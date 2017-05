Prospect New Orleans Announces Participating Artists for Its Fourth Edition

POSTED May 23, 2017

The list of participating artists for Prospect.4, titled “The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp,” has been made public. The triennial exhibition, spread across seventeen venues in New Orleans, will feature seventy-three artists from “North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the European powers that colonized New Orleans, addressing issues of identity, displacement, and cultural hybridity within the context of the celebration of the city’s tricentennial,” according to an announcement from the event’s organizers. This year’s exhibition, which opens on November 18, 2017, and runs through February 25, 2018, is organized by Trevor Schoonmaker, the chief curator of the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.

The participating artists are:

Larry Achiampong

b. 1984, London

Resides in London Derrick Adams

b. 1970, Baltimore, MD

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Abbas Akhavan

b. 1977, Tehran

Resides in Toronto John Akomfrah

b. 1957, Accra, Ghana

Resides in London Njideka Akunyili Crosby

b. 1983, Enugu, Nigeria

Resides in Los Angeles Michael Armitage

b. 1984, Nairobi

Resides in Nairobi and London Louis Armstrong

b. 1901, New Orleans, LA

d. 1971 Queens, NY Kader Attia

b. 1970, Paris

Resides in Berlin and Algiers Radcliffe Bailey

b. 1968, Bridgetown, NJ

Resides in Atlanta, GA Rina Banerjee

b. 1963, Kolkata, India

Resides in New York Rebecca Belmore

b. 1960, Upsala, Ontario, Canada

Resides in Vancouver Maria Berrio

b. 1982, Bogota

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Sonia Boyce

b. 1962, London

Resides in London Katherine Bradford

b. 1942, New York

Resides in Brooklyn, NY, and Brunswick, ME Margarita Cabrera

b. 1973, Monterrey, Mexico

Resides in El Paso, TX María Magdalena Campos-Pons

b. 1959, Matanzas, Cuba

Resides in Boston Andrea Chung

b. 1978, Newark, NJ

Resides in San Diego, CA Edgar Cleijne & Ellen Gallagher

b. 1963 Eindhoven, Netherlands; b. 1965 Providence, RI

Reside in Rotterdam, Netherlands and New York Donna Conlon & Jonathan Harker

b. 1966, Atlanta, GA; b. 1975, Quito, Ecuador

Reside in Panama City Minerva Cuevas

b. 1975, Mexico City

Resides in Mexico City Wilson Díaz

b. 1963, Pitalito, Colombia

Resides in Berlin Mark Dion

1961, New Bedford, MA

Resides in New York Alexis Esquivel

b. 1968, La Palma, Pinar del Rio, Cuba

Resides in Guayaquil, Ecuador Genevieve Gaignard

b. 1981, Orange, MA

Resides in Los Angeles Gauri Gill & Rajesh Vangad

b. 1970, New Delhi; b.1975, India

Reside in New Delhi and Ganjad, India Tony Gleaton

b. 1948, Detroit

d. 2015, Palo Alto, CA Jon-Sesrie Goff

b. 1983, Hartford, CT

Resides in Washington, DC Wayne Gonzales

b. 1957, New Orleans

Resides in New York Barkley L. Hendricks

b. 1945, Philadelphia

d. 2017, New London, CT Satch Hoyt

b. 1957, London

Resides in Berlin Evan Ifekoya

b. 1988, Iperu, Nigeria

Resides in London Alfredo Jaar

b. 1956, Santiago

Resides in New York Rashid Johnson

b. 1977, Chicago

Resides in New York Kahlil Joseph

b. 1981, Seattle

Resides in Los Angeles Patricia Kaersenhout

b. 1966, Den Helder, Netherlands

Resides in Amsterdam Brad Kahlhamer

b. 1956, Tucson, AZ

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Kiluanji Kia Henda

b. 1979, Luanda, Angola

Resides in Luanda, Angola, and Lisbon Taiyo Kimura

b. 1970, Kamakura, Japan

Resides in Kamakura, Japan The Kitchen Sisters: Davia Nelson & Nikki Silva

Founded in 1980. Reside in San Francisco and Santa Cruz, CA, with

Otabenga Jones & Associates; Founded in 2002, Houston, TX Runo Lagomarsino

b. 1977, Lund, Sweden

Resides in Malmö, Sweden, and São Paulo Pedro Lasch

b. 1975, Mexico City

Resides in Durham, NC Maider López

b. 1975, San Sebastian, Spain

Resides in San Sebastian, Spain Jillian Mayer

b. 1984, Miami

Resides in Miami Darryl Montana

b. 1955, New Orleans

Resides in New Orleans Dave Muller

b. 1964, San Francisco

Resides in Los Angeles Lavar Munroe

b.1982, Nassau, Bahamas

Resides in Germantown, MD, and Nassau, Bahamas Paulo Nazareth

b. 1977, Governador Valadares, Brazil

Resides in Sao Paolo Rivane Neuenschwander

b. 1967, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Resides in London Jennifer Odem

b. 1962, New Orleans

Resides in New Orleans Odili Donald Odita

b. 1966, Enugu, Nigeria

Resides in Philadelphia Yoko Ono

b. 1933, Tokyo

Resides in New York Horace Ové

b. 1939, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Resides in London Zak Ové

b. 1966, London

Resides in London and Trinidad Dawit L. Petros

b. 1972, Asmara, Eritrea

Resides in New York and Chicago Quintron and Miss Pussycat

Reside in New Orleans Dario Robleto

b. 1972, San Antonio, TX

Resides in Houston, TX Tita Salina

b. 1973, Plaju, South Sumatra, Indonesia

Resides in Jakarta, Indonesia Beatriz Santiago Muñoz

b. 1972, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico Zina Saro-Wiwa

b. 1976, Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Resides in Brooklyn, NY John T. Scott

b. 1940, New Orleans

d. 2007, Houston, TX Zineb Sedira

b. 1963, Paris

Resides in London Xaviera Simmons

b. 1974, New York

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Penny Siopis

b. 1953, Vryburg, South Africa

Resides in Cape Town Cauleen Smith

b. 1967, Riverside, CA

Resides in Chicago Hank Willis Thomas

b. 1976, Plainfield, NJ

Resides in Brooklyn, NY Hong-An Truong

b. 1976, Gainesville, FL

Resides in New York and Chapel Hill, NC Naama Tsabar

b. 1982, Israel

Resides in New York Michel Varisco

b. 1967, New Orleans

Resides in New Orleans Monique Verdin

b. 1980, New Orleans

Resides in Arabi, Louisiana Kara Walker

b. 1969, Stockton, CA

Resides in New York James Webb

b. 1975, Kimberley, South Africa

Resides in Cape Town Jeff Whetstone

b. 1968, Chattanooga, TN

Resides in Princeton, NJ Peter Williams

b. 1952, Nyack, NY

Resides in Wilmington, DE LESS

May 26, 2017

On Thursday, May 25, an Italian regional court made a controversial ruling disrupting the culture ministry’s plan to revive the museum sector. After a high-profile recruitment campaign in 2015, the ministry hired twenty new directors for institutions across Italy. After two individuals who had applied for the same positions, but had been rejected, filed complaints, the judges suspended five out of the twenty new appointments, citing a lack of transparency in the hiring process, The Local reports.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said that he was “speechless” after the ruling, adding that he plans to appeal the decision made by the Lazio administrative court. The five ousted directors include Martina Bagnoli at the Galleria Estense in Modena; Paolo Giulierini at the National Archaeological Museum of Naples; Eva Degl’Innocenti at the National Archaeological Museum of Taranto; Carmelo Malacrino at the National Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria; and Peter Assmann at the Palazzo Ducale in Mantua

While the court questioned the ministry’s decision to nominate foreigners for the positions, only one of the five was a foreigner, Assmann, the art historian from Austria. Yet, it approved other foreign candidates including the German director of Florence’s Uffizi Gallery.

The judges declared that the interviews conducted via Skype were not sufficient and that they were confused about how the ministry ranked the candidates. The culture ministry fired back, saying that the process was “in accordance with not only European and national law but also with the highest international standards, as recognized by the International Council of Museums.” Franceschini conceived of the recruitment plan to bring foreign expertise to Italian cultural institutions, which until 2015 were only allowed to appoint Italians, as well as to increase revenue. The ministry has credited an increase of 7.5 million annual visitors to the country’s museums in 2016, compared to three years earlier, to the leadership shakeup. LESS

May 26, 2017

Following the recent appointment of Patrick Charpenel as executive director, El Museo del Barrio in New York is facing discord amongst its top executives. After Berta Colón, the deputy director of institutional advancement, was fired on May 19, for “performance reasons,” she wrote a letter to the board of trustees, in which she disputed her dismissal and accused a fellow staff member of employee intimidation, Colin Moynihan of the New York Times reports.

In the letter, Colón claims that deputy executive director Carlos Gálvez “created an environment that promotes distrust, fear of retaliation and isolation.” Both Gálvez and Colón have been serving as codirectors of the institution since former executive director Jorge Daniel Veneciano announced that he was stepping down in August 2016.

“Staff is threatened with the possibility of being fired, they are pitted against each other,” Colón wrote. She also alleged that Gálvez had discussed the candidates being interviewed for the executive director position with museum employees and pressured them to support the ones he favored.

The museum declined to comment on the matter. Whether the institution is investigating Colón’s claims and whether Gálvez or Charpenel were involved in making the decision to fire her is unclear at this time. According to two sources close to the museum, Charpenel is still waiting for the United States government to approve the paperwork that will allow him to work in the country. Once he arrives at the museum, he will have to deal with backlash from the letter, as well as the challenges of stabilizing an institution that hasn’t been able to keep an executive director since Julián Zugazagoitia left in 2010, and which has been struggling financially. LESS

May 26, 2017

Celebrated playwright, author, and poet Denis Johnson died at the age of sixty-seven on Wednesday, May 24. Jonathan Galassi, president and publisher of Farrar, Straus & Giroux, confirmed his passing.

“Denis was one of the great writers of his generation,” Galassi said in a statement on Friday. “He wrote prose with the imaginative concentration and empathy of the poet he was.”

Best known for Jesus’ Son (1992) a collection of stories that chronicled the lives of drug dealers in America and his six-hundred-page Vietnam War novel Tree of Smoke, which won the 2007 National Book Award and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in 2008, Johnson was born in Munich in 1949. Since he was the son of a US State Department employee, his family moved frequently. Johnson spent his childhood in the Philippines, Tokyo, and Washington, DC, before settling in Arizona and Idaho. He graduated from the University of Iowa’s Writers Workshop, where he studied under Raymond Carver.

In a 1984 interview with the New York Times, Johnson said, “My ear for the diction and rhythms of poetry was trained by—in chronological order—Dr. Seuss, Dylan Thomas, Walt Whitman, the guitar solos of Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix, and T.S. Eliot. Other influences come and go, but those I admire the most and those I admired the earliest (I still admire them) have something to say in every line I write.” In 2012, he was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his novella Train Dreams (2002). His other works include the novel Angels (1983), the poetry collection The Veil (1987), and the play Hellhound On My Trail (2000), and his most recent work, The Laughing Monsters (2014). Johnson also taught creative writing at several different schools including the Michener Center at the University of Texas, Austin; Boise State University; and the University of Iowa. Reflecting on his experience as a teacher, Johnson said, “I need to be around younger writers. They tell me what’s new, and they keep me thinking. They don’t let me forget what an adventure writing is, and how lucky I am to be living the adventure.” LESS

May 26, 2017

Architect David Adjaye, whose recent projects include the celebrated African American History and Culture Museum in Washington, DC, was awarded with a knighthood for his service to architecture, Natasha Kwok of Designboom reports. Prince William performed the investiture ceremony on Friday, May 12.

“[Adjaye] is one of the leading architects of his generation and a global cultural ambassador for the UK,” the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood at St. James’s Palace said in a statement. “His designs include the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo in the shell of a disused railway station and the Whitechapel Idea Store in London where he also pioneered a new approach to the provision of information services as well as the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver and numerous private commissions.”

Born in Tanzania to Ghanaian parents, Adjaye set up his first office in 1994. In 2000, he renamed his firm Adjaye Associates, which now has offices in London and New York. Among the projects Adjaye Associates is working on is a new major contemporary art museum in Riga, Latvia. The $33.8 million institution will be completed in 2021. Adjaye has also worked as a professor at the Royal College of Art and at the Architectural Association School in London. He is currently the John C. Portman Design Critic in Architecture at Harvard.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive a knighthood by Her Majesty the Queen for my contribution to architecture,” Adjaye said. “I see this not as a personal celebration, but as a celebration of the vast potential, and responsibility, for architecture to effect positive social change.” LESS

May 26, 2017

Art League Houston has announced that arts consultant Kheli R. Willetts was appointed as its new executive director. Willetts succeeds Michael Peranteau, who announced earlier this year that he would step down in May. She will take up the post on June 1.

“We are extremely excited to have found a new executive director with the leadership, vision, and extensive experience in arts education, curatorial programming, and community-building in Kheli,” said board president Kristen Johnson Perrin.

Prior to relocating to Houston, to work as an independent consultant, Willetts was the executive director of Community Folk Art Center and a professor of African American art history and film at Syracuse University in New York. Willetts has also worked for a number of arts institutions including the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Wadsworth Athenaeum, the Connecticut Historical Society and the Connecticut Commission on the Arts. She also served on several boards throughout the New York area. Currently, she sits on the board of the Association of African American Museums and is a grants panelist for the Institution of Museum and Library Services.

May 26, 2017

The founders of Wilkinson Gallery in London’s East End have announced that they will close the space at the end of July, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports. Amanda and Anthony Wilkinson said they are “dissolving their partnership” for personal reasons.

The co-owners first opened the gallery on Cambridge Heath Road in Bethnal Green in 1998, and in 2007, they bought a larger space on Vyner Street, which they knocked down and hired architect Bobby Desai to lead the redesign. The gallery became known for being one of the first in London to mount exhibitions by major female artists including Joan Jonas, Dara Birnbaum, and Laurie Simmons. In a statement, the Wilkinsons said they plan on opening separate galleries and that once they are up and running, “it will then be business as usual.”

May 26, 2017

The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens in Jacksonville has received a $4 million gift to name from the Disosway Foundation of New York to endow the position of executive director. The donation is the second largest gift to the museum since it was established in 1961.

Founded by Dudley D. Johnson, a Jacksonville native who currently serves as a trustee of the museum and whose grandfather, George W. Gibbs, was influential in the development of Jacksonville during the first half of the twentieth century, the foundation gave the money in honor of Johnson’s grandparents. The head of the museum will now be known as the George W. and Kathleen I. Gibbs executive director.

Born in 1884, George Gibbs was an inventor and pioneer shipbuilder. He started the Gibbs Gas Engine Company in 1908 to build gas engines that he designed and by 1910, the company began building naval ships, and was renamed the Gibbs Corporation. During World War II, the shipyards employed more than 2,000 people. Kathleen Maria Ingraham was the daughter of James Edmondson Ingraham, one of Florida’s early railroad builders and land developers, who led the first expedition through the Everglades and later served as mayor of Saint Augustine.

“This is a remarkable and extremely significant gift, and it will have an immediate and lasting impact on the museum,” board chair Ryan Schwartz said. “We are deeply grateful to the foundation, and Dudley Johnson, and are excited to honor the legacy of the Gibbs family at the Cummer Museum. A gift of this nature underscores the value individuals place on the museum and establishes a heightened level of prominence for our executive director’s position both locally and throughout the art world.” The gift coincides with the museum’s nationwide search for a new executive director. A local search committee is working with Koya Leadership Partners, a national executive search firm, to find a new director before the end of the year. LESS

May 25, 2017

Peter Blum Gallery in New York is relocating to a new 7,000-square-foot, second floor space downtown, Nate Freeman of Artnews reports. Located at 176 Grand Street, the gallery will open in September with an exhibition of works by John Zurier.

“After having been informed that our building on West Fifty-Seventh street, along with four neighboring buildings, will be torn down for another high rise, we looked at many different places and areas which would suit our needs for a substantial size gallery in an area which was not overrun and still felt like ‘New York,’” director David Blum said.

The gallery first learned that it had to move out of its former home, which it shared with Washburn Gallery and Laurence Miller Gallery, in February. It also announced that it is now representing Miles Coolidge, Paul Fägerskiöld, and Enoc Perez as well as the estates of Chris Marker and Sonja Sekula.

May 25, 2017

After more than a decade as executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, Robert C. Booker has announced that he will step down in August. He will be succeeded by Jaime Dempsey, the agency’s deputy director since 2006. Her promotion was approved by the state on May 18.

“I will be forever grateful to have served Arizona residents through the work of the Arts Commission,” Booker said. “I thank the artists, educators, elected officials, community leaders, and advocates who have played such important roles in advancing our shared work, and who so generously offered inspiration, guidance, and support throughout my career.”

During his tenure, Booker led the commission through recession-era budget reductions and major shifts in public policy and successfully maintained the Arts Trust Fund as a primary source of state arts funding. He also initiated new private funding partnerships between national corporations and foundations, established Arizona’s first poet laureate post, and collaborated with rural communities to create programs that would employ the arts to address community problems.