Jeff Koons Sculpture for Victims of Paris Terror Attacks Met With Reservations

POSTED June 21, 2017

Last November, Jeff Koons announced that he wanted to gift the city of Paris with a memorial sculpture, Bouquet of Tulips—a giant human hand holding aloft balloon flowers—to honor the victims of terrorist attacks in the city throughout 2015. The idea for the gift came from Jane D. Hartley, the former US ambassador to Paris and Monaco under the Obama administration. Sentiments around the work are complicated, however, writes Rachel Donadio of the New York Times. The funds needed to fabricate and install the sculpture—about $3.9 million—are not being provided by Koons (the artist only donated the idea for the piece, not the money for its construction). There will also be many logistical issues surrounding its installation, as it will weigh about thirty tons, which will require major structural reinforcement to the area where Tulips is expected to stand, a plaza that is shared by the Palais de Tokyo and the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris.

Isabel Pasquier, a French art critic, said, “They presented this bouquet as a symbolic present to Paris, but then we realized it wasn’t exactly a present, since France had to pay to install it. Whether you appreciate his art or not, Jeff Koons is a businessman, and we quickly understood that he was offering Paris to himself as a present.” Many within the Parisian art community, even those who find the work tasteless, are reluctant to be openly disdainful of the work for fear of offending Hartley, the city, or François Pinault, a major collector of Koons and a very wealthy businessman and art patron. Fabrice Hergott, the director of the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris, seems supportive of the project: “It speaks to our era. I think it will be much less kitsch in several years and people will find it very appropriate for the location.” Jean de Loisy, president of the Palais de Tokyo, “grew silent and smiled” when he was questioned about the work. He was then asked if his silence meant that he had no comment. “Just silence,” he said, and smiled once more. France’s ministry of culture is overseeing much of the planning around the work—they did not respond to requests for comments. The American Embassy in Paris said that it has no involvement in the affair, but “welcomes the mayor of Paris’s strong support expressed at the project’s unveiling at the ambassador’s residence last year. The project exemplifies the strong cross-cultural ties between our two nations and has not caused any strains between the US and France.”

Funds for Paris, an agency that locates private money for public works, says that it has raised $3.3 million for the Koons, and requires another $556,000 for construction work, which can begin once the permits are approved. According to Emmanuelle de Noirmont, the artist’s French dealer, the support Funds for Paris has drummed up for the Koons comes from companies in France and the United States. Hartley, who is now a private citizen, also plans on financing the project. A representative from the foundation says the piece could be installed as early as this year.

June 30, 2017

On June 20, South African photographer Guy Tillim was named the winner of the 2017 HCB Award, presented by the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation in Paris, for his “Museum of the Revolution” project, which documents residual signs of revolution and colonialism across cities in Africa. He will receive $40,000 in support of his proposal, and will use the funds to photograph the streets of Dakar, Accra, Kampala, and Lagos.

“The history of colonialism is especially apparent in the streets and the avenues, which were often arranged at the whims of colonial power and then renamed after the countries gained independence,” Tillim said. “This paradigm—that of post-colonial societies imitating certain aspects of colonial regimes—is not unique in Africa: it is the law of history. However, the hopes and aspirations of recent generations who do not have a colonial past provide opportunities for societies to overcome the mistakes of the past.”

Born in Johannesburg in 1962, Tillim started working in photography in 1986 and was a member of the Afrapix collective until 1990. During apartheid, in the late 1980s, Tillim served as a freelance photographer for local and foreign press. Tillim’s works have been presented at the Photographic Center of Ile-de-France, Paris; the Huis Marseille Museum of Photography, Amsterdam; the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation; the Museu Serralves, Porto; FOAM_Fotografiemuseum, Amsterdam; and the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago.

In a review of Tillim’s 2009 exhibition at Harvard University’s Peabody Museum on artforum.com, Leora Maltz-Leca writes: “Scraping away at the stereotypes of the postcolonial African city, Tillim mines the cryptic silence of peeling time to pose questions about the assumptions we make about blown-out windows, empty offices, and fallen monuments: Whether these abandoned structures gesture to the dissolution of the African city or a local rejection of the colonial past and its architecture; whether they reveal the failed utopianism of Lumumba’s generation or a cyclic repetition of the violent histories he sought to overcome, all remains uncomfortably ambiguous.” The HCB Award jury comprised Clément Chéroux, the director of the department of photography at SF MoMA; Pierre-Alexis Dumas, artistic director of Hermès; Lorenza Bravetta, an adviser to Italy’s Culture Minister Dario Franceschini; Florian Ebner, the director of the office of photography at the Center Pompidou; Nathalie Giraudeau, the director of Ile de France Photography Center in Paris; Thyago Nogueira, the director of the department of contemporary photography at Instituto Moreira Salles and publisher of ZUM magazine in São Paulo; and Agnès Sire, director of the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation. LESS

June 30, 2017

Mapping Paintings, a new open-source website spearheaded by Boston University professor Jodi Cranston, tracks artworks and allows users to map out provenance information, Claire Voon of Hyperallergic reports. The initiative aims to make researching histories of individual works, including details of owners and past transactions, easier for art historians.

The website was inspired by one of Cranston’s past projects, Mapping Titian. “Provenance information is in printed catalogues and on some museum websites, but visualizing the movement of these artworks allows users to recognize their objecthood and also not to get bogged down in concerns about authenticity and pedigree that often come with provenance information,” Cranston said.” Sometimes seeing that an artwork went somewhere unexpected is more impactful than reading it in a long list of text.”

Users will be able to make individual entries on the website as well as publish their own projects. These submissions will be reviewed for accuracy purposes and then added to the site by an administrator. The Kress Collection, comprising more than three thousand works of European art amassed by Samuel H. Kress between 1929 and 1961, will be added to the platform this fall.

June 30, 2017

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Friday that the city is organizing a new cultural contest designed to bolster support for the arts and promote creativity across its thirty-two boroughs. The competition will name one of London’s communities its first-ever Borough of Culture. The winner will receive a $1.3 million grant. In addition, $780,000 will be dispersed among other notable projects.

During a press conference held on June 30, Khan remarked that the competition reflects the commitments outlined in his manifesto. “Not all Londoners are able to enjoy the full benefits of our cultural riches, and as mayor I am determined to change this,” Khan said. “It’s about helping to bring culture to all Londoners of every faith, ethnicity, and background, regardless of where you live and what you earn.”

Applicants will have five months to prepare their bids. Since the cultural sector in London rakes in $55 million each year, the incentives for entering the competition include boosting tourism to all the boroughs and growing their local economies.

June 30, 2017

Heidi Weber, a friend and collaborator of the Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, a pioneer of modernism and proponent of the international school of architecture, is suing Zurich’s culture minister for defamation after he allegedly made derogatory remarks about her while on a radio show, Henri Neuendorf of Artnet reports.

The legal dispute was sparked by the city’s decision to rename the museum Le Corbusier designed on Zurich’s lakefront in 1964. Originally christened, the Center Le Corbusier Heidi Weber Museum, the building was not completed until 1967, after his death.

After spearheading the project, Weber managed the institution for fifty years and then turned the building over to the city, which was one of the conditions that she had to agree to in order to get permission from Zurich’s city council to build the exhibition space. Two years after Weber handed the reigns over to the city, it rebranded the museum the Pavilion Le Corbusier.

Another stipulation of the city and Weber’s original agreement was that she had to sell the museum for only $1.5 million even though the artistic value of the building might be as high as $73 million. Her son, Bernard Weber, called the city’s decision to remove her name disrespectful. “My mother did hard work to bring Le Corbusier to Zurich in the first place,” he told |uerich/str|Limmattaler Zeitung|. “She was an impoverished single mother and she kept the museum going by herself for over fifty years.” The perceived slight prompted Weber to end the loan of her entire collection of Le Corbusier works and objects to the city in 2016. The dispute escalated when the culture minister said that ”over the course of her life, [Weber] has fallen out with very many people,” while speaking with a radio show host. After Weber’s responsibilities at the museum came to an end, she secured an agreement to replicate the building. Weber intends to build more Heidi Weber/Le Corbusier centers in China and Chile. LESS

June 30, 2017

Xavier Douroux, the founder of Les Presses du Réel and the Consortium in Dijon, died on June 28 at the age of sixty-one years old, Judicaël Lavrador of Libération reports.

Born in Dôle, in the Jura region of France, in 1956, Douroux studied art history at the University of Burgundy before becoming an associate lecturer of contemporary art at the institution. In 1977, Douroux and Franck Gautherot founded Le Coin de Miroir association, in Dijon, which in 1982 became Le Consortium, the first institution dedicated to contemporary art to be established outside of Paris. The arts space consists of an exhibition space, a publishing house, and a design studio. It also oversees the activities of a Paris-based film studio, Anna Sanders Film.

Since 1991, the arts space has been a mediator of the Fondation de France Nouveaux Commanditaires, which helps individuals and organizations commission works of art. In 2011, Le Consortium reopened after undergoing a redesign led by Shigeru Ban, that same year Douroux announced that Le Consortium planned to give its holdings of 350 works to the Musée des Beaux-Arts of Dijon. “We would like this collection, which came mostly from the artists’ generosity, to be publicly owned,” Douroux said. “For us a donation is the ultimate revolutionary gesture.”

Douroux has curated a number of major exhibitions including “This is Yesterday” at Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporaneo in Seville (1999); the French pavilion at the 2001 Venice Biennale; and “It Happened Tomorrow,” at the 2003 Lyon Biennale. LESS

June 30, 2017

The Philadelphia contemporary art space and artist collective Vox Populi has temporarily closed after a fire broke out in the stairwell of its building Tuesday morning, John Timpane of philly.com reports.

While no one was injured by the small blaze, which started around 1:45 AM, the building has significant smoke and water damage. Karen Guss, a spokeswoman for the Department of Licenses and Inspections said that the building will remain closed until the damages and any code violations can be addressed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Located at 319 N. Eleventh Street, the building housed a number of artists, galleries, and other businesses. Several of the displaced tenants said they could not wait for a month or longer to for the building to reopen. Jeff Stockbridge, the owner of Stockbridge Fine Art Print on the fourth floor, said that he was concerned about not being able to deliver works to his clients. “We really rely on our creative spaces that we’ve cultivated here over many years,” he said. “Now we’re wondering where to go from here.”

Vox Populi was founded in 1988 by Ann Karlen, who served as director of the space from 1997 to 2000; Mark Forsythe; Jennie Shanker; Julie Marquart; Jennie Desnouee; Michael Frechette; and Beth Rhoades. According to the gallery’s website, the group of Philadelphia-based artists met for drinks at a bar called Dirty Franks where they discussed the non-existent artistic opportunities in the city and proposed to remedy this through self-organization. During the first meeting organized by the artists, Vox Populi was formed, and thirty members joined the new collective. The gallery aims to support the work of experimental and under-represented artists with a monthly exhibition program, gallery talks, performances, and other events. LESS

June 29, 2017

After four years of construction, Canada’s new modern and contemporary art museum, the Remai Modern, is set to open its doors on October 21. Named after the local philanthropist and its head patron, Ellen Remai, the nearly one-hundred-and-twenty-four-thousand-square-foot building is located along the river in the growing city of Saskatoon, a growing city in the Canadian Prairies, a western region of Canada comprising the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Designed by Canadian architect Bruce Kuwabara, the museum will boast of flexible galleries, spaces for public gatherings, and a 150-seat theater. Construction costs have amounted to $71 million, but the final cost of the institution has yet to be determined. The museum will house eight-thousand works that were inherited from the Mendel Art Gallery, which was established in 1964 by a collector who fled Nazi Germany. The extensive collection includes 406 of Pablo Picasso’s linocuts as well as works by other leading modern artists including Robert Rauschenberg, James Rosenquist, Dennis Oppenheim, and Nancy Spero.

The museum aims to be a leading center for contemporary indigenous art and discourse. “The art museum’s biggest challenge now is how to adapt to the massive changes resulting from the continuing aftershocks of colonization, climate change, globalization, and technological advances. The relevancy of the art museum depends on its response,” the executive director and CEO, Gregory Burke, said in a statement.

Its inaugural exhibition, “Field Guide,” will present select works from the museum’s collection alongside contemporary pieces by Canadian and international artists. Curated by Burke and the director of programs and chief curator, Sandra Guimarães, the exhibition will feature an on-site project by Thomas Hirschhorn and a collaboration between the Ontario-based indigenous artists Tanya Lukin-Linklater and Duane Linklater. According to Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper, Burke and Guimarães curated this exhibition in hopes of it being seen as “a primer to introduce the program’s direction.” LESS

June 29, 2017

The Terra Foundation for American Art announced today that it awarded $2.5 million in support of thirty-three grants for projects that are a part of Art Design Chicago, a year-long initiative that examines the contributions of Chicago's artists, designers, and creative producers to art and design movements.

Grant monies will go toward the creation of a diverse range of exhibitions, publications, projects, and academic and public programs. Individual grants ranged from approximately $5,000 to $200,000, depending on the format, scope, and scale of the project. The recipients include Chicago Design Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Chicago Parks Foundation, Art Institute of Chicago, South Side Community Art Center, Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, Video Game Art Gallery, the University of Chicago Center in Paris, and New York’s MoMA.

In total, the Terra Foundation is investing $6.5 million in bringing the initiative to fruition. This includes grants given to cultural partners as well as funds for promotional and administrative support. Organizations interested in developing public programming for Art Design Chicago currently have another opportunity to apply for funding through an application on the Terra Foundation’s website. The submission process will close in fall 2017, and the final round of Art Design Chicago grants will be announced in early 2018.

“With our fortieth anniversary approaching, we celebrate and reaffirm our commitment to our hometown in a way that recognizes its numerous and significant contributions to the creation and experience of art and design around the world,” said Elizabeth Glassman, president and CEO of the Terra Foundation. “We are honored and excited by the scholarly quality, depth, and innovative spirit of our partners’ proposals, and the enthusiasm with which so many organizations took on the opportunity to highlight the dynamic, yet lesser-known, narratives of Chicago.” Art Design Chicago will take place across more than twenty-five venues throughout 2018. The full list of 2017 grant recipients is as follows: Art Institute of Chicago

Bradley University Art Department

Caxton Club of Chicago

Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events

Chicago Design Museum

Chicago History Museum

Chicago Parks Foundation

Chicago Public Library Foundation

DePaul Art Museum at DePaul University

DuSable Museum of African American History

Elmhurst College

Graham School, University of Chicago

Illinois Executive Mansion Association

Illinois Humanities

Jane Addams Hull-House Museum

Koehnline Museum of Art at Oakton Community College

Mary & Leigh Block Museum of Art at Northwestern University

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago

Museum of Modern Art, New York

National Museum of Mexican Art

National Public Housing Museum

Newberry Library

Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning & Leadership

Smart Museum of Art at University of Chicago

South Side Community Art Center

Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art

University of Chicago Arts, Public Art Program

University of Chicago Center in Paris

Video Game Art Gallery LESS

June 29, 2017

The recently released Association of Art Museum Directors’s (AAMD) 2017 salary survey reveals that employment in the museum field is strengthening. Based on responses from 219 museums in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as fifty different staff positions ranging from leadership and support positions in curatorial, education, advancement, communications, and security departments, the report states that the average median salary increased by 3 percent in 2016. The preceding year, the rate grew by 2.7 percent.

Highlights of the survey include a 4.6 percent increase rate in average median incomes within curatorial staffs between 2011 and 2016, a 1.6 percent growth rate in median salaries among museum directors between 2015 and 2016, and a 5.5 percent compound annual growth rate increase for chief operating manager salaries.

“The trends highlight an industry recognition of the increasing complexity of running a museum and making the arts available to the public, and the team you need to make it all happen,” said Rafi Musher, founder and CEO of Stax Inc., the company that partnered with AAMD to conduct the research.