Paul Vogt (1926–2017)

Paul Vogt, longtime director of the Museum Folkwang in Essen, Germany, died in Münster on October 1 at the age of ninety-one. The institution announced his passing on October 10.

Trained as an art historian, Vogt led Museum Folkwang from 1963 until 1988. During his tenure, Vogt worked to rebuild the museum’s collection, which had been purged of “degenerate art” by the Nazis. More than 1,400 artworks had been confiscated from the institution beginning in 1937. Vogt repurchased twenty paintings from the original collection of Folkwang founder Karl Ernst Osthof, including Paul Cézanne’s Steinbruch Bibémus (Bibémus Quarry)

, ca. 1885, and Ernst Ludwig Kirchner’s Tanzpaar (Couple), 1914.

Under Vogt’s leadership, the institution also established a photography department, and greatly expanded its permanent collection by adding works by American artists such as Mark Rothko, Barnett Newman, Jackson Pollock, Ad Reinhardt, and Franz Kline, along with modern and contemporary European pieces by Yves Klein, Gerhard Richter, Lucio Fontana, and the founders of the Zero group: Günter Uecker, Otto Piene, and Heinz Mack. Vogt was focused on restoring the museum’s reputation as the renowned contemporary art institution that prompted Paul J. Sachs, the cofounder of New York’s Museum of Modern Art, to call it “the most beautiful museum in the world.”

Born on May 29, 1926, Vogt studied art history and archeology at the University of Göttingen. He first joined Museum Folkwang in 1954 as an assistant to director Heinz Köhn, and in 1963 he was Köhn’s successor. In 1977, Vogt became a professor at the University of Essen, where he taught for many years. Among the numerous publications Vogt has written over the course of his career are two catalogues raisonnés on the work of German Expressionist Christian Rohlfs: one on the artist’s printed graphics and another on his paintings, published in 1950 and 1978, respectively. LESS

Sculptor and educator Lawrence Argent, best known for his forty-foot blue bear whose two front paws rest on the glass walls of the Colorado Convention Center in Denver as it peers inside, died on October 4 at the age of sixty. Argent’s other playful, site-specific works include a colossal panda, a giant rabbit, and a stainless-steel Venus that is nearly as tall as the Statue of Liberty.

Born in Essex, England, in 1957, and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Argent graduated from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in 1983. In 1986, he graduated with a master’s degree in fine arts from the Rinehart School of Sculpture in Baltimore and continued to live in the United States. He eventually settled in Denver, Colorado, where he taught at the University of Denver for twenty-four years.

To create his large-scale works, Argent often starts using a 3D printer to produce a model of the work. He then builds a steel skeleton and uses polymer concrete, fiberglass, and other materials to cover the metal frame. According to Harrison Smith at the Washington Post, Argent was at the forefront of digital sculpture and sat on the board of the Digital Stone Project, which supports artists who want to use new technology in their practices such as robotic stone cutting.

“He really understood how combining traditional and advanced technologies could help create art that was truly moving,” Dan Jacob, the director of the Vicki Myhren Gallery at the University of Denver, said in a statement.

Artist Lara Favaretto used the sculpture she exhibited in this year’s Skulptur Projekte Münster to raise $31,400 for refugees and those facing deportation in Germany. Contributions were revealed when the work was smashed open after the show ended on October 1.

Favaretto’s Momentary Monument – The Stone, is part of a series that comments on the impermanence of monuments. A small slot on the side of the monolithic work allowed it to work as a kind of piggy bank. According to Artnews, on Thursday, October 19, the money was donated to Hilfe für Menschen in Abschiebehaft Büren e.V., a German organization that helps displaced people.

Favaretto has a second work in nearby Marl, Germany, the exhibition’s satellite location. Due to “organizational reasons” this stone will not be demolished until sometime next year.

As Northern California continues to battle wildfires, which have already blackened more than 240,000 acres, caused $1 billion in damages, and killed at least forty-two people, residents are trying to come to terms with the loss of life and property.

Glass sculptor Clifford Rainey, the chair of the Glass Program at the California College of the Arts in Oakland, lost the Mount George home and studio he shared with his partner floral designer Rachel Raiser in a Napa Valley fire. He told Charles Desmarais of the San Francisco Chronicle that he had about thirty-four large scale works he was currently work on as well as around thirty other glassworks on the premises. “Every single piece of artwork I own, I’ve had since college, was lost,” he said.

Photographer Norma I. Quintana, who was preparing to head to Puerto Rico to photograph the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, was at her Napa Valley home with her family when she was alerted to an approaching fire by a friend. Shortly after, police arrived to evacuate them. When she returned to the house everything was gone. “I just thought we would be back and never ever thought it would burn, she told the San Francisco Chronicle. “We had this house almost thirty years.” Among the possessions destroyed by the fire were Quintana’s collection of photographs, including works by Mary Ellen Mark, Sally Mann, and Graciela Iturbide.

Journalist Sam Whiting of the San Francisco Chronicle went with Iranian-born artist Boback Emad as he returned to his Santa Rosa home and studio. They discovered that Emad’s art-filled home, filled with works by Pablo Picasso, Henrí Miro, and Salvador Dali, as well as his own hot-tar paintings and aluminum mobiles were obliterated by the blaze. “I have been paralyzed the last week,” he said. “I can’t even figure out what to eat,” he told Whiting. “The worst loss is the thirty years of my sketchbooks. That’s everything I have.” While the Santa Rosa Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, dedicated to the life and work of the creator of the beloved Peanuts comic strip was spared, the home of Schulz’s widow, Jean, burned to the ground. The Schulzes lived in the house since the 1970s, and it’s where the illustrator passed away in 2000. Their son, Craig, also lost his home, reported Keith Allen and Madison Park for CNN. The nearby museum and research center is currently closed due to power outages. “I am devastated by the loss of the home I shared with Sparky for twenty-five years,” Jean told the Washington Post, “the memories of which filled me with happiness every day.” The Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art reported that the fires reached its grounds, but winds diverted the flames before they reached its main campus. The institution’s staff and galleries remain safe. The museum will stay closed through October 22, and it has postponed the November 4 opening of its exhibition “Be Not Sill: Living in Uncertain Times.” “Our hearts go out to all those affected by the fires and to the many individuals who are stepping up in this time of need. This is, and will continue to be, a deep wound for us all,” executive director Robert Sain said in a statement. “As di Rosa continues its commitment to being a resource for our community, we hope, in the weeks ahead, to provide a space for all to gather, rebuild, and heal from these dark days together. According to the Los Angeles Times, as of Friday, October 20, the California Fire Department has managed to contain the majority of the seven fires still burning across the state’s Northern counties. A long-awaited rainfall, which deposited an inch of rain on Thursday, has helped the firemen combat the flames. LESS

New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs has launched three new artist-in-residence programs that will work in tandem with the city’s criminal justice system. The Department of Corrections, Department of Probation, and the Mayor’s Office to Combat Domestic Violence will each host one artist to help facilitate dialogue, encourage collaboration, and build community between the agencies and the residents they serve.

Inspired by the work of Mierle Laderman Ukeles—the city’s first unsalaried artist-in-residence who began working with the Department of Sanitation in 1977— the Public Artists in Residence (PAIR) program was first launched in 2015. Other agencies that have previously partnered with artists for PAIR include the Department for Veterans’ Services, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, and the Administration for Children’s Services.

The open call for the three new initiatives will end on November 13. Each residency, which lasts a minimum of one year, will allow the artists to propose art projects and creative solutions for civic challenges. According to Ana Bermúdez, the Department of Probation commissioner, the artist-led projects could help reduce the odds of inmates re-offending after they’re released from prison. It’s “a great use of taxpayer dollars,” she said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “It’s being smart on crime in a very effective way.”

The State Department has denied American-born jazz artist Alvin Queen entry into the United States. Queen, who was a dual citizen of the US and Switzerland until 2016, will now be forced to miss a Washington, DC, concert in which he was scheduled to perform in November.

While the government claims that Queen was refused entry because his fingerprints matched an FBI file from 1967, the artist said that his only run-ins with the law include a DWI charge and a minor drug offense, which both resulted in not-guilty verdicts.

“Sadly, this doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Queen said in a statement. “I’ve spent months preparing for this concert. Dozens of others are also implicated in its planning. Funny thing, I gave up my US passport to make life simpler at tax time. I never dreamed I would one day be denied entry, and with such ridiculous reasoning. I am frankly disgusted to be disrespected in this way, after a half century devoted to music.”

The sixty-seven-year-old musician previously worked for the US State Department as a cultural ambassador and as a performer at the American International Jazz Day in Paris several years ago. In order to be granted permission to enter the US, Queen will need to apply for a wavier from Homeland Security. Hosted by the French-American Cultural Foundation and the French Embassy in the US, the “Jazz Meets France” concert, honoring the ‘Harlem Hellfighters,’ the African American soldiers who introduced American jazz to France during World War I, will take place at George Washington University on November 15. LESS

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art has announced that Roja Najafi was appointed the institution’s new curator. Najafi comes to Oklahoma City from Texas, where she taught modern and contemporary art at the University of Texas at Austin, Austin Community College, and Rice University, among other institutions and was previously a curator at the Strake Jesuit Art Museum in Houston.

“Roja’s strong background in modern and contemporary art and impressive academic accomplishments make her a perfect fit for our team,” said Michael J. Anderson, director of curatorial affairs. “Roja will be curating our spring exhibition, ‘The New Art: A Controversial Collection 50 Years Later,’ and I am looking forward to seeing what new scholarship she develops as she researches this important OKCMOA collection. We are glad to have Roja in Oklahoma City.”

Maine’s Portland Museum of Art has announced the participating artists for its 2018 biennial, which opens on January 26, 2018. Among those exhibiting works are painter Anne Buckwalter, photographer Rosamond Purcell, mixed-media artists Gina Adams and David Minter, and canoe-maker David Moses Bridges. All artists live in Maine or have ties to the state.

“Rather than put together a ‘greatest hits’ exhibition,” said independent curator Nat May, “we wanted to use the opportunity of the Biennial to focus on artists who hadn’t previously participated in PMA Biennials or other programming at this institution. To show work in a museum can be an important step for an artist, and to present work to a museum audience can invite a unique opportunity for dialogue and exchange in our varied cultural community.”

The complete artist list is as follows:

Russian performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky, and his partner, Oksana Shalygina, were charged with destruction of property after he set fire to the façade of the Bank of France branch located in Place de la Bastille in Paris on Monday, Anna Codrea-Rado of the New York Times reports.

The thirty-three-year-old artist was first sent to a psychiatric unit, but was then placed in pre-trial detention on Wednesday. Pavlensky and Shalygina have been living in France since they were given political asylum there in May. They originally fled Russia after they were accused of rape by a well-known actress in January. Pavlensky has since claimed that the allegations are false and were politically motivated.

Photos of Pavlensky standing in front of the building while it was ablaze circulated on social media Monday. Activist Inna Shevchenko posted the following quote by the artist on her Twitter account: “The Bastille was destroyed by a people in revolution; the people destroyed its symbol of despotism and power. The Banque de France has taken the place of the Bastille, and bankers have taken the place of monarchs.”