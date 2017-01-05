New York Foundation for the Arts to Expand Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program

POSTED September 26, 2017

The New York Foundation for the Arts has announced that it was awarded a two-year grant from the Ford Foundation in support of the expansion of its Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program. The initiative will now connect 144 immigrant artists with mentors and strengthen immigrant artist communities in the cities of Detroit, Newark, Oakland, and San Antonio.

“At a time of crisis and uncertainty for immigrant families and children, artists can be powerful leaders for social change,” said Margaret Morton, one of the foundation’s program officers. “The Ford Foundation is proud to support the expansion of the Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program to embrace artists and amplify their voices.”

Established nearly ten years ago by NYFA executive director Michael L. Royce, the Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program has provided close to two hundred New York City–based immigrants with mentorship, community, and exposure for their work. The New York program has been funded by the Deutsche Bank since 2007.

Newark’s program is accepting applications from now until October 30, with a program start date of December 9. The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will be the lead partner organization and will provide guidance on the Newark arts landscape as well as access to mentors and artist opportunities, among other resources. NYFA is currently in conversation with potential partners in the other three cities and will announce further details at a later date. LESS

September 29, 2017

The Royal Institute of British Architects has given its 2018 Royal Gold Medal to artist and architect Neave Brown for being “a pioneer of quality public housing,” reports ArchDaily. The London-based Brown is known for postwar housing projects such as the terraced Alexandra Road estate.

“All my work! I got it just by flying blind, I seem to have been flying all my life,” said Brown upon receiving the news. He added, “The Royal Gold Medal is entirely unexpected and overwhelming. It’s recognition of the significance of my architecture, its quality, and its current urgent social relevance.”

The previous two awardees of RIBA’s gold medal were Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha and British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.

September 29, 2017

Susanne Pfeffer will be the new director of the Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt am Main, according to Der Spiegel. The curator of Anne Imhof's Golden Lion–winning project at the German Pavilion of this year's Venice Biennale, Pfeffer will succeed Susanne Gaensheimer, who became director of the North Rhine-Westphalia's collection. A contributor to Artforum, Pfeffer became head of Kassel’s Fridericianum in 2013, where she explored post-human futures with shows shows like “Speculations on Anonymous Materials,” 2013, and its sequels, “nature after nature,” 2014, and “Inhuman," 2015.

September 29, 2017

Qatar Museums has revealed that Julia Gonnella will be the new director of the I. M. Pei–designed Museum of Islamic Art. After receiving her Ph.D. in Islamic studies and social anthropology at Eberhard-Karls-Universität, Gonnella joined the Museum of Islamic Art in Berlin in 1994 as assistant to the chief curator. She became curator of the museum in 2009, until being appointed her current position as director of the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha.

Gonnella has done fieldwork on German excavations in Raqqa/Syria, and coordinated the Syrian-German excavations of Aleppo’s Islamic citadel. Her books include The Citadel of Aleppo (2007). She was a curatorial exchange fellow at the Met in 2013.

“I look forward to leading this unique institution into its second decade, building on its extraordinary achievements, and opening up new stories of the treasures of Islamic art,” said Gonnella.

September 29, 2017

This year’s Freelands Award will be given to Nottingham Contemporary to support the institution’s largest-ever solo show of the British artist and filmmaker Lis Rhodes, according to Anna Brady in the Art Newspaper. Rhodes herself will receive over $35,000 of the prize money.

The $130,000 award was founded by Elisabeth Murdoch. A Tate trustee, Murdoch began the foundation in 2015. This year’s jury was composed of Martin Clark (director of Camden Arts Center), the curator Teresa Gleadowe, Jenni Lomax (outgoing director of the Camden Arts Center) and the artist Cornelia Parker.

Murdoch said, “Whilst Rhodes’s influence is irrefutable, her work has never received the attention it most certainly deserves.”

September 29, 2017

Berlin art dealer Heiner Bastian has made it official: Bastian will donate his David Chipperfield–designed house near Museum Island to the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, according to the Art Newspaper’s Catherine Hickley.

The dealer had made his intention to donate the building public, but had a change of heart in May, acknowledging his “emotional connection to the house.”

Now, the Bastian House will open to the public in 2018. Hickley notes that visitors to the 21,000-square-foot building will receive an overview of Museum Island’s venues and their holdings. “The foundation will experiment with new forms of cooperation, communication, and inclusion—future-oriented tasks to which museums and culture politicians need to devote themselves more than they have in the past,” said Germany’s culture minister, Monika Grütters.

September 29, 2017

Linda Blumberg will be stepping down from her position as the Art Dealers Association of America’s first executive director. She is leaving her role after over eleven years. Following her departure, she will work in an advisory capacity and will continue to support the next iteration of the ADAA’s annual fair, the Art Show, which will see its thirtieth anniversary in 2018.

Blumberg oversaw eleven presentations of the Art Show during her tenure. During that time she initiated the Collectors’ Forum, a series of public talks and panel discussions. She overhauled the organization’s website, established its social media presence, and advocated for the ADAA with federal, state, and regional governments. In addition, she was integral to spearheading the ADAA’s Hurricane Sandy Relief Fund.

September 28, 2017

Since the April 2015 announcement that Chris Dercon, the former director of the Tate Modern, was succeeding Frank Castorf as the head of Berlin’s renowned Volksbühne Theater (Castorf led the institution for twenty-five years prior to Dercon’s arrival), the Volksbühne’s staff and much of the local theater community have roundly criticized the appointment as being inappropriate, and even a “mistake,” as Klaus Lederer, Berlin’s senator for cultural policy, recently said.

The theater has been occupied by activists since September 22, who are protesting the gentrification of Berlin. Many of them see Dercon’s appointment as another step towards the city becoming more expensive and, therefore, inhospitable to artists.

The global activist coalition Hands Off Our Movement, along with e-flux, the publishing and curatorial platform, recently posted an open letter to Dercon, questioning why he allegedly filed a criminal complaint with the local authorities to have the police “block the theater” and “evict the artists, actors, and others who were occupying it” on September 28.

The letter may be read in full below:

Dear Chris Dercon, We understand that the situation around your appointment as the new Director of Volksbühne theater is complicated, and that the current atmosphere in regards to this matter makes rational discourse difficult. We are appalled that during the past months this situation escalated to the point of physical attacks against your person. Despite the fact that the occupation, which started last Friday, has so far been very peaceful, we are aware that many of the people who work at the theater do not support the occupation and have appealed to be allowed to continue their work. But we are also extremely concerned that this morning, after your filing of a criminal complaint, the police was deployed to block the theater and to evict the artists, actors and others who were occupying it. We would like to remind you that only a few years ago you were part of the jury of the European Cultural Foundation award which selected Teatro Valle Occupato as one of the laureates in 2013/14—an occupation that was precisely for the democratization of a cultural space. We call on you as the Director of the theater to continue seeking a resolution of this conflict through dialogue and engagement with the cultural community. Sincerely,

Hands Off Our Revolution & e-flux LESS

September 28, 2017

Pompeii is inviting artists to produce sculptural pieces that respond to artifacts from the historic Roman site, according to Hannah McGivern in the Art Newspaper. The director-general of the historic ruins, Massimo Osanna, envisions a permanent collection of new works that will dialogue with the old.

Osanna has a potential space for the commissioned works in mind: a former explosives factory acquired from the state last year. That building, over two miles from the ruins, will potentially be the site for storage, education, and conservation programming. It may also house shows and even artists’ residencies. A push to restore the building will take at least two years, says Osanna.

In the meanwhile, Osanna has coorganized “Pompeii at Madre: Archaeological Material,” with Andrea Viliani, director of the Museo d’Arte Contemporanea Donnaregina. McGivern notes that the exhibition will feature “archaeologically inspired works” made by Jimmie Durham, Laure Prouvost, Adrian Villar Rojas, and Mark Dion, among others.

September 28, 2017

The Akron Art Museum has received a new $8-million grant from the Miami-based John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer’s Steven Litt. It will be the biggest single donation in the museum’s history. The foundation has invested a total of more than $18 million in the museum over twenty years, helping to support the museum’s 2007 expansion, among other efforts.

About half of the recent round of funding would go toward the museum’s $25 million endowment. The money will also support acquisitions, programming, collection digitization, and outreach. It will also letthe museum commission outdoor artwork for the acre of plazas and terraces toward the south end of the museum’s property.

“It’s a big deal,” museum director Mark Masuoka said in response to news of the grant. He added, “We couldn’t get any better validation from the Knight Foundation on what we’re doing.”