POSTED September 7, 2017

Sadie Barnette and Carrie Hott Win 2017 San Francisco Artadia Awards

Sadie Barnette, Untitled (Purple sky stars), 2017, and Carrie Hott, Summer Night Forever, 2017.

Artadia announced today that Sadie Barnette and Carrie Hott have been named the 2017 San Francisco Artadia awardees. The artists will receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds and access to the ongoing benefits of the Artadia Awards program. Their artwork will also be showcased at Artadia’s booth at the 2018 Untitled art fair in San Francisco.

The award’s jury was made up of Dena Beard, director of San Francisco’s The Lab; Sally Frater, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Ulrich Museum of Art, Wichita State University; artist Andrew Kuo; and Rory Padeken, associate curator of the San Jose Museum of Art. They selected five finalists: Simone Bailey, Sadie Barnette, Sofía Córdova, Carrie Hott, and Davina Semo.

“Sadie Barnette and Carrie Hott find inspiration in the archive where they unearth hidden or invisible histories, resulting in multimedia projects and installations that explore systems of state and institutional power,” Padeken said. “They imbue their objects with social and political meaning to reveal the complex structures that permeate everyday life. In the case of Barnette, the political becomes personal as she reclaims her family’s history from the veiled world of government surveillance. For Hott, seemingly disparate ideas are linked through a formal layering of objects and processes, revealing the connective thread that binds her projects to a larger social world.”

September 8, 2017

Pierre Bergé (1930–2017)

Yves Saint Laurent (left) and Pierre Bergé (right) in a photograph from the documentary L’Amour Fou, 2010. Photo: Alice Springs via Sundance Selects

Pierre Bergé, the French businessman and longtime partner of Yves Saint Laurent, died in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, on Friday, Jonathan Kandell of the New York Times reports. The eighty-six-year-old’s passing was first announced by the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent.

Born on November 14, 1930, on Ile d’Oleron island off the Atlantic coast of France, Bergé was best known as the driving force behind the Yves Saint Laurent fashion empire, which he helped the designer build after he left Christian Dior in 1961. Bergé and Laurent ran the iconic brand together for decades, even after they split up in the 1980s, and eventually sold the Yves Saint Laurent group for $655 million to the French pharmaceutical giant Elf Sanofi in 1993. According to New York Magazine’s “The Cut”, the label changed the way generations of women dressed and is credited with creating the women’s tuxedo, introducing the trench coat and peacoat as high fashion, and revealing the iconic Mondrian dress.

The company was also at the forefront of social change. Philippe Villin, a Paris banker and gay rights campaigner, told Anne-Sylvaine Chassany of the Financial Times that “By displaying his relationship with Yves Saint Laurent and thanks to their amazing talent in creation, arts, and business, Pierre Bergé has given a place to gays and lesbians in French society.”

September 8, 2017

Rhizome Announces 2017 Microgrant Awardees

Patternist, the digital platform and grant recipient created by Kei Kreutler with Lina Bondarenko, Martin Byrne, Holly Childs, and Jelena Viskovic.

Rhizome, the nonprofit dedicated to new media art that is housed by the New Museum in New York, has revealed the winners of its 2017 microgrants. The eleven grantees selected had answered an open call for projects related to the theme of “digital citizenship.” They will each receive a grant between $500 and $1,500.

Among the projects that were recognized are Patternist, a demo of an augmented reality, location-based platform that allows users to conduct urban research on alternative economies; Home School; a free pop-up art school in Portland that will help students engage with contemporary art and its issues; and Caroline Sinders’s digital archive of memes produced by the alt-right. Commenting on the project, Sinders said, “It’s essential in fighting fascism to study and contextualize memes as propaganda and language.”

The recipients of the 2017 microgrants are as follows:

September 8, 2017

New Art Dealers Alliance Welcomes New Members

Arcadia Missa (London).

The New Art Dealers Alliance, the nonprofit dedicated to fostering collaboration and community among dealers working with contemporary art, has announced that sixteen new galleries from four countries have joined its ranks. Its new members include Arcadia Missa (London), KAYOKOYUKI (Tokyo), Lulu (Mexico City), Temnikova & Kasela (Tallinn, Estonia), and Five Car Garage (Los Angeles).

Founded in 2002, the professional group comprises both galleries, including nonprofits, and individuals, such as independent curators other arts professionals. A full list of NADA’s new members is as follows:

September 8, 2017

Joan Colom (1921–2017)

Joan Colom.

Spanish photographer Joan Colom, best known for capturing the urban lives of the marginalized people in his hometown of Barcelona, died on Sunday, at the age of ninety-six, reports El Mundo.

Born in 1921, Colom was a self-trained photographer, who worked as an accountant until his retirement in 1986. In 1957, he joined the Photographic Association of Catalonia, where he quickly learned the technical skills that helped him advance his career. He was heavily influenced by photographers Oriol Maspons, Xavier Miserachs, and Ramón Masats, and in 1960, he cofounded the avant-garde artist group, El Mussol.

Concerned with remaining discreet and breaking with the aesthetic traditions of his predecessors, Colom began photographing without aiming the camera—a practice that culminated in a series of photographs of the residents of Barcelona, mainly around the Raval neighborhood, a red light district that is known today as “Barrio Chino.” After around five hundred of his black and white photographs were showcased in his first exhibition, “El Carrer” (The Street), which debuted in 1961 at the Sala Aixelá, Colom became a leading figure of the Spanish photographers of his generation. Reflecting on his work, Colom said, “I didn't know I was doing social photography at that time. I just took photographs and went after pictures I found exciting. I’ve sometimes used the term to describe my work, but to me it just means I don’t do landscapes or still lifes. I work the street. I try, through my photographs, to be a kind of notary of an age.”

September 8, 2017

Lynn Zelevansky to Step Down as Director of Carnegie Museum of Art

Lynn Zelevansky.

Lynn Zelevansky, the director of the Carnegie Museum of Art (CMOA) in Pittsburgh since 2009, announced today that she will step down. The date of her departure will be determined as part of a transition plan developed by the museum.

“Carnegie Museum of Art is a great institution, and I’m extremely proud of the many significant contributions we’ve been able to make over my eight years here,” Zelevansky said. “I am most appreciative of the hard work of the fabulous CMOA team and I wish everyone the best of luck going forward.”

During Zelevansky’s tenure, the museum launched the Hillman Photography Initiative, an incubator for exploration of the photographic image; introduced a series of new public programs, including the museum’s popular Third Thursdays; co-organized major touring exhibitions, including “Paul Thek: Diver” (2010) and “Hélio Oiticica: To Organize Delirium” (2016); and presented the widely praised 2013 Carnegie International. In a review of the exhibition Lauren O’Neill-Butler of artforum.com wrote that it was “a special show that doesn’t put on any special airs, which is no small feat given the International’s status as the oldest, grandest, most august exhibition of contemporary art in the US.”

September 7, 2017

Clark Art Institute Names Lisa Saltzman Director of Its Research and Academic Program

Lisa Saltzman.

The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, announced today that art historian Lisa Saltzman has been appointed the director of its Research and Academic Program. Saltzman is currently the chair of the department of the history of art at Bryn Mawr College and is the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation chair in the humanities.

“Lisa Saltzman brings exceptional qualifications and tremendous energy to her new role as the leader of our Research and Academic Program, and I am confident that she will enhance RAP’s leadership in visual arts scholarship, engaging diverse voices and sparking global conversations that will broaden its influence,” said Olivier Meslay, director of the institute.

In her new role, Saltzman will lead the program’s international agenda of intellectual events and collaborations while overseeing the Clark’s residential fellows program, all on the institute’s 140-acre campus.

September 7, 2017

Berkshire Museum Severs Ties with Smithsonian over Controversial Sale of Artworks

The Berkshire Museum.

The Berkshire Museum, which has faced widespread criticism since it announced that it would sell forty works from its collection in order to raise money to boost its endowment and to fund a major renovation project, has ended its affiliation with the Smithsonian Institution, Amanda Drane of the Berkshire Eagle reports.

“Out of respect for the good relationship we have with the Smithsonian, I initiated a conversation with Smithsonian Affiliations about voluntarily withdrawing our affiliate status because we knew the decision to deaccession art to fund an endowment would not be in compliance with the American Alliance of Museums’ guidelines for the use of proceeds,” Van Shields, the museum’s executive director, said. “We subsequently had thoughtful conversations with our partners at the Smithsonian about the decision the board of trustees took to fund the New Vision, ensuring the relevance and longevity of the Berkshire Museum for another hundred years.”

An auction, which will be run by Sotheby’s, is expected to yield at least $50 million from the sale, which will include artworks by artists such as Norman Rockwell, Frederic Church, Albert Bierstadt, and Alexander Calder. The proceeds will be put towards the $60 million renovation of its 114-year-old building.

September 7, 2017

Brooklyn Museum Appoints Jennifer Y. Chi as Chief Curator and Deputy Director

Jennifer Y. Chi.

The Brooklyn Museum announced today that Jennifer Y. Chi has been named the institution’s new deputy director and chief curator. Chi joins the museum after ten years as the exhibitions director and chief curator at the Institute for the Study of the Ancient World at New York University. Chi will be responsible for helping to shape the overall strategic direction of the museum and overseeing its curatorial program and activities, including exhibitions, public programs, and the display of its collections.

Director Anne Pasternak said, “I am excited to partner with Jennifer. She is not only a renowned scholar and curator, but also a creative thinker, whose drive and entrepreneurial skills will be a great boon to our efforts in expanding our curatorial activities.”

September 7, 2017

Rotterdam Contemporary Art Center to Remove Name of Controversial Dutch Admiral from Its Title

The Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art in Rotterdam.

The Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art in Rotterdam announced today that its supervisory board unanimously agreed to abandon the part of its name that refers to the controversial Dutch naval officer Witte Corneliszoon de With, who led violent expeditions into India and Indonesia for the Dutch East India Company.

“In light of recent national and global developments we have come to realize that the reference in our name to Witte Corneliszoon de With, and its connotations, are in conflict with the values we stand for as an institute for contemporary art and culture,” board chair Kees Weeda said.

The decision, which the board made at its quarterly meeting on September 5, was prompted by an event held at the center earlier this summer called “Cinema Olanda: Platform,” which grappled with the Netherland’s “active forgetting” of its Dutch colonial past. Weeda added that the board’s endorsement is “an important and necessary step in acknowledging a blindspot in our institutional history and self-awareness.” The institution’s new name will be announced in 2018.

In the early to mid-1600s, Witte Corneliszoon de With raided Spanish held territories in South America, and in 1618, he was involved in the siege of Jakarta, where he established a Dutch East India Company trading post, which remained for the next three hundred years. To protect the interests of the company, the officer and his crew burned 90,000 clove trees belonging to inhabitants of the Malaku Islands off the coast of Indonesia in order to increase the cost of the commodity in 1625. He died in 1658, and was eventually buried in St Lawrence Church in Rotterdam.

