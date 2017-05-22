Columbia University Organizes New Triennial for Artists Based in Upper Manhattan

POSTED May 22, 2017

Maximilíano Durón of Artnews reports that the Wallach Art Gallery at Columbia University in New York is launching “Uptown,” a contemporary art triennial that will showcase works by artists who are known for living or working in upper Manhattan.

Organized by Deborah Cullen, the director and chief curator of the Wallach, “Uptown” opens June 2 and will be held through August 20. Its inaugural edition will feature sixty-six artists, including Sanford Biggers, Jaime Davidovich, Julie Mehretu, and Nari Ward.

“It’s really an important initiative for the gallery, the university, and the broader community,” Cullen said. “It’s a no-brainer, really, to have a format, a regular mechanism for the gallery to work with the boarder community . . . Our neighbors, the local community should be our first audience.”

The exhibition will be the gallery’s first major project in its new location at the Lenfest Center for the Arts on 129th Street. In addition, thirteen other institutions will present programming related to the artists included in the exhibition. The organizations collaborating with the triennial are Arts Horizons LeRoy Neiman Art Center; Elizabeth Dee Gallery; the Harlem School of the Arts at the Herb Alpert Center; Hunter East Harlem Gallery of Hunter College; the Langston Hughes House; the Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion in collaboration with NoMAA, the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, and the Uptown Arts Stroll; the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling; and Windows on Amsterdam Community Art Gallery. The full list of participating artists is as follows: Ghada Amer

Betty Blayton

Sanford Biggers

Elan Cadiz

Dario Calmese

Vladimir Cybil Charlier

Marta Chilindron

Elizabeth Colomba

Pepe Coronado

Renee Cox

Jaime Davidovich

Carlos De Jesus

Rene De Los Santos

Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez/FEEGZ

Francisco Donoso

Reza Farkhondeh

Sandra Fernández

Marquita Flowers

Derek Fordjour

Felicia Megan Gordon

Kathleen Granados

Alex Guerrero

Roberto Gualtieri/COCO144

Alicia Grullón

Maren Hassinger

Ginny Huo

Leslie Jiménez

Lauren Kelly

Michael Kelly Williams

Sara Mejia Kriendler

Jason Lazarus

Rejin Leys

Stephanie Lindquist

Luanda Lozano

Miguel Luciano

José Morales

Julie Mehretu

Leeza Meksin

Beau McCall

Ivan Monforte

Tomo Mori

Darío Oleaga

Ademola Olugebefola

Reynaldo García Pantaleón

Jaime Permuth

Shani Peters

John Pinderhughes

Lina Puerta

Jessica Rankin

Elaine Reichek

Kenny Rivero

Moses Ros-Suarez

José Rodríguez

Aya Rodriguez-Izumi

Duhirwe Rushemeza

Ruben Natal-San Miguel

David Shrobe

Bayeté Ross Smith

Dianne Smith

Sable Elyse Smith

Rider Ureña

Virginia Inés Vergara

Regina Viqueira

Tomas Vu

Nari Ward LESS

May 26, 2017

On Thursday, May 25, an Italian regional court made a controversial ruling disrupting the culture ministry’s plan to revive the museum sector. After a high-profile recruitment campaign in 2015, the ministry hired twenty new directors for institutions across Italy. After two individuals who had applied for the same positions, but had been rejected, filed complaints, the judges suspended five out of the twenty new appointments, citing a lack of transparency in the hiring process, The Local reports.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said that he was “speechless” after the ruling, adding that he plans to appeal the decision made by the Lazio administrative court. The five ousted directors include Martina Bagnoli at the Galleria Estense in Modena; Paolo Giulierini at the National Archaeological Museum of Naples; Eva Degl’Innocenti at the National Archaeological Museum of Taranto; Carmelo Malacrino at the National Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria; and Peter Assmann at the Palazzo Ducale in Mantua

While the court questioned the ministry’s decision to nominate foreigners for the positions, only one of the five was a foreigner, Assmann, the art historian from Austria. Yet, it approved other foreign candidates including the German director of Florence’s Uffizi Gallery.

The judges declared that the interviews conducted via Skype were not sufficient and that they were confused about how the ministry ranked the candidates. The culture ministry fired back, saying that the process was “in accordance with not only European and national law but also with the highest international standards, as recognized by the International Council of Museums.” Franceschini conceived of the recruitment plan to bring foreign expertise to Italian cultural institutions, which until 2015 were only allowed to appoint Italians, as well as to increase revenue. The ministry has credited an increase of 7.5 million annual visitors to the country’s museums in 2016, compared to three years earlier, to the leadership shakeup. LESS

May 26, 2017

Following the recent appointment of Patrick Charpenel as executive director, El Museo del Barrio in New York is facing discord amongst its top executives. After Berta Colón, the deputy director of institutional advancement, was fired on May 19, for “performance reasons,” she wrote a letter to the board of trustees, in which she disputed her dismissal and accused a fellow staff member of employee intimidation, Colin Moynihan of the New York Times reports.

In the letter, Colón claims that deputy executive director Carlos Gálvez “created an environment that promotes distrust, fear of retaliation and isolation.” Both Gálvez and Colón have been serving as codirectors of the institution since former executive director Jorge Daniel Veneciano announced that he was stepping down in August 2016.

“Staff is threatened with the possibility of being fired, they are pitted against each other,” Colón wrote. She also alleged that Gálvez had discussed the candidates being interviewed for the executive director position with museum employees and pressured them to support the ones he favored.

The museum declined to comment on the matter. Whether the institution is investigating Colón’s claims and whether Gálvez or Charpenel were involved in making the decision to fire her is unclear at this time. According to two sources close to the museum, Charpenel is still waiting for the United States government to approve the paperwork that will allow him to work in the country. Once he arrives at the museum, he will have to deal with backlash from the letter, as well as the challenges of stabilizing an institution that hasn’t been able to keep an executive director since Julián Zugazagoitia left in 2010, and which has been struggling financially. LESS

May 26, 2017

Celebrated playwright, author, and poet Denis Johnson died at the age of sixty-seven on Wednesday, May 24. Jonathan Galassi, president and publisher of Farrar, Straus & Giroux, confirmed his passing.

“Denis was one of the great writers of his generation,” Galassi said in a statement on Friday. “He wrote prose with the imaginative concentration and empathy of the poet he was.”

Best known for Jesus’ Son (1992) a collection of stories that chronicled the lives of drug dealers in America and his six-hundred-page Vietnam War novel Tree of Smoke, which won the 2007 National Book Award and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in 2008, Johnson was born in Munich in 1949. Since he was the son of a US State Department employee, his family moved frequently. Johnson spent his childhood in the Philippines, Tokyo, and Washington, DC, before settling in Arizona and Idaho. He graduated from the University of Iowa’s Writers Workshop, where he studied under Raymond Carver.

In a 1984 interview with the New York Times, Johnson said, “My ear for the diction and rhythms of poetry was trained by—in chronological order—Dr. Seuss, Dylan Thomas, Walt Whitman, the guitar solos of Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix, and T.S. Eliot. Other influences come and go, but those I admire the most and those I admired the earliest (I still admire them) have something to say in every line I write.” In 2012, he was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his novella Train Dreams (2002). His other works include the novel Angels (1983), the poetry collection The Veil (1987), and the play Hellhound On My Trail (2000), and his most recent work, The Laughing Monsters (2014). Johnson also taught creative writing at several different schools including the Michener Center at the University of Texas, Austin; Boise State University; and the University of Iowa. Reflecting on his experience as a teacher, Johnson said, “I need to be around younger writers. They tell me what’s new, and they keep me thinking. They don’t let me forget what an adventure writing is, and how lucky I am to be living the adventure.” LESS

May 26, 2017

Architect David Adjaye, whose recent projects include the celebrated African American History and Culture Museum in Washington, DC, was awarded with a knighthood for his service to architecture, Natasha Kwok of Designboom reports. Prince William performed the investiture ceremony on Friday, May 12.

“[Adjaye] is one of the leading architects of his generation and a global cultural ambassador for the UK,” the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood at St. James’s Palace said in a statement. “His designs include the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo in the shell of a disused railway station and the Whitechapel Idea Store in London where he also pioneered a new approach to the provision of information services as well as the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver and numerous private commissions.”

Born in Tanzania to Ghanaian parents, Adjaye set up his first office in 1994. In 2000, he renamed his firm Adjaye Associates, which now has offices in London and New York. Among the projects Adjaye Associates is working on is a new major contemporary art museum in Riga, Latvia. The $33.8 million institution will be completed in 2021. Adjaye has also worked as a professor at the Royal College of Art and at the Architectural Association School in London. He is currently the John C. Portman Design Critic in Architecture at Harvard.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive a knighthood by Her Majesty the Queen for my contribution to architecture,” Adjaye said. “I see this not as a personal celebration, but as a celebration of the vast potential, and responsibility, for architecture to effect positive social change.” LESS

May 26, 2017

Art League Houston has announced that arts consultant Kheli R. Willetts was appointed as its new executive director. Willetts succeeds Michael Peranteau, who announced earlier this year that he would step down in May. She will take up the post on June 1.

“We are extremely excited to have found a new executive director with the leadership, vision, and extensive experience in arts education, curatorial programming, and community-building in Kheli,” said board president Kristen Johnson Perrin.

Prior to relocating to Houston, to work as an independent consultant, Willetts was the executive director of Community Folk Art Center and a professor of African American art history and film at Syracuse University in New York. Willetts has also worked for a number of arts institutions including the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Wadsworth Athenaeum, the Connecticut Historical Society and the Connecticut Commission on the Arts. She also served on several boards throughout the New York area. Currently, she sits on the board of the Association of African American Museums and is a grants panelist for the Institution of Museum and Library Services.

May 26, 2017

The founders of Wilkinson Gallery in London’s East End have announced that they will close the space at the end of July, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports. Amanda and Anthony Wilkinson said they are “dissolving their partnership” for personal reasons.

The co-owners first opened the gallery on Cambridge Heath Road in Bethnal Green in 1998, and in 2007, they bought a larger space on Vyner Street, which they knocked down and hired architect Bobby Desai to lead the redesign. The gallery became known for being one of the first in London to mount exhibitions by major female artists including Joan Jonas, Dara Birnbaum, and Laurie Simmons. In a statement, the Wilkinsons said they plan on opening separate galleries and that once they are up and running, “it will then be business as usual.”

May 26, 2017

The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens in Jacksonville has received a $4 million gift to name from the Disosway Foundation of New York to endow the position of executive director. The donation is the second largest gift to the museum since it was established in 1961.

Founded by Dudley D. Johnson, a Jacksonville native who currently serves as a trustee of the museum and whose grandfather, George W. Gibbs, was influential in the development of Jacksonville during the first half of the twentieth century, the foundation gave the money in honor of Johnson’s grandparents. The head of the museum will now be known as the George W. and Kathleen I. Gibbs executive director.

Born in 1884, George Gibbs was an inventor and pioneer shipbuilder. He started the Gibbs Gas Engine Company in 1908 to build gas engines that he designed and by 1910, the company began building naval ships, and was renamed the Gibbs Corporation. During World War II, the shipyards employed more than 2,000 people. Kathleen Maria Ingraham was the daughter of James Edmondson Ingraham, one of Florida’s early railroad builders and land developers, who led the first expedition through the Everglades and later served as mayor of Saint Augustine.

“This is a remarkable and extremely significant gift, and it will have an immediate and lasting impact on the museum,” board chair Ryan Schwartz said. “We are deeply grateful to the foundation, and Dudley Johnson, and are excited to honor the legacy of the Gibbs family at the Cummer Museum. A gift of this nature underscores the value individuals place on the museum and establishes a heightened level of prominence for our executive director’s position both locally and throughout the art world.” The gift coincides with the museum’s nationwide search for a new executive director. A local search committee is working with Koya Leadership Partners, a national executive search firm, to find a new director before the end of the year. LESS

May 25, 2017

Peter Blum Gallery in New York is relocating to a new 7,000-square-foot, second floor space downtown, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. Located at 176 Grand Street, the gallery will open in September with an exhibition of works by John Zurier.

“After having been informed that our building on West Fifty-Seventh street, along with four neighboring buildings, will be torn down for another high rise, we looked at many different places and areas which would suit our needs for a substantial size gallery in an area which was not overrun and still felt like ‘New York,’” director David Blum said.

The gallery first learned that it had to move out of its former home, which it shared with Washburn Gallery and Laurence Miller Gallery, in February. It also announced that it is now representing Miles Coolidge, Paul Fägerskiöld, and Enoc Perez as well as the estates of Chris Marker and Sonja Sekula.

May 25, 2017

After more than a decade as executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, Robert C. Booker has announced that he will step down in August. He will be succeeded by Jaime Dempsey, the agency’s deputy director since 2006. Her promotion was approved by the state on May 18.

“I will be forever grateful to have served Arizona residents through the work of the Arts Commission,” Booker said. “I thank the artists, educators, elected officials, community leaders, and advocates who have played such important roles in advancing our shared work, and who so generously offered inspiration, guidance, and support throughout my career.”

During his tenure, Booker led the commission through recession-era budget reductions and major shifts in public policy and successfully maintained the Arts Trust Fund as a primary source of state arts funding. He also initiated new private funding partnerships between national corporations and foundations, established Arizona’s first poet laureate post, and collaborated with rural communities to create programs that would employ the arts to address community problems.