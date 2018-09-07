 

POSTED November 30, 2017

Catherine Opie Joins Board of Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts

Catherine Opie. Courtesy: Catherine Opie Studio.

The Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts announced today that artist Catherine Opie has been elected to its board of directors. She joins chair John C. Welchman and members Stephanie Barron, Gary Cypres, Jim Shaw, and Joan Weinstein.

“We are delighted to welcome Cathy Opie to the board of the Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts,” said Welchman. “Her excellence as an artist, generous commitment to community engagement, philanthropic experience, and candid artworld wisdom will greatly benefit the Foundation’s mission as we move forward.”

Created by artist Mike Kelley in 2007, the foundation supports arts organizations that offer experimental programming and emerging and underrepresented artists. Catherine Opie met Mike Kelley when she was a graduate student at CalArts in the 1980s. “There was always loud music from a band of students he put together emanating from one of the classrooms,” she explained. “Mike’s artwork and teaching has influenced many generations of artists. I am thrilled to be serving on the Foundation’s board and am honored to help carry on his legacy and his vision of supporting artists.”

December 1, 2017

Documenta 14 Artists Pen Second Open Letter Defending Exhibition


Documenta 14 artists and curatorial team prepare to perform Jani Christou’s Epicycle, 1968, at the opening of Documenta 14 in Athens on April 6, 2017. Photo: Mathias Völzke.

After writing a letter in defense of the curatorial vision of Documenta 14 in September, the artists who participated in the quinquennial exhibition are voicing their support of the event’s expansion to Athens once again.

In response to the controversy ignited by the exhibition’s overspending and the criticism of CEO Annette Kulenkampff and artistic director Adam Szymczyk, seventy-four artists have signed a second open letter defending the artistic autonomy of the exhibition. They also denounce its stakeholders for trying to assign blame, questioning the curatorial concept of documenta 14, and mishandling the release of its audit report.

The letter calls the “scandal” surrounding the exhibition a ploy to take more political control. “Documenta should not turn away from its own trajectory and return to a conservative triumphalist European model of a contemporary art exhibition,” the letter reads. “On the contrary, it must stay free from political interference in order to be able to add important voices to contemporary discourses and fulfill its mission of materializing artistic freedom.”

The full letter is as follows:

December 1, 2017

Enrico Castellani (1930–2017)

Enrico Castellani. Courtesy: Archivio Enrico Castellani.

Enrico Castellani, a leading figure of the European postwar avant-garde who was hailed as the father of minimalism by Donald Judd, died on Friday, December 1. Born in Castelmassa, in the Italian region of Veneto, in 1930, Castellani studied art and architecture at Belgium’s Académie Royale des Beaux-Arts and École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts, in the early 1950s. Upon graduating, he took a position for a few years at the Milanese studio of architect Franco Buzzi. While living in Milan,  Castellani would paint in his free time and eventually befriended artists Piero Manzoni and Lucio Fontana.

In 1959, Castellani and Manzoni founded the Azimut gallery, and the associated journal Azimuth. They organized thirteen exhibitions at the venue and published essays that challenged popular art movements in Europe at the time. While their joint venture was shortlived, their programming established Milan as an important hub of activity for the ZERO movement. Castellani also held his first solo exhibition at the gallery in 1960. His work was later featured prominently in a number of ZERO exhibitions, including “tentoonstelling nul” (known as Nul 62) and “nul negentienhonderd vijf en zestig” (known as Nul 65), both at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in 1962 and 1965, respectively, as well as the “Group Zero” show at the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, in 1964.

Castellani is best known for his monochromatic reliefs, three-dimensional paintings featuring nails that were hammered into complex frames. Titled Superfici (Surfaces), the series of works, which he created throughout the entirety of his career, were explorations of light and space. In the June 1999 issue of Artforum, Marco Meneguzzo describes Castellani’s gesture as “repeated” but never “repetitive.” “One could paradoxically state that the artist takes abjectness to another level, that of light and surface, which themselves become present and tangible as ‘objects,’” he wrote. Yet, in recent years, Meneguzzo adds that “the theme of his work has changed: In addition to surface, there is life, as Castellani himself wrote in Azimuth forty years ago.”

December 1, 2017

Art Basel Parent Company Buys Majority Stake in Masterpiece London

Masterpiece London 2017. Photo: Andy Barnham. Courtesy: Masterpiece London.

The MCH Group, the parent company of Art Basel, has bought a majority stake, 67.5 percent, in Masterpiece London, a relatively young art fair that presents art and antiquities ranging from contemporary works, to rare books, jewelry, and ceramics at the the Royal Hospital Chelsea every summer. Led by Lucie Kitchener, the fair will expand to USA, Asia, and the Middle East in the years to come. Kitchener will remain managing director of the event and will now also be responsible for the new business unit within the MCH Group, overseen by chief executive René Kamm.

“With the integration of Masterpiece London, MCH Group is further expanding its already strong position in the key global collectors’ markets,” the company said in a statement. “Presenting the finest works of art from antiquity to the present day, and with a unique focus on cross-collecting, Masterpiece London ideally complements MCH’s collector events portfolio with Art Basel (in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong), the Design & Regional Art Fairs and the newly launched Grand Basel for exclusive automobiles, which opened in Basel in 2018.”

The MCH Group has also announced that it is realigning its organizational structure to better implement corporate strategy, and that Christophe Biollaz, the head of finance and administration and a member of the company’s executive board, will step down in the course of the coming year. Marco Fazzone, the managing director of the Design & Regional Art Fairs, will also be leaving MCH Group at the end of January 2018.

December 1, 2017

French President Declares Restitution of African Artworks a “Top Priority”

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with students after he delivered a speech at the Ouagadougou University, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on November 28. Photo: Philippe Wojazer

During a three-day trip to Africa, French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that during the next five years of his term he will make the restitution of African cultural objects “a top priority.”

On November 28, the Macron gave a speech at the University of Ougadougou in Burkina Faso, during which he said, “I cannot accept that a large part of cultural heritage from several African countries is in France,” he told a group of students during a two-hour speech on Tuesday at the University of Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. “African heritage can’t just be in European private collections and museums.” 

While some Africans view Macron’s stance on African heritage as a cause for celebration, many are critical of his words. The question remains: How can a large-scale restitution of artifacts be implemented?

December 1, 2017

Manifesta Reveals Concept for Its 2018 Edition

Orto Botanico di Palermo (Palermo Botanical Garden). Photo: Delfino Sisto Legnani. Courtesy: OMA for Palermo Atlas, an urban interdisciplinary study for Manifesta 12.

Manifesta, the roving european biennial of contemporary art, has unveiled the concept for its upcoming 2018 edition, taking place in Palermo. Announced at a press conference in Rome on November 27, the twelfth edition of the exhibition will focus on the history of Palermo as a hub for diversity, continuous migration, and cross-pollination. As a result, gardens will be a central theme of the event.

Its four creative mediators—Dutch journalist and filmmaker Bregtje van der Haak, Spanish architect Andrés Jaque, Italian architect and OMA partner Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli and Swiss curator from the Kunsthaus Zurich Mirjam Varadinis—have cited French botanist Gilles Clément’s 1997 description of the world as a “planetary garden” where humanity is in charge of being its gardener as a starting point for the exhibition.

“Twenty years later, the metaphor of the planet as a manageable garden is still attractive, not as a space for humans to take control, but rather as a site where ‘gardeners’ recognize their dependency on other species, and respond to climate, time, or an array of social factors, in a shared responsibility,” the mediators wrote in a statement explaining their curatorial vision. They also stressed that the city is an ideal location for Manifesta since it is at the forefront of globalization. In response to the ongoing refugee crisis, Palermo’s Mayor Leoluca Orlando, a champion of migrants’ rights who first became well known for fighting and greatly reducing the power of the mafia, has made huge strides in redefining models of citizenship. He has moved to abolish a residence permit, the document a migrant needs to legally live in a country, and declared that mobility is a human right.

November 30, 2017

Glenstone Museum to Complete Major Expansion Project in 2018

Water Court of The Pavilions, 2017. Photo: Iwan Baan. Courtesy: Glenstone Museum.

The Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Maryland, has announced that it will open several new buildings, dubbed The Pavilions, as part of a major expansion that will be completed in late 2018. The project will allow the institution to increase its visitor capacity to 100,000 people per year from 25,000 people by adding 240,000 square feet of space. The campus will boast of a new arrival hall, entry pavilion, and bookstore, as well as two cafes. The museum will remain open to the public during the construction process.

“When we opened Glenstone in 2006, we hoped people would welcome the opportunity to enjoy extraordinary contemporary art, architecture, and landscape as a unified experience, with no hurry, no crowding and no admission fee,” said Mitchell Rales, cofounder of the museum. “The response we received got stronger with each new exhibition and convinced us to carry out the larger plan we’d always had in mind. We have now doubled the area of Glenstone’s landscape, increased indoor exhibition space, and ensured that a much larger selection of the collection will always be on view.”

Designed by Thomas Phifer and Partners, The Pavilions will increase exhibition space at the museum by 50,000 square feet, nearly a six-fold increase from the building’s original footprint of 9,000 square feet. In order to show work as closely to artists’ wishes as possible, Glenstone collaborated with artists Michael Heizer, Charles Ray, On Kawara, Brice Marden, and Cy Twombly, who will all have rooms dedicated to their practices.

November 30, 2017

Hirshhorn Elects Two New Trustees

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC, has elected two new trustees: Sandra H. Hoffen, president of the Hoffen Family Foundation, and John Wilkerson, the founder and senior advisor of Galen Partners, a healthcare focused–equity investment firm. Comprising thirty-three active members, the current board is the largest in the museum’s history, with a record twenty-four new trustees in the past three years. Their appointment comes on the heels of record attendance at the museum, which welcomed more than a million visitors in 2017.

“These newly-elected trustees bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Hirshhorn, including a longstanding dedication to cultural programming and community engagement,” said board chair Daniel H. Sallick. “Their perspectives will help shape the future of the museum as we continue to build upon the role of a national institution in the twenty-first century.”

November 30, 2017

Gwangju Biennale Announces Curators for Its Twelfth Edition

Gwangju Biennale 2018 curators Yeon Shim Chung, Yeewan Koon, David Teh, Christine Y. Kim, Clara Kim, Sung woo Kim, Man Seok Kim, and Chong-Ok Paek at a press conference with Gwangju Biennale Foundation president Kim Sun-Jung. Courtesy Gwangju Biennale Foundation.

The Gwangju Biennale Foundation has revealed that eleven curators will be charged with organizing its 2018 exhibition. The curatorial team comprises art historians Yeon Shim Chung and Yeewan Koon; South Korean curators Sung woo Kim, Man Seok Kim, Chong-Ok Paek; Gridthiya Gaweewong, the artistic director of Bangkok’s Jim Thompson Art Center; Rita Gonzalez, the head of contemporary art at LACMA; Christine Y. Kim, the associate curator of contemporary art at LACMA; Clara Kim, Tate’s senior curator of international art; BG Muhn, an educator and specialist on North Korea; and David Teh, an independent curator and art critic.

As part of a new exhibition model, the curators will stage seven separate exhibitions that will address issues of migration, colonialism, national borders, history, and technology, among other things, at a number of venues across the city, including the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall, the Asia Culture Center, and other historic sites. 

Titled “Imagined Borders,” which references the inaugural Gwangju Biennale, “Beyond the Borders,” and the late political scientist and historian Benedict Anderson who is best known for examining the origins of nationalism in his 1983 book Imagined Communities, the event will kick off on September 7, 2018.

November 30, 2017

Creative Capital | Andy Warhol Foundation Announces 2017 Writing Grant Recipients

Grant winner Hannah Black.

The Creative Capital | Andy Warhol Foundation has announced its 2017 Writing Grant recipients. The program has awarded a total of $760,000 to twenty-three writers, ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 in four categories: articles, blogs, books, and short-form writing.

The 2017 grantees are:

