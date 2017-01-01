I WAS PRIVILEGED TO WORK WITH JEAN FISHER at the Royal College of Art in London while I was head of the department: curating contemporary art. Jean had been teaching art and globalization since the mid 1990s, and I was able to make this a cornerstone of my take on curatorial education. She was an unwavering supporter of our short-lived but extremely successful positive action program, Inspire, which provided scholarships to curators from minority backgrounds. She had no truck with fellow traveling academics who refused to speak truth to power in our struggles within the institution—her excoriating emails were legendary. Her teaching was engaged, scholarly, and passionate. She inspired generations of students (at the RCA, these included Jesse McKee, Núria Querol, and Omar Kholeif, among many others) to continue her interrogations of oppression and inequality through their curatorial practices.

Jean’s early training in biology had made her aware of the ecological destructiveness of both colonialism and capitalism. For her, 1492 was the nakba, the founding disaster of modernity, the effects of which she continued to explore in her various curatorial projects and essays. Through her early collaboration with Jimmie Durham in New York in the ’80s, she had become attuned to the work of First Nations artists whose art refracted the destructive forces released on indigenous communities by colonialism, slavery, and genocide. She argued that the same processes that Columbus unleashed on the Americas and the wider world are still in process in the attempts to subjugate the Palestinian people today. Jean was a natural partner for a series of conversations in 2010 at the Banff Centre in Alberta, Canada, exploring the continuing repression of the work of indigenous artists and curators. In seeking to reconcile the very different political legacies of colonial treaties with First Nations people in Canada and the United States, her diplomatic skills were keenly felt.

The quality of Jean’s writing and thinking was exemplary. Perhaps her most enduring contribution is not her essays on individual artists (such as Edgar Heap of Birds, James Coleman, or Steve McQueen), important as those are, but her insistence on combining engaged political analysis with respect for the autonomy of the work of art, its mode of engaging the individual “spectator participant.” For Jean, art and politics were inextricably linked. In her own words: “The aesthetic sense of the work draws the viewer into an engagement with its contents, which open up a perspective to the ‘ethico-political.’”

Those of us who were privileged to know and work with Jean have many regrets. We were often unable to pry her away from her commitments to write “yet another” catalogue introduction. She treated writing requests from artists to whom she was committed as a form of “social command,” which she accepted selflessly. Always apologetically about to return to her “real work,” she downplayed the originality of this form of engaged writing.

As we worked together, we discovered shared histories: an earlier training in biological and ecological science, a love of the marine environments of Suffolk, where we planned a reunion with like-minded colleagues, which, sadly, could not be realized. While we never got to fully explore the potential of Félix Guattari’s notion of the three ecologies, her work, more than that of any other contemporary practitioner, perhaps, demonstrates the interconnection of the ecologies of the personal, subjective, and affective realms with those of the political and social, as well as that of the so-called natural world. As Jean reminds us, the work of the artists she championed can enable us to reflect on our own position within the complex processes of contemporary capitalism and neocolonialism, restoring some element of agency and reparation. We will miss her voice—she was one of the most original and urgent writers on contemporary art—but her influence will, hopefully, continue to grow as her work is more widely appreciated, particularly through her recently established website.

Mark Nash is a curator and writer based in London. His exhibition “Things Fall Apart” is currently on view at the Galeria Avenida da Índia, Lisbon, and travels to Open Society Archives, Budapest, in April.

For additional Jean Fisher Passages, see the forthcoming March issue of Artforum.