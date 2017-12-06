Boston Institutions Team Up to Plan Series of Exhibitions on Art and Technology

POSTED December 8, 2017

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, has announced that it will soon stage its largest show to date. Examining the internet’s influence on various art mediums, “Art in the Age of the Internet, 1989 to Today” will premiere on February 12, displaying works by approximately sixty artists. Eva Respini, the chief curator at the ICA who conceived of the exhibition years ago, approached other curators about planning programming that examines the relationship between technology and art at institutions across Boston. Now twelve organizations are teaming up to present shows.

“It wasn’t about me putting an idea on other organizations, but rather asking them what they’d been thinking along the same lines,” Respini told Malcolm Gay of the Boston Globe. “In most cases the shows are based on things that were already percolating at the other institutions.”

The Boston-area organizations involved include the Berklee College of Music, Boston Cyberarts, the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard University, the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, the Harvard Art Museums, the Harvard Film Archive, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the MIT List Visual Arts Center, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Rose Art Museum, and Tufts University Art Galleries.

Respini added that she thinks of the project as “non-hierarchal, like the Internet . . . So we can all talk about the intersection in a more sophisticated and nuanced way than I’m able to do in just one exhibition.”

ICA director Jill Medvedow said she had high hopes for the collaboration. “The organizations saw that they had something very specific to their area of expertise to contribute in a robust way. Bostonians young and old are going to have an opportunity to think about the ways in which technology has changed the way contemporary art looks, but also what’s possible to see.” LESS

December 20, 2017

New York’s Gibney Dance has announced that a $600,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will allow the company to expand its Dance in Process (DIP) residency program. It will fund twenty-four residencies over the next two seasons. Each resident will receive three weeks of studio space at Gibney Dance, a $7,500 stipend, and an additional $2,000 for artistic, administrative, production, and marketing support.

“I am deeply grateful that the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has renewed and expanded its commitment to DiP for the next two years, making space and resources available to even more NYC dance artists,” Gina Gibney, artistic director and CEO of Gibney Dance, said. “In the past three years, DiP provided residencies for thirty mid-career artists, and twenty-four more will be supported in this new cohort. This grant is not only extremely generous, it’s visionary—and its cumulative effect will be resounding.”

Two of the twelve artists each season will be selected for a new production residency, which will provide a stipend of $8,500 and $4,000 for artistic consultant fees and access to a performance space. Jack Ferver and Alice Shepard are the production residents for the 2017–2018 season. Among the other residents are Moriah Evans, Miguel Gutierrez, Juliana F. May, and Ni’Ja Whitson.

December 20, 2017

The Foundation Council of the Weserburg Museum of Modern Art, in Bremen, Germany announced on Thursday that Janneke de Vries will become its new director, effective October 1, 2018. De Vries will succeed Peter Friese, who will retire.

“The board of trustees is very pleased to have found in Janneke de Vries an artistically renowned, experienced, and well-connected figure in the world of contemporary art, for the management of the foundation and the museum,” the foundation said in a statement. The board also stated that it is convinced that de Vries will develop the Weserburg’s programming and oversee the renovation and modernization of its building in an “exciting and groundbreaking way.”

Janneke de Vries has served as the director of the Gesellschaft Society for Contemporary Art (GAK), also in Bremen, since 2008. Prior to that she served as the director of the Kunstverein Braunschweig from 2006 to 2007, as curatorial assistant at the Kunstverein in Hamburg from 2003 to 2006, and as editor in chief of the Frankfurt-based art magazine Artkaleidoscopes from 1999 to 2003.

The Weserburg Museum was founded in 1991 as the first European “collector’s museum;” it has no permanent collection but curates exhibitions of private collections. It is one of the largest modern art exhibition spaces in Germany, and is housed in the same warehouse complex where GAK is located.

December 20, 2017

The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that it has acquired O’Donnell Park, its parking garage, and connected pavilion, in addition to other formerly city-owned structures the museum utilizes, such as its Kahler building and a portion of the of the Eero Saarinen–designed War Memorial Center. These acquisitions will take $28.8 million worth of financial obligations away from the County of Milwaukee. The museum has already hired a facilities manager to oversee the extra upkeep for these properties.

“This transaction truly allows the Museum to control its destiny,” said Marcelle Polednik, the museum’s Donna and Donald Baumgartner director. “Immediately, we’re able to ensure that our campus is maintained, accessible to the public, and remains directly connected to downtown. With this strategic acquisition, we also open up possibilities for the future, envisioning how we can facilitate more activities, programs, and opportunities for inspiring community engagement.”

December 20, 2017

Tim Knox, the current director of the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England, has been named director of the Royal Collection Trust by Queen Elizabeth II, writes Donald Lee of the Art Newspaper. Knox, an architectural historian and country house curator, has been at the Fitzwilliam Museum since 2013.

Knox graduated from the Courtauld Institute of Art and worked early on in his career at the Royal Institution of British Architects. He was then the head curator of the National Trust from 2002 to 2005, and directed the Sir John Soane’s Museum between 2005 and 2013. He has also written several books, including The British Ambassador’s Residence, Paris (2011) and William Kent: Designing Georgian Britain (2014).

The Royal Collection Trust is made up of more than one million objects from the realms of decorative and fine arts—it was created after the monarchy’s Restoration in 1660. The collection spans five centuries of the British royal family’s tastes and fascinations.

December 20, 2017

Condo, the collaborative exhibition for which galleries host other dealers, has announced the galleries participating in its 2018 edition, opening in London on January 13. Nineteen London galleries have volunteered to open their venues for visiting galleries from cities such as São Paulo, Shanghai, and Warsaw.

Founded by dealer Vanessa Carlos in 2016, the initiative aims to help emerging galleries by creating a support system that will allow them to reduce their costs and gain exposure to new cities. While this is the third edition of the alternative art fair to return to London, Condo launched its first edition in New York this summer and plans to expand to Mexico City and Shanghai next year.

The full list of participating galleries is as follows:



König London hosting Galeria Jaqueline Martins (São Paulo)

Pilar Corrias hosting Société (Berlin)

Sadie Coles HQ hosting Koppe Astner (Glasgow) and Madragoa (Lisbon)

Southard Reid hosting Bureau (New York) and Park View (Los Angeles)

Rodeo hosting Andrew Kreps Gallery (New York)

Hollybush Gardens hosting Jan Mot (Brussels)

Mother’s Tankstation hosting Edouard Malingue Gallery (Shanghai and Hong Kong)

Project Native Informant hosting Madein Gallery (Shanghai) and KOW (Berlin)

Emalin hosting Weiss Falk (Basel)

Union Pacific hosting Misako & Rosen (Tokyo), Chertlüdde (Berlin), and Gregor Staiger (Zurich)

Carlos/Ishikawa hosting Queer Thoughts (New York) and Schiefe Zähne (Berlin)

Maureen Paley hosting dépendance (Brussels) and joségarcía ,mx (Mexico City)

The Approach hosting Nuno Centeno (Porto)

Modern Art hosting 1301PE (Los Angeles)

Greengrassi/Corvi-Mora hosting Lomex (New York), JTT (New York), and Proyectos Ultravioleta (Guatemala City)

Rob Tufnell hosting Croy Nielsen (Vienna)

The Sunday Painter/Arcadia Missa hosting Dawid Radziszewski (Warsaw) and Stereo (Warsaw) LESS

December 20, 2017

The Portland City Council has voted in favor of the Portland Art Museum’s controversial expansion plans. The proposal to build a $50 million glass-walled structure that will add 30,000 square feet of space and connect the institution’s two existing buildings, creating a new entranceway, was opposed by the public when it was introduced during a city council meeting in April. As a result, the city postponed the vote on the project. The museum returned to city hall with its new proposal for the addition, which is named after Portland-native Mark Rothko, last week.

Currently, the museum’s two buildings are divided by a pedestrian thoroughfare with heavy foot traffic. The only walkway connecting the buildings is underground. While the thoroughfare is owned by the institution, there is a city easement that requires an eight-foot-wide public passage way between the hours of 7 AM and 11 PM. Though the museum maintains that its Rothko Pavilion will be open to the public during these hours—allowing both bikes and pets to pass through—neighbors are still concerned about accessibility and the disadvantages of losing the public plaza.

“There’s so many reasons for that passageway to stay open,” Portland resident Wendy Rahm said in an interview with Aaron Scott for Oregon Public Broadcasting. “Probably the most important is to accommodate those with disabilities. Other reasons to keep the passageway open 24/7 is that it’s part of the comprehensive plan that promotes walkability in neighborhoods. This certainly will not promote walkability.”

Earlier this month Scott profiled Portland disability rights advocate Joseph Lowe, who uses an electric wheelchair. The museum currently has an exhibition series and storytelling project about marginalized voices in the community, including those with disabilities. Lowe was in the process of being featured in the series, until he saw the initial renderings for the new construction. “I had hesitations of wanting my story put into the exhibit of the ‘Object Stories’ section,” said Lowe. “I’m here showing my story as an example of how to knock down barriers, but if the museum was creating a barrier, it kind of made me hypocritical.” In response to Lowe’s and the public’s concern regarding accessibility, the institution established a disability advisory board this summer to help the museum create a proposal that better served the community’s needs. Commenting on the latest plans for the Rothko Pavilion, Larry Cross, the commissioner on the Portland Commission on Disability said, “This museum expansion greatly excites me because I and thousands of other people will be able to more fully enjoy and appreciate the museum and its treasures. I think it should be viewed as the Rothko Connection—it’s connecting these buildings, and it will create one seamless museum campus, dramatically increasing the accessibility and visitability of the museum.” LESS

December 20, 2017

Two women who had previously modeled for Chuck Close accused the artist of sexual harassment, alleging that he invited them to his studio under false pretenses. Assertions regarding the artist’s misconduct were first reported by Priscilla Frank for the Huffington Post on Tuesday, December 19. In response to the allegations, the artist’s lawyer, Lance Gotko, issued a statement, reproduced in the Huffington Post article, in which he denied that any sexual acts took place.

December 19, 2017

The family of Kurt Grawi, a Jewish investment banker and art collector who fled Germany due to the Nazis, has yet to hear from Düsseldorf’s Museum Kunstpalast as to whether a painting from its collection that once belonged to Grawi, Franz Marc’s The Fox, 1913, will be returned to his heirs, reports Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper.

A number of Grawi’s pieces were sold at a so-called “Jew auction” in Berlin in 1937, organized by the auction house Leo Spik. Marc’s work was not among those sold at Spik, though it seems to have remained in Grawi’s hands at least until that year. The painting then showed up in the United States at Karl Nierendorf’s gallery in 1939. The Düsseldorf museum has researched the work’s provenance, yet it still cannot ascertain who sold the painting, or when and where the transaction took place. Grawi’s family feels that those details should not impede its return. “My husband's family had to sell everything of value in Nazi Germany in order to pay for the discriminatory and confiscatory charges on Jews and for the costs of their emigration,” said Ingeburg Breit, Grawi’s daughter-in-law, who is almost ninety. “That is how the painting was lost.”

Grawi’s heirs say the painting could only have been sold under duress—but Jasmin Hartmann, a Düsseldorf provenance researcher, says the sale could have happened in the US. Grawi’s family claims that Düsseldorf is dragging its feet on the restitution, but Hartmann says otherwise: “We can’t just give it back. There is too much that remains unclear.” Düsseldorf wants to bring the case to Germany’s Advisory Commission, which mediates conflicts over artworks confiscated by the Nazis. The family, however, thinks that move would be a waste of time and would merely complicate what they see as a straightforward case.

December 19, 2017

Baltimore’s roving museum, the Contemporary, has once again adjourned operations. The organization, which went on a three-year hiatus before it relaunched in 2015, said that its two remaining employees had their final day of work on December 9. The Contemporary’s board of directors released a statement on Monday, December 18, to assure patrons that this does not mean the institution will be closed forever.

The board will dedicate the next several months to figuring out what the the Contemporary’s next chapter is, though it is still unclear when the nearly thirty-year-old institution will reopen. The board cited its failure to find a new executive director and financial struggles as the reasons for the closure.

“Funding is just not available, or funding is often relegated to institutions that are so much larger than The Contemporary. How does something like that sustain itself in a market like Baltimore?” said TC’s former artistic director, Deana Haggag, in conversation with Maura Callahan of the Baltimore Beat. “In the meantime, I understand that there’s a loss, but I think ultimately, it’s the right call to take time to figure it out,” Haggag continued. “And I think that Baltimore should try to advocate for a kind of protection for the institutions that they think really represent them.”