesca Alfano Miglietti (Italy); cofounder of TheCube Project Space, Amy Cheng (Taiwan); Chimurenga publication founder Ntone Edjabe (Cameroon); and the Tate Modern’s senior curator of international art, Mark Godfrey (Great Britain).

May 12, 2017

Michael Zwack, a New York–based artist who was associated with the Pictures Generation, died of lung cancer on May 5. Zwack was born in Buffalo in 1949 and studied sculpture at Buffalo State College until 1970. Before moving to New York City in 1976, the artist cofounded Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center with Buffalo artists Cindy Sherman, Charles Clough, Nancy Dwyer, and Robert Longo.

Best known for his landscape paintings that incorporated ancient text and symbols and the natural world, Zwack said, “I want to seduce people into worlds that they may not ordinarily take themselves—into a world of morality, a world of humanity, where everything reverberates with potential meanings; a place where everything is alive, a place where it is difficult to deny reality.”

Zwack was one of the founding artists at Metro Pictures and was later represented by various galleries including Paul Kasmin. In the 1990s, he began learning about Haitian Vodou music and traditions and immersed himself in Haitian culture, eventually becoming the highest level of Vodou priest, a houngan asogwe.

In 2009, Zwack’s work was included in a survey of Picture Generation artists at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Among the other artists featured in the exhibition were John Baldessari, Sarah Charlesworth, Nancy Dwyer, Barbara Kruger, Louise Lawler, Allan McCollum, Richard Prince, Cindy Sherman, and James Welling.

In the February 1996 issue of Artforum, Rosetta Brooks reviews Zwack’s exhibition at Thomas Soloman’s Garage. She writes: “Part of a generation of artists in the early ’80s who appropriated mass media imagery, Zwack reconsiders the impact of the photographic on our way of seeing. He mines the photograph’s ability to capture the fugitive, to reveal the unexpected, and to create a reverberative depth, celebrating the slow metamorphic quality of the natural world and our apprehension of it. For him, the image is a cipher of the archetypal, a vessel that has the power to hold echoes of an ancestral voice. Echoing the floating, phenomenal worlds that characterize the Japanese painting tradition, Zwack’s work encourages a contemplative, almost trancelike relationship to the phenomenal world.”

May 12, 2017

Brandeis University announced today that Luis A. Croquer, the deputy director of exhibitions, collections, and programs at the University of Washington’s Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, will head the Rose Art Museum. He will take up the post on July 14. Croquer succeeds Christopher Bedford, who was named director of the Baltimore Museum of Art in May 2016. The Rose Art Museum and the Baltimore Art Museum are copresenters of artist Mark Bradford’s US Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, which opened on May 13.

“With this important appointment, we celebrate the deep legacy and rich future of the arts at Brandeis,” said president of the university Ron Liebowitz. “The Rose has undergone a period of rebirth and renewal, and is now poised for even greater artistic prominence. Having a director with Luis’s extraordinary talents is a great gift, for our students and for the international art world.”

During his tenure at the Henry Art Gallery, Croquer has led a number of projects including the first US retrospective of Franz Erhard Walther, as well as solo exhibitions by Paul McCarthy, Katinka Bock, Pablo Helguera, and Haegue Yang. Previously, Croquer was the inaugural director and chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, the special projects assistant to the director at the Museo del Barrio in New York, and a senior curator at the American Federation of Arts in New York. He earned his master’s degree in modern and contemporary art history, theory, and criticism at the State University of New York at Purchase and has been the recipient of Fulbright, Guggenheim, and Warhol Foundation fellowships.

"I am honored to join the Rose Art Museum and the wonderful and intellectually rich Brandeis community," Croquer said. "The Rose's superlative collection and the university's inclusive history and focus on social justice deeply resonate with the work I have been conducting over the years. Museums must be more engaged with the fabric of their communities, to act as places for inclusive dialogue and valiant inquiry. I firmly believe that university museums will be the leaders in the next wave of artistic expression in the United States. I want the Rose to be a flagship for that transformation, through fearless and excellent exhibitions and relevant programs that are part of larger dialogues at the local, national, and international levels."

May 12, 2017

Berlin real-estate developer Marvin Schütte is planning to convert Berlin’s Teufelsberg, an almost four-hundred-foot hill made from the debris of World War II, into a “natural place of culture” Monopol reports. Schütte announced the project on May 8, the anniversary of the 1945 surrender of the Axis powers.

During the Cold War, the Allies installed a large radio facility at Teufelsberg with which they intercepted radio signals from the Warsaw Pact countries. Amid the ruins of four giant antennas on the twelve-acre site, Schütte wants to create a museum, an artists’ colony, and a space for public gatherings. “It should be a place where things slow down,” he declared. In autumn, he plans to submit his first permit application for the project to Berlin’s Charlottenburg district. Schütte, who already hired a six-person staff, said, “We want to preserve everything; we will not build anything new; we will not damage anything.”

Teufelsberg currently receives twenty-five thousand visitors annually, each paying a $10 entrance fee to view its sculpture garden, which was established by a former tenant. It is now considered one of Europe’s largest graffiti galleries. The 26,000-square-foot outdoor space is formed by a number of concrete walls. The terrain is currently being rented-out as a film-set, the revenue from which will help fund the overhaul of the site.

More than a decade ago, Schütte's father, the architect Hanfried Schütte, together with a group of investors that purchased the land, planned to build a hotel, luxury apartments, and an observation tower at Teufelsberg. However, the project failed, their building permit expired, and since 2006, it has become overgrown. In 2015 Marvin Schütte leased the site from the investors. Despite Schütte's new plans, Aktionsbündnis Teufelsberg (the Teufelsberg Alliance), a consortium of local conservation groups and residents, have doubts about the project. Spokesperson Hartmut Kenneweg, a member of the German Forest Protection Association, said that the consortium is suspicious of the organizers and believes that they are more interested in financial gain than what's best for Berlin.

May 12, 2017

Andover Newton Theological School, the 210-year-old seminary in Newton Massachusetts, is facing scrutiny from the federal government after it failed to adhere to a law that requires the repatriation of objects sacred to American Indian tribes, Leslie MacMillian and Tom Mashberg of the New York Times report.

The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem notified the United States Department of the Interior two years ago, when it learned that the school was planning on selling some of the artifacts from its holdings of 158 American Indian works mostly collected by nineteenth-century Christian missionaries, during a period of financial difficulty. The artifacts have been housed by the museum for the last seventy years.

Under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, sacred items, objects of cultural significance, funerary items, and human remains most be returned to the tribes. Last week, federal officials warned the seminary via written letter that it had failed to comply with the law since it has not yet sent an inventory list of all its objects to the tribes they originated from.

While the school claims that it ceased conversations about having a sale when it was originally contacted by the government two years ago and is still working on the inventory list, Rosita Worl, a Tlingit tribe member and president of the Sealaska Heritage Institute in Alaska, said that her tribe has reached out to the seminary several times regarding sacred objects and have "never received a single, direct response." Worl said that she has asked the school repeatedly for the return of a halibut fishhook that is spiritually significant to her tribe. "We're trying to play catch up and do the right thing," said Reverend Martin B. Copenhaver, the seminary's president. The seminary is currently joining the Yale Divinity School at Yale University. Gregory E. Sterling, the dean of the Yale Divinity School, said in an email that the university supports the "proper treatment of Native American artifacts and respect for Native American culture and dignity." It is unclear whether Yale will take over the collection from the school once the two institutions join forces.

May 12, 2017

The Samdani Art Foundation, a Bangladesh-based private arts trust best known for its Dhaka Art Summit, will open an arts center and sculpture park as early as 2018, Sarah Douglas of Artnews reports. Founders Nadia and Rajeeb Samdani announced the plans for the one-hundred-acre park and art center at a dinner hosted by the foundation at the Cipriani Hotel in Venice Thursday night.

Called Srihatta—Samdani Art Centre and Sculpture Park, the foundation’s new permanent venue will boast 10,000 square feet of space for artist residencies; 10,000 square feet of plazas; and a 5,000-square-foot gallery designed by Dhaka-based Bangladeshi architect Kashef Mahboob Chowdhury and his firm URBANA. Located in Sylhet, a city approximately 150 miles from Dhaka, Srihatta will be free to the public.

“Like the Dhaka Art Summit, Srihatta was born from a long-time dream to innovate a new destination for South Asia in Bangladesh, one that revolves around art,” said Nadia Samdani in a statement. “Rajeeb and I are now realizing our dream—in the district where our families come from—to build a permanent home for the Samdani Art Foundation’s activities and a dynamic art center international in approach. We hope that with this unique endeavor, the people of South Asia as well as international visitors will find a haven amongst the remarkable works of art and profound landscape.”