Current
Past
Current
Past
“Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966–1970”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
Chilean Architects Win Competition to Design New Museum in Qatar
Moscow Proposes Demolition of Constructivist Housing, Angering Preservationists
Anne Imhof and Franz Erhard Walther Win Golden Lions at 57th Venice Biennale
Developer to Transform Former Spy Station in Berlin into a Museum and Artist Colony
Massachusetts Seminary Under Fire for Its Handling of American Indian Artifacts
Samdani Art Foundation to Open First Permanent Space in 2018
News
Diary
Film
Allison Young around the third edition of 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Sophie Calle at the Green-Wood Cemetery
Eleven paintings of tangled roots and palm fronds inaugurate the gallery’s new space in West Bund, Shanghai. This is Lu Song’s heart of darkness. In each of these works secrets and threats are concealed, and in the murky spaces separating bursts of vibrant color and wild foliage, something ominous dwells. Through its scale and rich contrasts of pinks and browns (the play of shadow and light at dusk? the mix of dirt and flesh of an unearthed body?), Oleander Pond, 2016, announces itself as the central painting in the exhibition. Lu’s world is a mangrove swamp or ancient forest––a place that invites and consumes. We walk into this world knowing that it will never let us leave, and even as we ponder we are already mired in quicksand or go missing in the underbrush where death or a thick silence awaits. Stay, 2017, is a final burst of light at nightfall, its leaves tipped with bright filament in blues and silvery purples. Jungle Boy, 2016, is a swirl of leaves seen from below, framed by a dizzying sky, an eclipsing vision of spinning drunkenness or head injury in this sylvan phantasm. The show, titled “Control Point,” draws us deeper and deeper into scenes where control is precisely what we forfeit.