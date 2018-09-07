Enrico Castellani (1930–2017)

POSTED December 1, 2017

Enrico Castellani, a leading figure of the European postwar avant-garde who was hailed as the father of minimalism by Donald Judd, died on Friday, December 1. Born in Castelmassa, in the Italian region of Veneto, in 1930, Castellani studied art and architecture at Belgium’s Académie Royale des Beaux-Arts and École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts, in the early 1950s. Upon graduating, he took a position for a few years at the Milanese studio of architect Franco Buzzi. While living in Milan, Castellani would paint in his free time and eventually befriended artists Piero Manzoni and Lucio Fontana.

In 1959, Castellani and Manzoni founded the Azimut gallery, and the associated journal Azimuth. They organized thirteen exhibitions at the venue and published essays that challenged popular art movements in Europe at the time. While their joint venture was shortlived, their programming established Milan as an important hub of activity for the ZERO movement. Castellani also held his first solo exhibition at the gallery in 1960. His work was later featured prominently in a number of ZERO exhibitions, including “tentoonstelling nul” (known as Nul 62) and “nul negentienhonderd vijf en zestig” (known as Nul 65), both at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in 1962 and 1965, respectively, as well as the “Group Zero” show at the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, in 1964.

Castellani is best known for his monochromatic reliefs, three-dimensional paintings featuring nails that were hammered into complex frames. Titled Superfici (Surfaces), the series of works, which he created throughout the entirety of his career, were explorations of light and space. In the June 1999 issue of Artforum, Marco Meneguzzo describes Castellani’s gesture as “repeated” but never “repetitive.” “One could paradoxically state that the artist takes abjectness to another level, that of light and surface, which themselves become present and tangible as ‘objects,’” he wrote. Yet, in recent years, Meneguzzo adds that “the theme of his work has changed: In addition to surface, there is life, as Castellani himself wrote in Azimuth forty years ago.”

In 2001, the Fondazione Prada in Milan organized a major solo exhibition dedicated to Castellani. Over the course of his career, he also participated in notable group exhibitions including the Venice Biennale in 1964 and 1966; “The Responsive Eye,” at the Museum of Modern Art, New York in 1965; Documenta 4, in 1968; and the “Identité Italienne: L’Art en Italie de 1959 à aujourd’hui” at the Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris, in 1981; among others. In 2010, Castellani received the Praemium Imperiale Award for painting by the Emperor of Japan. His works can be found in a number of public collections including the Stiftung Museum Kunstpalast, Düsseldorf; the Fondazione Prada, Milan; the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; the Museo d’Arte Contemporanea Roma, Rome; the Galleria Civica d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea, Turin; the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice; and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, DC. LESS

December 1, 2017

After writing a letter in defense of the curatorial vision of Documenta 14 in September, the artists who participated in the quinquennial exhibition are voicing their support of the event’s expansion to Athens once again.

In response to the controversy ignited by the exhibition’s overspending and the criticism of CEO Annette Kulenkampff and artistic director Adam Szymczyk, seventy-four artists have signed a second open letter defending the artistic autonomy of the exhibition. They also denounce its stakeholders for trying to assign blame, questioning the curatorial concept of documenta 14, and mishandling the release of its audit report.

The letter calls the “scandal” surrounding the exhibition a ploy to take more political control. “Documenta should not turn away from its own trajectory and return to a conservative triumphalist European model of a contemporary art exhibition,” the letter reads. “On the contrary, it must stay free from political interference in order to be able to add important voices to contemporary discourses and fulfill its mission of materializing artistic freedom.”

The full letter is as follows:

We the undersigned artists, writers, musicians, and researchers who participated in various chapters of documenta 14—the exhibition in two cities under the (working) title Learning from Athens, the Parliament of Bodies, South as a State of Mind, Daybook, Reader, aneducation, Listening Space, Keimena, Studio 14, and Every Time A Ear di Soun—wish to defend the artistic autonomy of documenta 14 against the current focus in media on financial profit and political gain. In light of the recent “scandal” regarding documenta 14’s deficit, the lack of transparency in the process of the discussion of PricewaterhouseCoopers’ audit, the unilateral decisions taken by the board of documenta gGmbH, and their possible effect on the integrity of the entire documenta project, we who participated in documenta 14 feel the need to speak up, following our earlier open letter of September 2017. While we reject focusing on profit as the only relevant result from art exhibitions, it is also useful at the outset to examine which sets of data are not publicly communicated, including the value that this documenta edition has brought to the lives of people in both countries, Germany and Greece. While the media described documenta 14’s “bankruptcy already in sight,” an independent report by the University of Kassel concluded in November 2017 that documenta’s visitors spent approximately 130 million euros in the city of Kassel in the 100 days of the exhibition, while tourism grew by eight percent in comparison to documenta 13. Therefore, while the economy of the “documenta-Stadt” is gaining more than a hundred million euros, Kassel’s actual contribution is far less, and yet it is documenta that is called “deficient.“ The media and the board of documenta did not include these factors and their long-term impact on the social life of the city and region in their calculations of “profit and loss” of documenta gGmbH. Recent public statements that blame Athens as “responsible” for the deficit in the documenta 14 budget refuse to acknowledge that this project was conceived and authorized from the outset as an exhibition to be shared on equal footing across two cities: Athens and Kassel. In this bi-located documenta 14, the curatorial challenge was in part to decenter Germany and reveal the structural and economic realities, inequalities, and conflicts of today’s Europe. Without documenta 14 in Athens, there would have been no documenta 14 in Kassel: the two were bound as one. The analysis offered by journalists after the deficit became public suggests that the desire to quickly find the sole responsible “culprits” (documenta CEO Annette Kulenkampff and Artistic Director Adam Szymczyk), rather than seeing it as a result of a structural weakness built into the process with approval of the board, has meant that “city and state have allowed the reputation of documenta to be seriously damaged.” The “main culprits were quickly identified with Adam Szymczyk and Annette Kulenkampff. Maybe too fast?” What was at stake was “the political dismantling of a public cultural institution.” In fact, as early as March 2017, documenta 14 CEO Kulenkampff publicly called for a stable, reliable financial basis for documenta and warned that the financial structure was “not sustainable in the long term.” She went on the record with the German Press Agency calling documenta “underfunded,” and pointed out the dangers of relying on documenta’s own uncertain future incomes to finance the exhibition’s costs. This statement was reflected by analysts, who mentioned documenta 14’s “underfunded office” and “a venue full of imponderables, for which no figures based on previous experience were available: Athens.” Yet, following Kulenkampff’s early warning, the Deputy Head of the Supervisory Board of documenta Boris Rhein publicly admonished Kulenkampff, calling her cautionary statement and analysis of the financial structures of documenta “inadequate,” and stating that the state of Hessen had “sufficiently reacted to the cost increase in their funding.” By silencing Kulenkampff and not allowing her to speak to the press after documenta's possible deficit became public, a financial “scandal” was created which obscured the artistic and political vision of “Learning from Athens.” When Kulenkampff finally defied the ban and spoke out, it was clear that the media’s singular focus on profit had eradicated the vision for a decentered documenta (which we spoke of in our September letter). Instead of a discussion about the political impact of the key curatorial decision to decenter documenta 14 and share it between Athens and Kassel, the discussion became about how starting the exhibition in Athens was a financial “mistake.” The shareholders in the board of documenta gGmbH represent the state of Hessen and the city of Kassel. They are mayor Christian Geselle (Vorsitzender, SPD); minister of state Boris Rhein (deputy chairperson, CDU); minister of state Eva Kühne-Hörmann, CDU; councilman Dr. Rabani Alekuzei, SPD; councilman Marcus Leitschuh, CDU; member of the state parliament Karin Müller, GRÜNE; councilman Axel Selbert, LINKE; councilman Gernot Rönz, GRÜNE; councilman Axel Wintermeyer, CDU; and state secretary Dr. Martin J. Worms, independent. According to public statements, the representatives participated in numerous board meetings since Artistic Director Adam Szymczyk’s appointment in 2013. The shareholders did not voice concerns in this period regarding the plans and steps necessary to realize the first documenta to be held on equal footing in two countries. No planned motion introduced by the CEO to the board to reach this objective was rejected at any point of the process. Since August 2017, once “success” as measured in financial terms only was in question, the project faced a brutal public scapegoating in the media, led by the selective reporting and omissions of Kassel’s newspaper HNA. Meanwhile a public prosecutor is deliberating whether to pursue charges brought by the Kassel branch of the right wing extremist party AfD against the CEO and Artistic Director of documenta 14, and against the former mayor of Kassel. AfD is a far-right party known to vote for cuts in municipal support for projects fostering cultural diversity, who voted against the financial package for documenta 14, and whose members called the Monument for Strangers and Refugees exhibited in Kassel as “entstellte Kunst,” evoking the Nazi term “degenerate art.” How did confidential information and reports discussed in an extraordinary board meeting in August get leaked preemptively to news media? Why were people who could best respond to questions about the exhibition’s organization excluded from crucial board meetings in which the deficit was discussed? Minister of state Boris Rhein, at the opening press conference of documenta 14 in Kassel on June 7, said that the decision to share documenta 14 between Kassel and Athens “was exactly the right decision.” Yet, after the exhibition ended in Kassel on September 17, he issued a press release stating that “documenta 14 in Kassel (without Athens) is closing with a positive result.” Did the documenta board mean that artistic freedom, and a decentered exhibition, is only “exactly right" so long as it is also profitable? The result of the “deficit” discussion is a dismantling of the artistic autonomy of documenta, in favor of a profitability drive. Bertram Hilgen, the outgoing documenta gGmbH chairman—whose experience with three previous editions of documenta was ignored by his successor Christian Geselle—stated that the board was compromised by events. As artists in documenta 14, we worked with a curatorial team (led by Adam Szymczyk) and administrative team (led by Annette Kulenkampff) that professionally handled and realized an enormously complex, and financially constrained, project comprising newly commissioned and historical artworks in both cities of the exhibition. Over 1.2 million visitors in two cities experienced countless events and engaged in public programs and debates initiated a full year before the opening in Athens. We endeavored to contribute through our work to a vision of more sustainable relations between countries and peoples (while not exclusively focusing on Germany and Greece), with a stated goal to work with publicly-funded institutions that included art schools and museums in both cities of documenta 14, archives and archaeological sites, and civic society initiatives in the largest possible spectrum. This was an expression of our basic, shared belief in the potential of common artistic action to address the endemic inequalities that bring uncertainty, dispossession, material ruination, and spiritual impoverishment to people’s lives in our era. With over four hundred artists, thinkers, and others participating in a program running continuously over 163 days (or one hundred days in each city), documenta 14 was a demanding endeavor. The documenta team managed an organization that grew to over one thousand employees in less than three years, with no pre-existing model of how such an endeavor would be organizationally possible, under the circumstances and with the available means that the stakeholders did not examine and sufficiently adjust in a four-year process. The stakeholders pushing the responsibility towards individuals, questioning the core curatorial idea of documenta 14, and declaring Athens guilty of the exhibition’s deficit means a step towards gaining political control over documenta. It serves a future vision of a documenta that takes place only in Germany and is streamlined under strict financial and managerial control that is now presented as the politicians’ ultimate and only goal. The publicly debated “deficit” of documenta 14 is a handy tool used in an essentially populist attempt to “renew the basis” of documenta gGmbH, by for example transforming it back to a GmbH—from a non-profit limited liability company to a regular limited liability company. The Chair of the Supervisory Board and Mayor of Kassel, Christian Geselle, said in a public speech that he will ensure that documenta 15 will have only Kassel as its main site. However, the legacy that has been built by documenta through its history over six decades is the exact opposite. It assures the freedom to hold positions in a free manner, to highlight injustice and act against it, to remain critical of political and corporate hijacking of culture, to experiment and think against all repressive odds. This legacy is now being erased by the demand to implement a rigid German identification of documenta, against its cultural mission that has evolved to become a globally relevant exhibition. To destroy the global values named above would add to a vision of a community whose citizens, subjected to political exploitation of their economic woes, uncertainty and inner fears, are offered a dangerous nationalist sentiment to soothe their sorrow—“documenta only in Kassel.” Has a decentralized documenta 14 that argued for an end to Eurocentrism been thus rebuked by an active policy of “Germany first”? As we stated in September, from the 1990s, the exhibition joined a global turn toward decentering the Western art-historical canon, beginning the emancipation of institutions, venues, and universities. There was a welcome, and overdue, acceleration of the presence of artists, theorists, and thinkers from the Global South, starting from documenta X (Catherine David), continuing through documenta 11 (Okwui Enwezor), documenta 12 (Roger Buergel/Ruth Noack), and dOCUMENTA (13) (Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev). Documenta also began a spatial decentering, initiated by documenta 11 with platforms in Berlin, Vienna, New Delhi, St. Lucia, and Lagos. This was followed by the documenta 12 magazine, a network of 100 magazines world-wide, and dOCUMENTA 13, with satellite projects in Kabul, Alexandria, and Banff. It is in line with documenta’s long heritage of decentering, and decolonizing that we welcomed the decision to launch documenta 14 as a dialogue comprising both Athens and Kassel. The world has transformed many times over since 1955. Western Europe is no longer the center, and not only of contemporary exhibition making. It is being challenged to take its place as one among equals, as Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Southern and Eastern Europe, and Australia come forward to claim their presence. Contemporary art no longer looks toward a European exhibition to lead the way in ideas about what art can do, and what it should do. However, Kassel does exercise influence in contemporary art discussions that are emerging from many locations because of the global focus of documenta and the critical self-awareness maintained through its recent editions, coinciding with emergence of new multipolar world order since 1989. A Germany-first, Kassel-only, Eurocentric stance goes against the values of documenta 14. Our exhibition, documenta 14, was built up by a vast diversity of artistic practices, and drew on the legacy of the previous four editions of documenta, in which the (global) South confidently asserted a position within contemporary art production, further challenging and changing the key parameters of the discourse in question. Documenta should not turn away from its own trajectory and return to a conservative triumphalist European model of a contemporary art exhibition. On the contrary, it must stay free from political interference in order to be able to add important voices to contemporary discourses and fulfill its mission of materializing artistic freedom. Signed by the artists of documenta 14 (alphabetical by surname): Akinbode Akinbiyi

Nevin Aladağ

Daniel G. Andújar

Andreas Angelidakis

Franck Apertet

Michel Auder

Alexandra Bachzetsis

Marie Cool Fabio Balducci

Sokol Beqiri

Ross Birrell

Pavel Braila

Miriam Cahn

Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Anna Daučíková

Moyra Davey

Yael Davids

Maria Eichhorn

Hans Eijkelboom

Bonita Ely

Theo Eshetu

Regina José Galindo

Pélagie Gbaguidi

Sanchayan Ghosh

Yervant Gianikian

Gauri Gill

Douglas Gordon

Johan Grimonprez

Hans Haacke

David Harding

Regina José Galindo Herera

Amelia Jones

Hiwa K

Bouchra Khalili

Daniel Knorr

Andreas R. Kassapis

Amar Kanwar

L

Katalin Ladik

Angela Ricci Lucchi

Marianna Maruyama

Ed McKeon

Jonas Mekas

Angela Melitopoulos

Sandro Mezzadra

Marta Minujín

Naeem Mohaiemen

Rosalind Nashashibi

Brett Neilson

Emeka Ogboh

Aki Onda

Neni Panourgia

Verena Paravel

Angelo Plessas

Tracey Rose

Roee Rosen

Ben Russell

Ashley Hans Scheirl

Nilima Sheikh

Ahlam Shibli

Mounira Al Solh

Beth Stephens

Annie Sprinkle

Vivian Suter

Ariuntugs Tserenpil

Jakob Ullmann

Antonio Vega

Cecilia Vicuna

Annie Vigier

Lala Meredith Vula

Lois Weinberger

Elisabeth Wild

Sergio Zevallos

Artur Żmijewski

Dan Peterman LESS

December 1, 2017

The MCH Group, the parent company of Art Basel, has bought a majority stake, 67.5 percent, in Masterpiece London, a relatively young art fair that presents art and antiquities ranging from contemporary works, to rare books, jewelry, and ceramics at the the Royal Hospital Chelsea every summer. Led by Lucie Kitchener, the fair will expand to USA, Asia, and the Middle East in the years to come. Kitchener will remain managing director of the event and will now also be responsible for the new business unit within the MCH Group, overseen by chief executive René Kamm.

“With the integration of Masterpiece London, MCH Group is further expanding its already strong position in the key global collectors’ markets,” the company said in a statement. “Presenting the finest works of art from antiquity to the present day, and with a unique focus on cross-collecting, Masterpiece London ideally complements MCH’s collector events portfolio with Art Basel (in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong), the Design & Regional Art Fairs and the newly launched Grand Basel for exclusive automobiles, which opened in Basel in 2018.”

The MCH Group has also announced that it is realigning its organizational structure to better implement corporate strategy, and that Christophe Biollaz, the head of finance and administration and a member of the company’s executive board, will step down in the course of the coming year. Marco Fazzone, the managing director of the Design & Regional Art Fairs, will also be leaving MCH Group at the end of January 2018.

December 1, 2017

During a three-day trip to Africa, French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that during the next five years of his term he will make the restitution of African cultural objects “a top priority.”

On November 28, the Macron gave a speech at the University of Ougadougou in Burkina Faso, during which he said, “I cannot accept that a large part of cultural heritage from several African countries is in France,” he told a group of students during a two-hour speech on Tuesday at the University of Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. “African heritage can’t just be in European private collections and museums.”

While some Africans view Macron’s stance on African heritage as a cause for celebration, many are critical of his words. The question remains: How can a large-scale restitution of artifacts be implemented?

In an interview with the Art Newspaper, Yves-Bernard Debie, a Brussels-based lawyer specializing in cultural property and trade, questioned whether such a plan was realistic. Rachel King, a lecturer in cultural heritage studies at University College London, told the New York Times that “We should pay attention to how national institutions like the Musée du Quai Branly, France’s pre-eminent ethnographic museum, proceeds with loaning or returning African objects to their countries of origin in the next few years.” The institution’s African art collection comprises more than 70,000 works. Despite the uncertainties of how France will move forward with its new commitment to returning African art to Africa, Macron’s statement marked the first time a leader of France has embraced restitution. In March, a group of lawmakers and civil servants penned a letter to former president François Hollande urging him to return artifacts that were taken from Benin during the twentieth century. Citing "the legal principles of inalienability and imprescriptibility” of France’s public collections, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the request. LESS

December 1, 2017

Manifesta, the roving european biennial of contemporary art, has unveiled the concept for its upcoming 2018 edition, taking place in Palermo. Announced at a press conference in Rome on November 27, the twelfth edition of the exhibition will focus on the history of Palermo as a hub for diversity, continuous migration, and cross-pollination. As a result, gardens will be a central theme of the event.

Its four creative mediators—Dutch journalist and filmmaker Bregtje van der Haak, Spanish architect Andrés Jaque, Italian architect and OMA partner Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli and Swiss curator from the Kunsthaus Zurich Mirjam Varadinis—have cited French botanist Gilles Clément’s 1997 description of the world as a “planetary garden” where humanity is in charge of being its gardener as a starting point for the exhibition.

“Twenty years later, the metaphor of the planet as a manageable garden is still attractive, not as a space for humans to take control, but rather as a site where ‘gardeners’ recognize their dependency on other species, and respond to climate, time, or an array of social factors, in a shared responsibility,” the mediators wrote in a statement explaining their curatorial vision. They also stressed that the city is an ideal location for Manifesta since it is at the forefront of globalization. In response to the ongoing refugee crisis, Palermo’s Mayor Leoluca Orlando, a champion of migrants’ rights who first became well known for fighting and greatly reducing the power of the mafia, has made huge strides in redefining models of citizenship. He has moved to abolish a residence permit, the document a migrant needs to legally live in a country, and declared that mobility is a human right.

Titled “The Planetary Garden. Cultivating Coexistence,” the exhibition will present four main sectors: Garden of Flows, which will explore toxicity, plant life, and the culture of gardening in relation to Palermo’s garden, Orto Botanico; Out of Control Room, which will investigate global power dynamics; City on Stage, which will focus on Palermo’s existing civic plans; and Teatro Garibaldi, which will host a library, café, and debates, workshops, screenings, and other programming. Opening on June 16, 2018, the biennial will unveil participating artists and other projects at a later date. LESS

November 30, 2017

The Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Maryland, has announced that it will open several new buildings, dubbed The Pavilions, as part of a major expansion that will be completed in late 2018. The project will allow the institution to increase its visitor capacity to 100,000 people per year from 25,000 people by adding 240,000 square feet of space. The campus will boast of a new arrival hall, entry pavilion, and bookstore, as well as two cafes. The museum will remain open to the public during the construction process.

“When we opened Glenstone in 2006, we hoped people would welcome the opportunity to enjoy extraordinary contemporary art, architecture, and landscape as a unified experience, with no hurry, no crowding and no admission fee,” said Mitchell Rales, cofounder of the museum. “The response we received got stronger with each new exhibition and convinced us to carry out the larger plan we’d always had in mind. We have now doubled the area of Glenstone’s landscape, increased indoor exhibition space, and ensured that a much larger selection of the collection will always be on view.”

Designed by Thomas Phifer and Partners, The Pavilions will increase exhibition space at the museum by 50,000 square feet, nearly a six-fold increase from the building’s original footprint of 9,000 square feet. In order to show work as closely to artists’ wishes as possible, Glenstone collaborated with artists Michael Heizer, Charles Ray, On Kawara, Brice Marden, and Cy Twombly, who will all have rooms dedicated to their practices.

In an effort to integrate the new buildings seamlessly with the museum’s existing structure and the natural environment, PWP Landscape is working with Thomas Phifer to embed the new buildings into a knoll and to build an 18,000-square-foot water court—a floating garden filled with 4,000 water lilies, irises, and rushes—that will connect the pavilions. Adding to the visitor experience, musuemgoers will have to embark on a seven-minute walk over a timber bridge and through a meadow in order to get to The Pavilions from the Arrival Hall. “You leave the world behind,” said Phifer about the pathway to The Pavilions. “With every step, the everyday distractions drop away.” LESS

November 30, 2017

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC, has elected two new trustees: Sandra H. Hoffen, president of the Hoffen Family Foundation, and John Wilkerson, the founder and senior advisor of Galen Partners, a healthcare focused–equity investment firm. Comprising thirty-three active members, the current board is the largest in the museum’s history, with a record twenty-four new trustees in the past three years. Their appointment comes on the heels of record attendance at the museum, which welcomed more than a million visitors in 2017.

“These newly-elected trustees bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Hirshhorn, including a longstanding dedication to cultural programming and community engagement,” said board chair Daniel H. Sallick. “Their perspectives will help shape the future of the museum as we continue to build upon the role of a national institution in the twenty-first century.”

November 30, 2017

The Gwangju Biennale Foundation has revealed that eleven curators will be charged with organizing its 2018 exhibition. The curatorial team comprises art historians Yeon Shim Chung and Yeewan Koon; South Korean curators Sung woo Kim, Man Seok Kim, Chong-Ok Paek; Gridthiya Gaweewong, the artistic director of Bangkok’s Jim Thompson Art Center; Rita Gonzalez, the head of contemporary art at LACMA; Christine Y. Kim, the associate curator of contemporary art at LACMA; Clara Kim, Tate’s senior curator of international art; BG Muhn, an educator and specialist on North Korea; and David Teh, an independent curator and art critic.

As part of a new exhibition model, the curators will stage seven separate exhibitions that will address issues of migration, colonialism, national borders, history, and technology, among other things, at a number of venues across the city, including the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall, the Asia Culture Center, and other historic sites.

Titled “Imagined Borders,” which references the inaugural Gwangju Biennale, “Beyond the Borders,” and the late political scientist and historian Benedict Anderson who is best known for examining the origins of nationalism in his 1983 book Imagined Communities, the event will kick off on September 7, 2018.

November 30, 2017

The Creative Capital | Andy Warhol Foundation has announced its 2017 Writing Grant recipients. The program has awarded a total of $760,000 to twenty-three writers, ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 in four categories: articles, blogs, books, and short-form writing.

The 2017 grantees are: