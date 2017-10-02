Forty-Five-Foot Statue of Nude Woman Planned for Display in Washington, DC

POSTED October 3, 2017

Christina Caron of the New York Times writes that a four-story-tall sculpture of a nude woman, R-Evolution, created in 2015 by the artist Marco Cochrane for a Burning Man festival, will be installed on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for an event called “Catharsis on the Mall,” a gathering that aims to discuss and further social change (the event is scheduled to open November 10 and run through November 12, 2017, over Veterans Day weekend). The artist sees the work’s presence on the mall as a symbol that “invites viewers to imagine a world where women are safe and live without fear,” he said. “For her to be able to just stand there and express nothing, just to be present in the moment, is a really powerful statement.” The hope is that the sculpture, once erected, remains in place for up to four months.

It will cost $90,000 to move and put up the work, and as of October 2, a crowd-funding site has raised 30 percent of the needed funds. Though the statue is not meant as a direct statement to the Trump administration, the woman who modeled for the work, Julia Whitelaw—also the artist’s partner—acknowledges that the piece does stand as a kind of response to the president’s numerous offensive and sexist remarks he’s made about women. “We are hoping that he will see this sculpture and come experience her and change his perspective,” said Whitelaw.

The $500 million gut renovation plan for David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, nearly twenty years in the making, has been scrapped, according to Michael Cooper of the New York Times. Originally referred to as the Avery Fisher Hall, it was renamed in 2015 after media mogul David Geffen donated $100 million to the center. The plan, which Geffen’s gift was supposed to push into high gear, called for creating a new concert hall while protecting the exterior of the Max Abramovitz-designed building.

There were many concerns with taking on such an extensive and costly refurbishment project, which would have displaced the center’s primary tenant, the New York Philharmonic, for many seasons. The evacuation would have been quite problematic for the financially struggling orchestra, as it cannot afford rent on a temporary space. “There was a general sense that the project had just gotten too complicated,” said Debora L. Spar and Deborah Borda, Lincoln Center’s new president and the Philharmonic’s new president and chief executive, respectively, in a joint interview.

Since 1999, the Philharmonic has been desperate to spruce up the center. The architect Norman Foster was hired at one time to envision a redesign that never got off the ground, while at another point, the orchestra tried returning to its old home at Carnegie Hall, which didn’t work. The orchestra has been mired in indecision for years because it couldn’t figure out what it needed, who was going to pay for it, and how it would continue to operate once construction began. Also, both organizations lost their leaders: Jed Bernstein resigned last year as Lincoln Center’s president, and Matthew VanBesien, the Philharmonic’s president, bowed out of his position earlier this year. Nonetheless, Lincoln Center and the Philharmonic’s owners are still keen on improving the hall’s acoustics, common areas, and auditorium, so long as it can be done with fewer problems and considerably less expense.

The organizers of Art Basel have signed a contract with the city of Miami, Florida, that will allow the fair to take place at the city’s convention center for another five years, reports Ciara LaVelle of the Miami New Times. The contact starts in 2019 and gives the fair exclusive rights to the venue until 2023, including its new meeting spaces and ballroom. The center, in return, will provide direct access to the second-floor ballroom and various exhibition spaces via escalators and elevators.

Publisher and editor Robert Delpire, the former director of the Centre de National de la Photographie, died in Paris on September 26, writes Richard Sandomir of the New York Times. Delpire helped to raise photography’s status to art by championing the work of Robert Frank and Henri Cartier-Bresson.

As a medical student in Paris in 1950, he started Neuf, a faculty bulletin that was transformed into a cultural periodical that printed photographs by Cartier-Bresson, Frank, and Robert Doisneau, in addition to drawings by Saul Steinberg and texts from André Breton and Jacques Prévert. The magazine put him on the map and led to a bright career in publishing that allowed him to work with photographers William Klein, Brassaï, Robert Capa, and Inge Morath. He was the first to understand the artistic value of Frank’s work and published a book of his pictures in 1958, the iconic Les Americains, which was published in the United States a year later by Grove Press as The Americans, with an introduction by Jack Kerouac. “A publisher is a craftsman,” said Delpire to the French newspaper Libération. “He is at the service of the author. To make a good book of photography is not to make a book for oneself but for the author.”

Delpire also ran an advertising agency and was a producer for the 1969 Muhammad Ali documentary Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee and the 1966 feature film Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?, both of which were directed by William Klein. Peter MacGill of Manhattan’s Pace/MacGill Gallery said, “[Delpire] was an uncompromising lion. He would not, if he felt something was to be done a certain way, let other realities encroach on the making of a book or exhibition. He didn’t care. He moved forward to do what he felt was right. And he was keeping the photographers’ best interests at heart.”

The Dutch art collective Atelier Van Lieshout’s architectural work Domestikator—which resembles a couple having sex—will not go on display in the Tuileries Gardens toward the end of this month, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper, due to the piece’s explicit nature. It was originally selected to be a part of the FIAC art fair’s Hors les Murs (Outside the Walls) public art program. The French newspaper Le Monde reported that Jean-Luc Martinez, the Louvre’s director, had sent a letter to the fair’s organizers with concerns about the piece, mentioning that “online commentaries point out this work has a brutal aspect; it risks being misunderstood by visitors to the gardens.” The work was also going to be situated close to a children’s playground.

“The censored artwork is a liveable architectural sculpture, twelve meters in height, with a humoristic and provocative representation of the domestication of human beings in the world,” said the London-based gallery Carpenters Workshop in a statement, which represents Atelier Van Lieshout. “The act of domestication, however, often leads to boundaries being sought or even crossed. It is this difficult balance that Atelier Van Lieshout seeks to address.”

The gallery did say that FIAC and the city of Paris offered to find a different site for the work, but couldn’t with the fair being so close at hand (it opens October 19 and runs until October 22). Domestikator is currently on view at the Ruhrtriennale in Bochum, Germany, which closes today.

According to the Art Newspaper’s Robert Bevan, two new museums dedicated to the French couturier Yves Saint Laurent are opening in Paris and Marrakech. The Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, which opens today, is housed in the designer’s former townhouse on the avenue Marceau. The Moroccan branch of the institution is scheduled to open on October 19, 2017, in a new cultural center on rue Yves Saint Laurent. A collection of five thousand haute couture items and fifteen thousand accessories and archival materials will travel between the two sites, with one thousand items held in Marrakech at any particular time. The Marrakech museum will focus on the influence Morocco had on the designer’s vision.

“We want to develop a new audience in Morocco, not only for Yves Saint Laurent but for contemporary creations not yet seen [in the country],” said Björn Dahlström, the director of the Marrakech institution. Exhibitions on Etel Adnan and her partner, sculptor Simone Fattal, along with Moroccan fashion designer Noureddine Amir and experimental theater artist Robert Wilson, among others, are in the works for this site.

The building of both museums was funded by the sale of the art collection Saint Laurent built with his business and life partner, Pierre Berge, who passed away this year in September. The artworks, auctioned off through Christie’s in 2009, raised more than $440 million for the museums and AIDS research.

Artist Vern Blosum, who never revealed his true identity to the general public, has died. Essex Street gallery in New York confirmed the news of his passing. He was perhaps best known for his paintings that were intended to mock Pop art. Ironically, the works were included in several exhibitions dedicated to the movement and were acquired by institutions such as MoMA in New York.

In the December 2013 issue of Artforum, art historian Natilee Harren wrote, “At the moment of Pop’s emergence, Blosum took advantage of the conflation of art object and commercial object proposed by the genre’s main protagonists, effectively turning the logic of Pop back on itself. It didn’t matter that Blosum didn’t exist. His ruse succeeded thanks to the institutional acceptance of neo-dada aesthetics and a rapacious art market and culture of criticism desperate for novel products and movements to name.”

Maxwell Graham, founder of Essex Street, told artforum.com that “it was Vern Blosum’s wish that he always remain anonymous.” Blosum chose his nom de plume, which refers to his “Vernal Blossom” series, a number of botanical illustration paintings, in 1961. The artist was represented by both Castelli Gallery and Essex Street. “He was active between 1961 and 1964, and then again for a brief reprise in 2015, a swan song if you will,” Graham said, adding that “he will be very dearly missed.”

The artist’s early works were included in exhibitions at the Oakland Art Museum, the Albright-Knox Gallery in Buffalo, the Washington Gallery of Modern Art in DC, the Contemporary Art Museum in Houston, the Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh, MIT in Cambridge, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Decades later, he reemerged in the art world and was featured in shows at the Musée d’art moderne et contemporain in Geneva, Kunsthaus Glarus, the Aishti Foundation in Beirut, and again at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. A large-scale retrospective, which included forty-four of his works depicting mundane objects, was organized by Lionel Bovier, with Fabrice Stroun, at the Kunsthalle Bern in 2014. Commenting on the paintings in the exhibition’s catalogue, Bovier wrote: “The way I understand their ‘fictionality’ has more to do with a literary tradition than the visual arts: the invention of the ‘figure’ of an author, whose production is in tune with its context, rather than a body of more or less ‘fake,’ or ironic, or critical works. This is a historical corpus. We can track down where and when it was created and exhibited. It disappeared from view for a number of decades, and has just recently resurfaced as a collection of some kind of UPOS (unidentified painted objects) . . . That’s precisely what always fascinated me in art history: there’s a narrative that emerges and it subsumes many artist’s production; it becomes dominant and solidifies (in museums, collections, books, university syllabus, etc.), but it also needs disruption if it is to remain alive.” LESS

Portrait of a Young Girl with Blond Hair, a small painting by French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, was stolen from an auction house in the Paris suburb of Saint-Germain-en-Laye on Saturday, AFP reports. The oil painting measures 5.5 inches by 4.5 inches and features the initials “A. R.” in its top left-hand corner. It was listed in a catalogue showcasing works that were auctioned in a sale that took place on Sunday, the day after the crime.

According to police, the painting, estimated to be worth between $30,000 and $35,000, was on exhibit when it was taken. The thief lifted the piece from a wall and was able to leave the premises unnoticed.

Ana Janevski, an associate curator in the Department of Media and Performance Art at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, has been promoted to curator. She will play a major role in shaping the new-media and performance program planned for the institution’s $400 million expansion project, which will include exhibition spaces dedicated specifically to time-based work.

Janevski joined MoMA in 2011, and since then she’s organized a number of significant projects, including Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s celebrated Work / Arbeid / Travail (2017) and Yvonne Rainer’s The Concept of Dust, or How do you look when there’s nothing left to move (2015), as well as exhibitions by Akram Zaatari and Rabih Mroué. She was also the appointed curator for the Annenberg Research Residencies for Ralph Lemon and Trajal Harrell.

Janevski organized Boris Charmatz’s Musée de la danse: Three Collective Gestures in 2013 and edited the monograph Boris Charmatz (2017), part of the museum’s new Modern Dance book series, and in 2015 she led the acquisition of Simone Forti’s “Dance Constructions.”