Arrest of Cultural Figure at Turkish Airport Sparks Outcry

Renowned Turkish peace activist Osman Kavala was detained Wednesday by counterterrorist police at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul. Kavala is the chairman of Anadolu Kültür (Anatolian Culture), a nonprofit that fights for artistic rights and cultural diversity. He was returning on a flight from Gaziantep, in Turkey’s Anatolia region, where he was discussing a project at the Goethe Institut, when he was arrested for unknown reasons.

“Osman Kavala has worked tirelessly to build reconciliation, dialogue and support the rule of law in Turkey. Release him from detention,” pleaded Emma Sinclair-Webb, Turkish director of the Human Rights Watch, in a tweet on Thursday.

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in an interview with Reuters that his arrest was an example of a “very alarming trend” in Turkey. Since last year’s failed military coup, more than fifty thousand people, including academics, activists, civil society leaders, human rights defenders, and journalists, have been arrested and tens of thousands have been removed from government jobs.

“We have expressed to the Turkish government our concerns on many occasions about this trend . . . It remains a major concern of ours,” Nauert told reporters in Washington, DC. Kavala is also the founder of the International Peace and Reconciliation Initiative (IPRI), which launched in 2012 to facilitate a diplomatic resolution with the Kurdish in Turkey. “France, like other European countries, regularly cooperates with Mr. Kavala, who is a regular interlocutor to our embassy. [We] will be very attentive to developments in this case,” said French foreign ministry spokesperson Agnes Romatet-Espagne. LESS

A group of men invaded an exhibition featuring businessman Ömer Koç’s contemporary art collection in Istanbul on Saturday, October 21, HG Masters of ArtAsiaPacific reports. Angered over a sculpture of a naked man crouching on the ground while holding a garment over his head, the protesters assaulted a security guard and may have damaged the artwork before they were forcibly removed from the show.

The artwork that incensed the conservatives, Man Under Cardigan, 1998, by Australian artist Ron Mueck, is part of the exhibition “Doors Open to Those Who Knock.” Curated by Melih Fereli and Karoly Aliotti, the show is currently on view at the Abdülmecid Efendi Mansion in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district. Organizers believe that the right-wing group may have mistaken the fireplace for a mihrab, the semicircular niche in a mosque that indicates the direction of Mecca, or a minibar, the pulpit where the imam stands to deliver sermons.

Led by Mahmut Alan, a former leader of the nationalist Great Union Party, the mob shouted, “Is this secularism?” and “This country has come to this because of you!,” as they attempted to disrupt the show. In response, visitors at the venue defended the exhibition by saying, “If you don’t want to see this, don’t come here!” and applauded once the men were kicked out.

Alan was detained by the authorities for a brief period and then released. After the incident, he created a Facebook Live video in which he allegedly held a cell phone up to the artwork in order to capture close-up shots of the figure’s genitals while denouncing the piece as offense. Another assault on the show was carried out the next day, but the police quickly quelled the action. Koç Holdings, the largest industrial conglomerate in Turkey, issued the following statement about the controversy: “Trying to create a perception that sacred values are being targeted with this exhibition has no basis. . . .Koç Holding has utmost respect to freedom of beliefs and the divinity of all beliefs.” Since Islamist newspapers have been claiming that the fireplace is a mihrab, the statement also stressed that the mansion is a private home and has no religious affiliation. Because Koç Holdings is one of the main sponsors of the Istanbul Biennial critics have begun to target the exhibition as well. The attack on the exhibition is the most recent incident of conservatives in the country protesting art. In December 2016, Istanbul removed a public sculpture outside of a popular shopping mall after an outcry over its depiction of the Ottoman-era name for the city. Large-scale protests led the police to cover the work before taking it down. One month earliier, members of a conservative religious group raided the the eleventh edition of the Contemporary Istanbul art fair to demand the removal of a wooden sculpture of a two-headed woman who had an image of Abdulhamid II painted on her torso. LESS

In February 2018, the Milton Resnick and Pat Passlof Foundation will open an exhibition space in Renick’s former studio and home, Andrew Russeth of Artnews reports. Located at 87 Eldridge Street, the one-hundred-year-old building was once a tenement, a synagogue, and an African American church before the artist purchased it in 1976.

The foundation funded the renovation of the historic site by selling the synagogue where Passlof lived and worked. The artists bought the building in 1963, thirteen years before they purchased the second synagogue. Despite being married, Renick and Passlof chose to live and work separate from one another. Ryall Sheridan Architects led the venue’s redesign. The firm focused on preserving the original character of the building, while ensuring it could function as a twenty-first-century exhibition space.

“We are opening with a Milton retrospective, which will be the first retrospective that he has had in New York City, his home,” said Nathan Kernan, the foundation’s president. The exhibition will feature around thirty artworks from various collections. Among the pieces on view will be New Bride, 1963, a 210-inch-long canvas on loan from the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC. The show will coincide with exhibitions of Renick’s works that will be presented at Cheim & Read and Miguel Abreu, which will open February 22, 2018 and March 9, 2018 respectively. The foundation is also planning a retrospective of Passlof’s works.

The foundation intends to use the first and fourth floors of the space to present rotating shows by senior artists. Kernan said that Passlof had “wanted to help older artists, who maybe had a career and were not being promoted at the moment—who were not young and therefore were not attracting the attention of the art world.” The second floor will be dedicated to showcasing Resnick’s works, including the 350 pieces that make up the foundation’s collection. LESS

The Sobey Art Award, Canada’s largest contemporary art prize honoring artists under forty, has named Halifax–based Ursula Johnson as this year’s winner. She will receive $40,000. The announcement was made during a gala event held Wednesday evening at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto.

“Ursula Johnson was singled out for her strong voice, her generosity, and collaborative spirit. Through her work, she redefines traditional materials and re-imagines colonized histories,” the selection committee said in a statement.

Five artists—Raymond​ ​Boisjoly​ (West Coast and the Yukon); Jacynthe​ ​Carrier​ (Québec); Ursula​ ​Johnson​ (Atlantic); Divya​ ​Mehra​ (Prairies and the North); and Bridget​ ​Moser​ (Ontario)—representing different regions across Canada, were shortlisted for the award. The four finalists will receive $8,000, and their work will be exhibited alongside Johnson’s at the Art Museum of the University of Toronto from October 24 to December 9. ​

Born in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Johnson, said, “This gift of being the winner of the Sobey Art Award means that I will now have the tremendous opportunity to work on a larger scale and expand the reach of my work to a broader community while exploring more diversity in materials and content as well as beginning to create a network of collaborators internationally!” This was the second edition of the award to be administered by the National Gallery of Canada, who became the organizing institution for the Sobey Art Award in 2016. Former winners of the prize include​ ​David Altmejd,​ ​Daniel​ ​Barrow,​ ​Michel​ ​de​ ​Broin,​ ​Raphaëlle​ ​de​ ​Groot,​ ​Jean-Pierre​ ​Gauthier,​​ ​Nadia​ ​Myre,​ ​Annie​ ​Pootoogook,​ ​and Jeremy​ ​Shaw. LESS

After a lawsuit accusing Artforum publisher Knight Landesman of sexual misconduct was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday, Landesman left the magazine. Following his resignation, Artforum released the following statement:

“This morning, Knight Landesman offered his resignation to the publishers of Artforum and chairman Anthony Korner accepted. In the past days, we have met with our staff and they have told us that Knight Landesman engaged in unacceptable behavior and caused a hostile work environment. We will do everything in our ability to bring our workplace in line with our editorial mission, and we will use this opportunity to transform Artforum into a place of transparency, equity, and with zero tolerance for sexual harassment of any kind. Regretfully, this behavior undermines the feminist ideals we have long strived to stand for. In response, we are creating a special task force of women at the magazine who will oversee this transformation.”

The Israel Museum in Jerusalem announced today that Ido Bruno, a professor in the Industrial Design Department at the Bezalel Academy of Arts & Design, has been appointed director. He succeeds acting director Ayelet Shiloh Tamir, who will remain at the museum as deputy director.

“Ido has devoted many years to disseminating knowledge and culture in Israel and abroad, and has a deep understanding of the Israel Museum from collaborating on past initiatives, including the renewal of the Israel Museum’s campus,” said Isaac Molho, the chair of the institution’s board of directors. “We look forward to enriching our institution with his commitment to scholarship and creative energy to reach new heights for the benefit of our visitors.”

Bruno has worked as a designer for twenty-five years and has taught at the Bezalel Academy of Arts & Design since 1993. At the Israel Museum, Bruno worked on several exhibitions, including Herod the Great: The King’s Final Journey (2013), and was a member of the design team for the museum’s three-year “Renewal Project,” completed in 2010. Bruno has served as a member on several committees of Israel’s Ministries of Culture and Education and was awarded the Minister of Culture’s Prize for Design in 2012.

Three members of the Russian punk rock band and art collective Pussy Riot stormed New York’s Trump Tower on Monday in protest of the imprisonment of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, Jazz Monroe of Pitchfork reports. Police closed the building for at least thirty minutes after the action.

“We came to occupy Trump Tower to call attention to political prisoners,” the group said in a statement. “We believe that political prisoners and their protection are more important than the sexist bullshit that people have been focused on.”

Wearing balaclavas, Masha Alokhina and two unnamed members of the collective unfurled a banner reading “Free Sentsov” from a mezzanine at the hotel and threw pamphlets into the lobby below. A video of the demonstration was post to the group’s Facebook page, along with the accompanying text:

“Defending political prisoners is an issue that transcends borders. We are acting in solidarity against leaders like Putin, who has exercised authoritarian force and Trump, who is displaying authoritarian tendencies—because we all need to be fighting together on behalf of dissidents everywhere.” The post concludes by urging people to support advocacy and organize public actions. As artforum.com previously reported, a Russian military court sentenced Sentsov to twenty years in a prison camp in August 2015 after convicting him of terrorism. The filmmaker is an outspoken critic of the pro-Kremlin government, and had organized a number protests against Russia’s annexation of Crimea. LESS

J.M. Smucker Co., the American food manufacturing company, has pledged to donate $1.1 million to the Akron Art Museum in Ohio, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. The gift will support the institution’s endowment as well as its Free Thursdays program.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the Akron Art Museum and are pleased to provide support that makes arts and culture available in our communities,” Smucker president and CEO Mark Smucker said in a statement. “We are honored to make world-class art accessible to more people.”

The donation comes on the heels of an $8 million gift from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the largest single donation in the museum’s history. The funds are being used to establish an outdoor garden, add public gathering spaces, and expand its collection of contemporary art.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada has appointed Heidi Reitmaier, currently the director of learning and public programs at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, as its new executive director and CEO. Reitmaier will join the institution in January 2018.

“I am pleased to welcome Heidi to this key role,” said MOCA’s board of directors chair Julia Ouellette. “We set out to find someone with an excitement for how contemporary art museums can play a role on the world stage. With her experience here, in the UK and in the US, she will add an extraordinary global perspective and a track record of bringing relevance and engagement with the contemporary art, artists, and ideas of our times.”

Reitmaier will succeed the museum’s inaugural CEO Chantal Pontbriand who stepped down from the position in June of 2016, after only eight months in the role. Terry Nicholson has served as the acting CEO since July of last year.

Since Beatrix Ruf’s resignation as the Stedelijk Museum’s director, the institution has appointed Jan Willem Sieburgh as its interim business director, writes Alex Greenberger of Artnews. Ruf left the Stedelijk after it was revealed that she was running her own private art consultancy while at the helm of a major cultural nonprofit, and chose not to divulge certain details about a donation of six hundred artworks to the museum from Thomas Borgmann.

Sieburgh starts his post on November 1. He is coming to the Stedelijk from Rotterdam’s Wereldmuseum. Before that, he was the director of the Rijksmuseum and the interim director of the Troepenmuseum, both in Amsterdam. The Stedelijk has not yet announced any plans for a new director.