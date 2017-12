New Orleans Museum of Art to Expand Sculpture Garden

POSTED December 18, 2017

This month, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will break ground on the expansion of its Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden in New Orleans City Park. The institution is hoping to complete this expansion by winter of next year. The six-acre addition will feature a new gallery, outdoor learning space, an amphitheater, and pedestrian walkways.

“This significant undertaking reinforces NOMA’s integral role in serving the diverse communities of New Orleans,” director Susan Taylor said in a statement. “Like the beloved current sculpture garden, the expanded sculpture garden and new gallery will be free and open to the public seven days a week.”

The central fixture of the garden will be an existing lagoon that NOMA is revamping by reshaping and stabilizing it to increase its storage capacity and improve its water quality. The lagoon plays a vital part in the park’s ecosystem, and to ensure the health of the park, the institution is working with private backers and with Reed-Hilderbrand and Lee Ledbetter & Associates to guarantee its expansion is environmentally responsible. NOMA will also preserve the park’s historic live oaks while incorporating hundreds of new trees and plants that are indigenous to the region.

December 20, 2017

New York’s Gibney Dance has announced that a $600,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will allow the company to expand its Dance in Process (DIP) residency program. It will fund twenty-four residencies over the next two seasons. Each resident will receive three weeks of studio space at Gibney Dance, a $7,500 stipend, and an additional $2,000 for artistic, administrative, production, and marketing support.

“I am deeply grateful that the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has renewed and expanded its commitment to DiP for the next two years, making space and resources available to even more NYC dance artists,” Gina Gibney, artistic director and CEO of Gibney Dance, said. “In the past three years, DiP provided residencies for thirty mid-career artists, and twenty-four more will be supported in this new cohort. This grant is not only extremely generous, it’s visionary—and its cumulative effect will be resounding.”

Two of the twelve artists each season will be selected for a new production residency, which will provide a stipend of $8,500 and $4,000 for artistic consultant fees and access to a performance space. Jack Ferver and Alice Shepard are the production residents for the 2017–2018 season. Among the other residents are Moriah Evans, Miguel Gutierrez, Juliana F. May, and Ni’Ja Whitson.

December 20, 2017

The Foundation Council of the Weserburg Museum of Modern Art, in Bremen, Germany announced on Thursday that Janneke de Vries will become its new director, effective October 1, 2018. De Vries will succeed Peter Friese, who will retire.

“The board of trustees is very pleased to have found in Janneke de Vries an artistically renowned, experienced, and well-connected figure in the world of contemporary art, for the management of the foundation and the museum,” the foundation said in a statement. The board also stated that it is convinced that de Vries will develop the Weserburg’s programming and oversee the renovation and modernization of its building in an “exciting and groundbreaking way.”

Janneke de Vries has served as the director of the Gesellschaft Society for Contemporary Art (GAK), also in Bremen, since 2008. Prior to that she served as the director of the Kunstverein Braunschweig from 2006 to 2007, as curatorial assistant at the Kunstverein in Hamburg from 2003 to 2006, and as editor in chief of the Frankfurt-based art magazine Artkaleidoscopes from 1999 to 2003.

The Weserburg Museum was founded in 1991 as the first European “collector’s museum;” it has no permanent collection but curates exhibitions of private collections. It is one of the largest modern art exhibition spaces in Germany, and is housed in the same warehouse complex where GAK is located.

December 20, 2017

The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that it has acquired O’Donnell Park, its parking garage, and connected pavilion, in addition to other formerly city-owned structures the museum utilizes, such as its Kahler building and a portion of the of the Eero Saarinen–designed War Memorial Center. These acquisitions will take $28.8 million worth of financial obligations away from the County of Milwaukee. The museum has already hired a facilities manager to oversee the extra upkeep for these properties.

“This transaction truly allows the Museum to control its destiny,” said Marcelle Polednik, the museum’s Donna and Donald Baumgartner director. “Immediately, we’re able to ensure that our campus is maintained, accessible to the public, and remains directly connected to downtown. With this strategic acquisition, we also open up possibilities for the future, envisioning how we can facilitate more activities, programs, and opportunities for inspiring community engagement.”

December 20, 2017

Tim Knox, the current director of the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England, has been named director of the Royal Collection Trust by Queen Elizabeth II, writes Donald Lee of the Art Newspaper. Knox, an architectural historian and country house curator, has been at the Fitzwilliam Museum since 2013.

Knox graduated from the Courtauld Institute of Art and worked early on in his career at the Royal Institution of British Architects. He was then the head curator of the National Trust from 2002 to 2005, and directed the Sir John Soane’s Museum between 2005 and 2013. He has also written several books, including The British Ambassador’s Residence, Paris (2011) and William Kent: Designing Georgian Britain (2014).

The Royal Collection Trust is made up of more than one million objects from the realms of decorative and fine arts—it was created after the monarchy’s Restoration in 1660. The collection spans five centuries of the British royal family’s tastes and fascinations.

December 20, 2017

The Portland City Council has voted in favor of the Portland Art Museum’s controversial expansion plans. The proposal to build a $50 million glass-walled structure that will add 30,000 square feet of space and connect the institution’s two existing buildings, creating a new entranceway, was opposed by the public when it was introduced during a city council meeting in April. As a result, the city postponed the vote on the project. The museum returned to city hall with its new proposal for the addition, which is named after Portland-native Mark Rothko, last week.

Currently, the museum’s two buildings are divided by a pedestrian thoroughfare with heavy foot traffic. The only walkway connecting the buildings is underground. While the thoroughfare is owned by the institution, there is a city easement that requires an eight-foot-wide public passage way between the hours of 7 AM and 11 PM. Though the museum maintains that its Rothko Pavilion will be open to the public during these hours—allowing both bikes and pets to pass through—neighbors are still concerned about accessibility and the disadvantages of losing the public plaza.

“There’s so many reasons for that passageway to stay open,” Portland resident Wendy Rahm said in an interview with Aaron Scott for Oregon Public Broadcasting. “Probably the most important is to accommodate those with disabilities. Other reasons to keep the passageway open 24/7 is that it’s part of the comprehensive plan that promotes walkability in neighborhoods. This certainly will not promote walkability.”

Earlier this month Scott profiled Portland disability rights advocate Joseph Lowe, who uses an electric wheelchair. The museum currently has an exhibition series and storytelling project about marginalized voices in the community, including those with disabilities. Lowe was in the process of being featured in the series, until he saw the initial renderings for the new construction. “I had hesitations of wanting my story put into the exhibit of the ‘Object Stories’ section,” said Lowe. “I’m here showing my story as an example of how to knock down barriers, but if the museum was creating a barrier, it kind of made me hypocritical.” In response to Lowe’s and the public’s concern regarding accessibility, the institution established a disability advisory board this summer to help the museum create a proposal that better served the community’s needs. Commenting on the latest plans for the Rothko Pavilion, Larry Cross, the commissioner on the Portland Commission on Disability said, “This museum expansion greatly excites me because I and thousands of other people will be able to more fully enjoy and appreciate the museum and its treasures. I think it should be viewed as the Rothko Connection—it’s connecting these buildings, and it will create one seamless museum campus, dramatically increasing the accessibility and visitability of the museum.” LESS

December 20, 2017

Two women who had previously modeled for Chuck Close accused the artist of sexual harassment, alleging that he invited them to his studio under false pretenses. Assertions regarding the artist’s misconduct were first reported by Priscilla Frank for the Huffington Post on Tuesday, December 19. In response to the allegations, the artist’s lawyer, Lance Gotko, issued a statement, reproduced in the Huffington Post article, in which he denied that any sexual acts took place.

December 19, 2017

The family of Kurt Grawi, a Jewish investment banker and art collector who fled Germany due to the Nazis, has yet to hear from Düsseldorf’s Museum Kunstpalast as to whether a painting from its collection that once belonged to Grawi, Franz Marc’s The Fox, 1913, will be returned to his heirs, reports Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper.

A number of Grawi’s pieces were sold at a so-called “Jew auction” in Berlin in 1937, organized by the auction house Leo Spik. Marc’s work was not among those sold at Spik, though it seems to have remained in Grawi’s hands at least until that year. The painting then showed up in the United States at Karl Nierendorf’s gallery in 1939. The Düsseldorf museum has researched the work’s provenance, yet it still cannot ascertain who sold the painting, or when and where the transaction took place. Grawi’s family feels that those details should not impede its return. “My husband's family had to sell everything of value in Nazi Germany in order to pay for the discriminatory and confiscatory charges on Jews and for the costs of their emigration,” said Ingeburg Breit, Grawi’s daughter-in-law, who is almost ninety. “That is how the painting was lost.”

Grawi’s heirs say the painting could only have been sold under duress—but Jasmin Hartmann, a Düsseldorf provenance researcher, says the sale could have happened in the US. Grawi’s family claims that Düsseldorf is dragging its feet on the restitution, but Hartmann says otherwise: “We can’t just give it back. There is too much that remains unclear.” Düsseldorf wants to bring the case to Germany’s Advisory Commission, which mediates conflicts over artworks confiscated by the Nazis. The family, however, thinks that move would be a waste of time and would merely complicate what they see as a straightforward case.

December 19, 2017

Baltimore’s roving museum, the Contemporary, has once again adjourned operations. The organization, which went on a three-year hiatus before it relaunched in 2015, said that its two remaining employees had their final day of work on December 9. The Contemporary’s board of directors released a statement on Monday, December 18, to assure patrons that this does not mean the institution will be closed forever.

The board will dedicate the next several months to figuring out what the the Contemporary’s next chapter is, though it is still unclear when the nearly thirty-year-old institution will reopen. The board cited its failure to find a new executive director and financial struggles as the reasons for the closure.

“Funding is just not available, or funding is often relegated to institutions that are so much larger than The Contemporary. How does something like that sustain itself in a market like Baltimore?” said TC’s former artistic director, Deana Haggag, in conversation with Maura Callahan of the Baltimore Beat. “In the meantime, I understand that there’s a loss, but I think ultimately, it’s the right call to take time to figure it out,” Haggag continued. “And I think that Baltimore should try to advocate for a kind of protection for the institutions that they think really represent them.”

December 19, 2017

Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the district attorney of New York County, has formed a unit to deal with stolen antiquities, writes Henri Neuendorf of Artnet. The unit’s creation coincides with the return of a trio of statues that were looted from Temple of Eshmun in Lebanon during its civil war. US officials in New York retrieved the sculptures earlier this fall.

“My office’s newly formed Antiquities Trafficking Unit is committed to stopping the trade of stolen antiquities from historic sites around the world,” said Vance. Since 2012, his office has recovered more than $150 million worth of illegally acquired artifacts.

The new unit will be led by Matthew Bogdanos, a Marine who spearheaded a probe into ransacked antiquities from Iraq. The outfit will collaborate with foreign governments and the US Department of Homeland Security to locate misappropriated works.