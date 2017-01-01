Jean Stein

Taught me how to walk out

Of movies.

Sit center.

Order the biggest popcorn.

Give the movie its opening credits

And then a minimum of three minutes.

Do you like this, Ottessa?

See me grin and shake my head no.

Then stand and duck and go.

Say, Excuse me!

To the knees of those poor souls

About to waste another hour or two of their lives

For twelve dollars and fifty cents.

Jean Stein

Spilled her popcorn along the sidewalk

Like a trail for the angels.

As if to say,

Here I am, here I go.

Don’t lose track of me

Because I am one of you.

The times we stayed,

She exclaimed at every magic moment.

Wow! Wow! Oh my God!

So enraptured and delighted

She couldn’t hear the shushes from the audience

Over her Wows!

And Huhs!

And Oh my Gods!

Tell everyone what you love.

Exclaim without shame, Ottessa.

Oh my God!

Did you see that?

What?

And that is just one thing

That I had with Jean.

Imagine ten thousand people.

Imagine one hundred thousand people.

Imagine all the things she had with anyone

And what we have with anyone.

Be it a handshake

Or a painting

Or a true friendship.

Or the song of a bird

Or the East River

Or a stroke of genius

Or an orchid on the windowsill.

Even just all the passing glances on the street.

Can you imagine all you’ve shared

With everyone?

Don’t you want to share it all with everyone?

Imagine Jean.

I wish I could put my arm around her again.

Wouldn’t you want to put your arms around her?

Because she shows you enchantment

And the heartstunning madness

Which is your gratitude for life?

For the lucky break

That you even get to be here?

Jean Stein kept a tube of Neutrogena lip balm

On her working table.

She ate cold soups at lunch.

She gave me a blue cashmere sweater one birthday.

When I had food poisoning

She stood by the bathroom door with a glass of water.

Oh, Ottessa.

Oh, my dear Ottessa.

You poor thing,

As I retched,

Grateful, in fact,

That I had eaten the bad clam that did it,

And not Jean.

And can you stomach my sincerity

When I say that she was like the shyest but most certain rose

That only blossoms in the gentle glow of the sun

Just before evening

When it knows its running out?

And that she came alive under the glow of love

Of others

For others

Like me

And all of you.

Like every single last one of us?

Ottessa Moshfegh is a writer whose 2015 novel, Eileen, was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize.

Moshfegh was a close friend of Jean Stein and the final editor with Stein on her last oral-history book, West of Eden. They met in 2007.