Dread Scott Flags Acquired by MCA San Diego and Whitney Museum

POSTED August 30, 2017

According to Alex Greenberger of Artnews, two of artist Dread Scott’s flags, titled A Man Was Lynched by Police Yesterday, were acquired by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

The MCA San Diego purchased a banner from a twenty-five-work edition made in 2017 and the Whitney Museum is in the process of acquiring a flag from a four-work series from 2015, one of which hung outside of the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York last year. The work is currently featured in the institution’s exhibition “An Incomplete History of Protest: Selections from the Whitney’s Collection, 1940–2017.”

The piece was inspired by the NAACP flag, A Man Was Lynched Yesterday, that flew outside its headquarters in 1936 after A. L. McCamy was lynched in Dalton, Georgia. Scott recreated the flag after Walter L. Scott was shot by police during a routine traffic stop in South Carolina in 2015. He modified the phrasing of the original flag by adding the words “by police.”

The raising of the flag by Jack Shainman Gallery was viewed as controversial since it coincided with the killing of policemen in Dallas. After Fox News published an article on July 11 stating that the gallery was standing by a work that “accuses police of lynching African Americans” in the wake of the murder of five officers, Scott and the gallery began receiving threats. Jack Shainman was forced to remove the flag from the exterior of the building shortly after when its landlord threatened to sue. LESS

September 8, 2017

Pierre Bergé, the French businessman and longtime partner of Yves Saint Laurent, died in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, on Friday, Jonathan Kandell of the New York Times reports. The eighty-six-year-old’s passing was first announced by the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent.

Born on November 14, 1930, on Ile d’Oleron island off the Atlantic coast of France, Bergé was best known as the driving force behind the Yves Saint Laurent fashion empire, which he helped the designer build after he left Christian Dior in 1961. Bergé and Laurent ran the iconic brand together for decades, even after they split up in the 1980s, and eventually sold the Yves Saint Laurent group for $655 million to the French pharmaceutical giant Elf Sanofi in 1993. According to New York Magazine’s “The Cut”, the label changed the way generations of women dressed and is credited with creating the women’s tuxedo, introducing the trench coat and peacoat as high fashion, and revealing the iconic Mondrian dress.

The company was also at the forefront of social change. Philippe Villin, a Paris banker and gay rights campaigner, told Anne-Sylvaine Chassany of the Financial Times that “By displaying his relationship with Yves Saint Laurent and thanks to their amazing talent in creation, arts, and business, Pierre Bergé has given a place to gays and lesbians in French society.”

As an unwavering activist and champion of gay rights, Bergé campaigned for the right of same-sex marriage until it was adopted by former president François Hollande in 2013. He also founded Sidaction, a fundraising organization dedicated to AIDS research and treatment in 1994. A major patron of the arts, Bergé founded the French Fashion Institute, financed purchases of works for the Louvre, and funded renovations at the National Gallery of London. He was made an officer in the Legion of Honor for his contributions to France, and was charged with running Paris’s opera houses for a stint. Under his direction, the Bastille Opera house’s artistic director Daniel Barenboim was fired, a move that made waves in the music world. Despite the controversial change up in leadership, the opera’s attendance rose during Bergé’s tenure. Bergé and Laurent were avid collectors who amassed an enormous private collection that included works by Brancusi, Léger, Braque, Matisse, and Picasso as well as art deco furniture, old-master drawings, Renaissance bronzes, silver, and Roman antiquities. After Laurent died in 2008, Bergé shocked the art world when he decided to send seven hundred of their works to Christie’s to be auctioned off in a three-day sale, which raked in $484 million. Reporting on the affair for artforum.com, Lisa Liebmann and Brooks Adams wrote: “Produced by Christie’s in collaboration with Pierre Bergé & Associés (Bergé’s own smaller firm), this sale and its elaborate trappings (loosely reconstituted ‘rooms’ from YSL’s revered rue de Babylone apartment; dramatically lit, museum-style installations of works of art from both YSL’s somnambulist’s lair, and Bergé’s grander and more Apollonian two-floor apartment on the rue Bonaparte) were an almost-ecclesiastical ceremony for pilgrims from the realms of fashion, design, and art and a virtual affair of state for France, like some new kind of multimedia ‘La Marseillaise.’” After Laurent’s passing, Bergé worked tirelessly to promote the designer’s legacy. He was instrumental in establishing two museums dedicated to the fashion icon that are slated to open in Paris and Marrakesh, Morocco, next month. The museums will display 5,000 haute couture garments, thousands of accessories, sketches, and drawings by the designer. LESS

September 8, 2017

Rhizome, the nonprofit dedicated to new media art that is housed by the New Museum in New York, has revealed the winners of its 2017 microgrants. The eleven grantees selected had answered an open call for projects related to the theme of “digital citizenship.” They will each receive a grant between $500 and $1,500.

Among the projects that were recognized are Patternist, a demo of an augmented reality, location-based platform that allows users to conduct urban research on alternative economies; Home School; a free pop-up art school in Portland that will help students engage with contemporary art and its issues; and Caroline Sinders’s digital archive of memes produced by the alt-right. Commenting on the project, Sinders said, “It’s essential in fighting fascism to study and contextualize memes as propaganda and language.”

The recipients of the 2017 microgrants are as follows:

IdeasCity Microgrant Kei Kreutler with Lina Bondarenko, Martin Byrne, Holly Childs, and Jelena Viskovic for Patternist Net Art Microgrants Manuel Arturo Abreu and Victoria Anne Reis for Home School

Sean Patrick Carney for Humor and the Abject

Eternal Dragonz

Winslow Laroche for YOINK! Issue 4

N-Prolenta for Black Hydra

Holly White Webrecorder Microgrants Gabriele de Seta

Nadine Fattaleh

Muira McCammon

Caroline Sinders LESS

September 8, 2017

The New Art Dealers Alliance, the nonprofit dedicated to fostering collaboration and community among dealers working with contemporary art, has announced that sixteen new galleries from four countries have joined its ranks. Its new members include Arcadia Missa (London), KAYOKOYUKI (Tokyo), Lulu (Mexico City), Temnikova & Kasela (Tallinn, Estonia), and Five Car Garage (Los Angeles).

Founded in 2002, the professional group comprises both galleries, including nonprofits, and individuals, such as independent curators other arts professionals. A full list of NADA’s new members is as follows:

Arcadia Missa (London)

Asya Geisberg (New York)

CAPITAL (San Francisco)

Et al. (San Francisco)

Five Car Garage (Los Angeles)

Good Weather (North Little Rock, Arkansas)

Gordon Robichaux (New York)

Kayne Griffin Corcoran (Los Angeles)

KAYOKOYUKI –(Tokyo)

Library Street Collective (Detroit)

Luis De Jesus (Los Angeles)

Lulu (Mexico City)

Nina Johnson (Miami)

September (Hudson, New York)

Signal (New York)

Temnikova & Kasela (Tallinn, Estonia) LESS

September 8, 2017

Spanish photographer Joan Colom, best known for capturing the urban lives of the marginalized people in his hometown of Barcelona, died on Sunday, at the age of ninety-six, reports El Mundo.

Born in 1921, Colom was a self-trained photographer, who worked as an accountant until his retirement in 1986. In 1957, he joined the Photographic Association of Catalonia, where he quickly learned the technical skills that helped him advance his career. He was heavily influenced by photographers Oriol Maspons, Xavier Miserachs, and Ramón Masats, and in 1960, he cofounded the avant-garde artist group, El Mussol.

Concerned with remaining discreet and breaking with the aesthetic traditions of his predecessors, Colom began photographing without aiming the camera—a practice that culminated in a series of photographs of the residents of Barcelona, mainly around the Raval neighborhood, a red light district that is known today as “Barrio Chino.” After around five hundred of his black and white photographs were showcased in his first exhibition, “El Carrer” (The Street), which debuted in 1961 at the Sala Aixelá, Colom became a leading figure of the Spanish photographers of his generation. Reflecting on his work, Colom said, “I didn't know I was doing social photography at that time. I just took photographs and went after pictures I found exciting. I’ve sometimes used the term to describe my work, but to me it just means I don’t do landscapes or still lifes. I work the street. I try, through my photographs, to be a kind of notary of an age.”

In the 1960s, Colom’s work attracted the attention of the writer Camilo José Cela, a prominent Spanish literary figure and 1989 Nobel Prize winner. They collaborated on the book Izas, Rabizas y Colipoterras, published by Editiorial Lumen in 1964 as part of a new series of works titled “Palabra e Imagem,” for which writers partnered with photographers. However, the book was condemned by critics who were offended by Colom’s stark portraits of prostitutes alongside Cela’s ribald text. The controversy surrounding the work prompted one of the women depicted in it to file a lawsuit against the artist. Even though her complaint was dismissed, Colom stopped photographing for several years. Among the many honors Colom has received throughout his life are the 2002 National Prize of Photography, the Gold Medal for Cultural Merit of the Barcelona City Council in 2003, the National Prize of Visual Arts in 2004, and the Creu de Sant Jordi in 2006. In 2012, the photographer donated his archive to the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya, the national museum of Catalan visual art located in Barcelona. LESS

September 8, 2017

Lynn Zelevansky, the director of the Carnegie Museum of Art (CMOA) in Pittsburgh since 2009, announced today that she will step down. The date of her departure will be determined as part of a transition plan developed by the museum.

“Carnegie Museum of Art is a great institution, and I’m extremely proud of the many significant contributions we’ve been able to make over my eight years here,” Zelevansky said. “I am most appreciative of the hard work of the fabulous CMOA team and I wish everyone the best of luck going forward.”

During Zelevansky’s tenure, the museum launched the Hillman Photography Initiative, an incubator for exploration of the photographic image; introduced a series of new public programs, including the museum’s popular Third Thursdays; co-organized major touring exhibitions, including “Paul Thek: Diver” (2010) and “Hélio Oiticica: To Organize Delirium” (2016); and presented the widely praised 2013 Carnegie International. In a review of the exhibition Lauren O’Neill-Butler of artforum.com wrote that it was “a special show that doesn’t put on any special airs, which is no small feat given the International’s status as the oldest, grandest, most august exhibition of contemporary art in the US.”

Prior to joining the museum, Zelevansky served as a curator and department head of contemporary art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for fourteen years. She also worked for seven years in the painting and sculpture department at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, where she collaborated with William Rubin on exhibitions such as its well-received “Picasso and Braque: Pioneering Cubism.” “Lynn has truly left her mark on Carnegie Museum of Art and the Pittsburgh community, just as she has continued to leave her mark on the contemporary art world,” said Jo Ellen Parker, president and CEO of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. “Her leadership has set the museum on a strong trajectory of ever-increasing relevance, both locally and globally, which is the very best kind of legacy.” LESS

September 7, 2017

The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, announced today that art historian Lisa Saltzman has been appointed the director of its Research and Academic Program. Saltzman is currently the chair of the department of the history of art at Bryn Mawr College and is the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation chair in the humanities.

“Lisa Saltzman brings exceptional qualifications and tremendous energy to her new role as the leader of our Research and Academic Program, and I am confident that she will enhance RAP’s leadership in visual arts scholarship, engaging diverse voices and sparking global conversations that will broaden its influence,” said Olivier Meslay, director of the institute.

In her new role, Saltzman will lead the program’s international agenda of intellectual events and collaborations while overseeing the Clark’s residential fellows program, all on the institute’s 140-acre campus.

Saltzman served on the Bryn Mawr faculty for twenty-three years, teaching a wide variety of courses in its undergraduate and graduate programs in the history of art, with a particular focus on modern and contemporary art and theory. She also led Bryn Mawr’s Center for Visual Culture for seven years. The art historian is the author of Daguerreotypes: Fugitive Subjects, Contemporary Objects (2015); Making Memory Matter: Strategies of Remembrance in Contemporary Art (2006); and Anselm Kiefer and Art after Auschwitz (1999). LESS

September 7, 2017

The Berkshire Museum, which has faced widespread criticism since it announced that it would sell forty works from its collection in order to raise money to boost its endowment and to fund a major renovation project, has ended its affiliation with the Smithsonian Institution, Amanda Drane of the Berkshire Eagle reports.

“Out of respect for the good relationship we have with the Smithsonian, I initiated a conversation with Smithsonian Affiliations about voluntarily withdrawing our affiliate status because we knew the decision to deaccession art to fund an endowment would not be in compliance with the American Alliance of Museums’ guidelines for the use of proceeds,” Van Shields, the museum’s executive director, said. “We subsequently had thoughtful conversations with our partners at the Smithsonian about the decision the board of trustees took to fund the New Vision, ensuring the relevance and longevity of the Berkshire Museum for another hundred years.”

An auction, which will be run by Sotheby’s, is expected to yield at least $50 million from the sale, which will include artworks by artists such as Norman Rockwell, Frederic Church, Albert Bierstadt, and Alexander Calder. The proceeds will be put towards the $60 million renovation of its 114-year-old building.

In response to the museum’s decision to sell works, the American Alliance of Museums and the Association of Art Museum Directors issued the following joint statement: “Such a sale sends a message to existing and prospective donors that museums can raise funds by selling parts of their collection, thereby discouraging not only financial supporters, who may feel that their support isn’t needed, but also donors of artworks and artifacts, who may fear that their cherished objects could be sold at any time to the highest bidder to make up for a museum’s budget shortfalls.” The Smithsonian Institution currently has 215 affiliates who pay an annual fee of $3,000 to gain access to the institution’s resources, including its vast collection, scholars, educational programs, and development opportunities. If the Berkshire Museum wanted to remain in the Smithsonian’s Affiliates Program, it would only be allowed to use monies obtained from the upcoming sale for acquisitions or the maintenance of its collections. LESS

September 7, 2017

The Brooklyn Museum announced today that Jennifer Y. Chi has been named the institution’s new deputy director and chief curator. Chi joins the museum after ten years as the exhibitions director and chief curator at the Institute for the Study of the Ancient World at New York University. Chi will be responsible for helping to shape the overall strategic direction of the museum and overseeing its curatorial program and activities, including exhibitions, public programs, and the display of its collections.

Director Anne Pasternak said, “I am excited to partner with Jennifer. She is not only a renowned scholar and curator, but also a creative thinker, whose drive and entrepreneurial skills will be a great boon to our efforts in expanding our curatorial activities.”

September 7, 2017

The Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art in Rotterdam announced today that its supervisory board unanimously agreed to abandon the part of its name that refers to the controversial Dutch naval officer Witte Corneliszoon de With, who led violent expeditions into India and Indonesia for the Dutch East India Company.

“In light of recent national and global developments we have come to realize that the reference in our name to Witte Corneliszoon de With, and its connotations, are in conflict with the values we stand for as an institute for contemporary art and culture,” board chair Kees Weeda said.

The decision, which the board made at its quarterly meeting on September 5, was prompted by an event held at the center earlier this summer called “Cinema Olanda: Platform,” which grappled with the Netherland’s “active forgetting” of its Dutch colonial past. Weeda added that the board’s endorsement is “an important and necessary step in acknowledging a blindspot in our institutional history and self-awareness.” The institution’s new name will be announced in 2018.

In the early to mid-1600s, Witte Corneliszoon de With raided Spanish held territories in South America, and in 1618, he was involved in the siege of Jakarta, where he established a Dutch East India Company trading post, which remained for the next three hundred years. To protect the interests of the company, the officer and his crew burned 90,000 clove trees belonging to inhabitants of the Malaku Islands off the coast of Indonesia in order to increase the cost of the commodity in 1625. He died in 1658, and was eventually buried in St Lawrence Church in Rotterdam.