Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros to Gift 119 Works to Five Museums

POSTED June 16, 2017

The Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros (CPPC) has announced that it will donate 119 pieces from its collection of colonial art to five leading institutions committed to the conservation and study of the legacies of Latin American art.

The Blanton Museum of Art in Austin; the Denver Art Museum; the Hispanic Society Museum & Library in New York; the Museum of Fine Arts Boston; and the Museo de Arte de Lima (MALI) in Peru will all receive artworks. “Gustavo and I have always considered ourselves to be temporary custodians of the objects in our care,” Cisneros told Maximilíano Durón of Artnews. “[We] decided that the collection would be best represented by being divided among different institutions. We looked at each museum’s existing collections and areas of interest, and chose works that we felt would deepen their collections.”

The colonial art collection of the CPPC assembles a broad representation of Venezuelan art from the middle of the seventeenth century to the mid-nineteenth century. The University of Texas’s Blanton Museum of Art will receive eighty-three works, mostly paintings and furniture. The Denver Art Museum will receive twenty-five Venezuelan and Caribbean works. Bosotn’s MFA will receive seven works, including silver, furniture, and paintings, which were already on long-term loan to the museum, as well as two more gifts that are part of the touring exhibition, “Power & Piety: Spanish Colonial Art for the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros,” which will close in 2020.

The Hispanic Society Museum & Library in New York will receive a significant piece of furniture, a golden armchair for the brotherhood of San Pedro of the Cathedral of Caracas. Made by the cabinetmaker Antonio Mateo de los Reyes around 1755, the armchair was used to be the seat of the life-size sculpture of the patron saint of the brotherhood. MALI was gifted a portrait by the republican painter José Gil de Castro, Portrait of Don Juan Francisco de Izcué y Sáez Texada, 1834. LESS

June 19, 2017

An estimated $12 million worth of art, including paintings by artists such as Frank Stella and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, has been stolen from a storage facility in Sunnyside, Queens, last Friday, according to a report by Catherina Gioino Rocco Parascandola and Thomas Tracy in the New York Daily News. The owner of the works, William Pordy, is a retiree on the Upper West Side. He told police that he was last at his storage facility on October 25. It was only when he visited his unit this month that he learned someone cut the lock on his unit and replaced it with a new one.

Twenty-two pieces are missing. By going over the facility’s records, detectives discovered the storage area was broken into on December 30. Investigators have a list of the stolen artworks and are still determining if any of them might have been sold on eBay or other sites. A few days before Pordy last visited his storage unit, he was arrested on child endangerment, harassment, and assault charges after a six-year-old girl fell and hit her head on the pavement when Pordy allegedly kicked her after she bumped into him on the Upper West Side. He ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the case and was given a conditional discharge.

June 16, 2017

Villa Romana has announced that its four fellowship recipients for 2018 are Jeewi Lee, Christophe Ndabananiye, Lerato Shadi, and Viron Erol Vert, reports Monopol. Villa Romana, one of Germany’s oldest cultural institutions, is located in Florence, Italy. It provides emerging German artists with the opportunity to develop their artistic practice during a prolonged stay in Italy.

A jury annually selects four painters and sculptors and awards them each a stipend of $1,800.00 and provides them with studio space as well as living quarters for a period of ten months. In addition, around ten international guest artists are invited to live and work there for two to three months at a time. Villa Romana presents five exhibitions that focus on the dialogue between German and Italian artists each year. The foundation also publishes artist books and annual catalogs featuring the work of the fellows.

Born in 1987 in Seoul, Lee studied painting at the Berlin University of the Arts and at Hunter College in New York. Lee produces site-specific installations, performances, and images, and often creates works that grapple with everyday traces that are not perceived, or are invisible to the eye. Rwandan-German artist Ndabananiye was born in 1977 in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Saarbrücken. Known for his series of self-portraits, Ndabananiye often explores family, home, language, and the trauma of exile in his works.

Born in 1979 in Mafikeng, South Africa, Shadi, studied art at the University of Johannesburg and is concerned with body politics, especially of black South African women, vis-à-vis institutional violence and the patriarchal and colonial strategies of exclusion and forgetting. Vert was born in Germany in 1975 and studied at the Berlin University of the Arts and at the Royal Academy of Antwerp. Vert uses his practice to explore contrasting elements between the Orient and Occident. German artist Max Klinger, who died in 1920, acquired the Villa Romana in 1905 and set it up as his studio and home. Beginning in 1906, Villa Romana has operated as an independent nonprofit. Veronika and Joachim Burmeister have managed the site since 1973. Previous artists and fellows of the Villa Romana are Georg Baselitz, Max Beckmann, Katharina Grosse, Georg Kolbe, Anna Oppermann, Walter Stöhrer, and Dorothee von Windheim. LESS

June 16, 2017

Khadija Saye, a twenty-four-year-old emerging artist whose work is currently on view in the Diaspora pavilion at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, has officially been confirmed as one of the thirty victims who died in the horrific blaze that raged in the twenty-four-story Grenfell Tower in London on Wednesday.

Saye was the second victim of the fire to be named, the first was twenty-three-year-old Syrian refugee and civil engineering student Mohammed Al Haj Ali. The young artist, who lived with her mother Mary Mendy on the twentieth floor, wrote a message on Facebook around 3 AM that said she was trapped and could not escape her apartment because the smoke was so thick. She sent messages to her friend and mentor, artist Nicola Green, saying, “Please pray for me. There’s a fire in my council block. I can’t leave the flat. Please pray for me and my mum.” Saye’s mother has not yet been accounted for.

Green’s husband, Tottenham MP David Lammy, said that Saye was a “dear friend.” He wrote on Twitter: “May you rest in peace Khadija Saye. God bless your beautiful soul. My heart breaks today. I mourn the tragic loss of a young woman.”

While the cause of the fire in the residential highrise, which was built in 1974, remains unknown, Lammy has labeled the tragedy “corporate manslaughter.” In an interview with The Independent he said, “We built buildings in the 70s, those 70s buildings, many of them should be demolished, they haven’t got any fire escapes, they’ve got no sprinklers—it’s totally unacceptable in Britain that this is allowed to happen and people lose their lives in this way, and people should be held to account.” Prime Minister Teresa May has promised a full public inquiry into the disaster and the police have launched a criminal investigation. Residents had repeatedly raised concerns about fire safety with the building’s management over the past couple of years, but they mostly went unanswered. The Grenfell Action Group even wrote a letter to the London Fire Brigade in 2014 outlining the issues with the building, which it posted on the group’s blog. A $10 million refurbishment of the skyscraper was completed in 2016, but a sprinkler system had still not been installed. Saye was born and raised in London and graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in southern England in 2013. The artist was a photographer whose work explored themes of home, ritual, and spirituality. According to Saye’s website, her latest work “Dwelling: in this space we breathe,” a series of wet plate collodion tintypes that explores the migration of traditional Gambian spiritual practices and the deep rooted urge to find solace within a higher power, will be on view at the Venice Biennale until November. LESS

June 16, 2017

The Museum of Sex in New York announced today that Serge Becker has been named the institution’s new creative and artistic director. Becker will spearhead a four-year plan that will broaden the curatorial scope of the museum as well as expand its architectural footprint.

“I’m excited to join Dan Gluck and his talented team,” Becker said. “My wish is to expand the curatorial scope of the museum to include more art, film, music, and technology, while also building a robust educational and community building program. This process will take a while as we’re also undergoing an ambitious renovation of the whole building. So we’re going to be patient and take it one step at a time and enjoy the journey.”

Born in Paris and raised in Zurich, Becker arrived in New York in 1982 after graduating from art school with a degree in graphic design. One of his first jobs in the city was as art director at the environmental art club Area, which produced several immersive plays each year. He eventually partnered with Area’s founder Eric Goode to open a string of restaurants in downtown Manhattan and direct music videos for artists ranging from Nine Inch Nails to Johnny Cash. In 1998, Becker opened the live music and performance venue Joe’s Pub with George Z. Wolfe and the Public Theater as well as the multidisciplinary design office Can Resources with architect Derek Sanders. Becker launched List magazine in 2000, and went on the build a ten-thousand-square-feet multimedia performance space, Volume, in Williamsburg. He also became a consulting partner with Simon Hammerstein’s The Box in 2007.

Becker currently serves in advisory positions to the New Museum’s Idea City conference, Friends of Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Public Theater, and the Central Park Summer Stage, among others, and is a creative image and marketing consultant to brands such as Adidas, Nike, and Absolut Vodka. Founded by Daniel Gluck on New York City’s Fifth Avenue on October 5, 2002, the Museum of Sex has put on thirty full-scale exhibitions to date, and has a collection comprising twenty thousand sexually related objects. Upcoming exhibitions include a comprehensive retrospective of Japanese photographer Nobuyoshi Araki, an immersive musical VR Experience by DJ Diplo and director Ryan Staake, and a group art show investigating the carnal origins of the carnival and the fairground “Super Funland.” LESS

June 16, 2017

Checkpoint Helsinki, the nonprofit contemporary arts organization founded in Finland in 2013, has announced that Paul O’Neill was appointed as its new artistic director. O’Neill, former director of the graduate program at Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies, will begin his new role in September.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to work with us and we look forward to seeing where his vision and energy will take the organization,” board chair Kaija Kaitavuori said. “This is the first time a Finnish art organization has appointed a director who comes from abroad. It perfectly aligns with Checkpoint Helsinki’s mission to bring new models and fresh ways of thinking to the Finnish art scene.”

Over the last twenty years of his career, O’Neill has curated more than sixty projects and exhibitions and published in many books, catalogues, journals, and magazines. Among the books he’s penned recently are “The Culture of Curating and the Curating of Culture(s) (2012) and Durational Aesthetics: Time and Contemporary Art,” which will be released in 2018. He has served as a visiting international tutor in the de Appel Curatorial Program in Amsterdam since 2005, was an international research fellow with the Graduate School of Creative Arts and Media in Dublin from 2010 to 2013, and from 2007 to 2010, he worked with Situations at the University of the West of England in Bristol, where he led the international research project Locating the Producers, that looked at durational approaches to public art.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the challenge of leading a new art organization in Helsinki and developing its local, national, and international standing,” O’Neill said. “It is a rare opportunity to establish an organization and its public program from the outset. Whilst expanding upon the impressive work of Checkpoint and its dedicated board, I look forward to building a work-together model for curatorial practice, where art, critical discourse, and its multiple publics are in constant dialogue with one another.” Checkpoint Helsinki, which was put on hold in the fall of 2016, relaunched its programming this year after receiving a three-year grant from the Kone Foundation. As a result, the organization overhauled its operations, changed its name, and hired new leadership. Upcoming projects at Checkpoint Helsinki include “Uncanny Interdependence,” curated by Joanna Warsza, which examines the connections between Finnish independence and the October Revolution in Russia. LESS

June 15, 2017

The Library of Congress has selected Tracy K. Smith, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and a professor at Princeton University, to be the twenty-second Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry for 2017–2018. Smith succeeds Juan Felipe Herrera, and will assume her responsibilities in the fall.

“Her work travels the world and takes on its voices; brings history and memory to life; calls on the power of literature as well as science, religion and pop culture,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “With directness and deftness, she contends with the heavens or plumbs our inner depths—all to better understand what makes us most human.”

Smith is the author of three books of poetry, including “Life on Mars” (2011), winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry; “Duende” (2007), winner of the 2006 James Laughlin Award and the 2008 Essence Literary Award; and “The Body’s Question” (2003), winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize. Smith also penned the memoir “Ordinary Light” (2015), a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in nonfiction and selected as a notable book by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

“I am profoundly honored,” Smith said of the honor. “As someone who has been sustained by poems and poets, I understand the powerful and necessary role poetry can play in sustaining a rich inner life and fostering a mindful, empathic and resourceful culture. I am eager to share the good news of poetry with readers and future readers across this marvelously diverse country.” The Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry is a position that has existed since 1937, when Archer M. Huntington endowed the chair of poetry at the Library of Congress. During his or her term, the poet laureate seeks to raise the national consciousness to a greater appreciation of the reading and writing of poetry. LESS

June 15, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Museum announced today a major gift of photographs from collector and film industry executive Bruce Berman. The donation comprises 186 works by twenty-six artists, seven of whom are entering the Getty’s collection for the first time. Among the artists represented in the gift are Harry Callahan, Walker Evans, Dorothea Lange, and Camilo José Vergara.

Berman, a Los Angeles resident who serves as chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, is a founding member of the J. Paul Getty Museum’s Photographs Council. He amassed his collection based on an interest in the documentation of twentieth-century architecture, design, and lifestyles in Southern California, and sought out photographers whose work underscores a growing appreciation of documentary photography as an American art form.

“As an avid photographer in my teenage years, my appreciation for photographs has evolved into collecting unique snapshots of urban life,” Berman said. “It gives me great pride to share these wonderful works with the Getty and future generations of Los Angelenos.” Together with 550 photographs donated from 1998 to 2009, Berman has now donated more than seven hundred photographs to the museum.

The largest body of work included in the gift is sixty-seven photographs by Camilo José Vergara, who has spent more than four decades recording poor, urban, and minority neighborhoods across the United States. Berman’s gift includes the photographer’s work in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles, New Jersey, and New York, complementing nineteen works by Vergara already in the Getty’s collection. Other areas of the country are represented in Birney Imes’s and Mike Smith’s portrayal of the rural south, Joel Sternfeld’s documentation of experimental utopias in America, William Larson’s “Tucson Garden” series, and Martin Parr’s photographs of Boring, Oregon. “We are profoundly grateful to Bruce for his continued support of the Getty Museum’s photographs collection,” said director Timothy Potts. “This donation, coupled with his earlier contributions, will transform the quality and depth of our holdings of numerous photographers, while also introducing the work of important new artists.” LESS

June 15, 2017

Sarah E. Bond, a historian of Rome who works as an assistant professor in the classics department at the University of Iowa, has received death threats and is being targeted by the alt-right for publishing an article on polychromy in the ancient world. “They viewed the piece as ‘liberal professor says that all white statues are racist,’” Bond told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com. “And that is clearly not what the piece is about.”

Titled “Why We Need to Start Seeing the Classical World in Color,” the piece discusses race and whiteness as a social construct. According to Bond, the Greeks and Romans of antiquity did not classify people as “white,” and many of the classical marble sculptures, sarcophagi, and steles from the Mediterranean were originally painted—frequently in gold, red, green, black, white, and brown. As the pigments deteriorated over time, art historians, including Johann Joachim Winckelmann—an eighteenth-century scholar considered by many to be the father of the art historical discipline—perpetuated the idea that the white marble statues of ancient peoples represent an ideal beauty, a notion that still fuels white supremacists today.

Bond argues that we need to start seeing the ancient world in color. If Identity Europa, a nationalist and fascist group that uses images of classical statuary to advance their agenda, knew that the statues they are associating their brand with were most likely painted to represent a variety of skin tones, then its members might stop disseminating flawed art historical ideas. She also says that acknowledging the multiracial citizenry of the Greek and Roman empires could lead to greater diversity in the field of classics.