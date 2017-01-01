Current
Past
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
Current
Past
“Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
News
Diary
Film
Art Basel’s Baloise Art Prize Awarded to Martha Atienza and Sam Pulitzer
Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros to Gift 119 Works to Five Museums
New York’s Museum of Sex Appoints Serge Becker as Creative and Artistic Director
Paul O’Neill to Join Checkpoint Helsinki as Artistic Director
Collector Bruce Berman Gifts 186 Photographs to J. Paul Getty Museum
Classicist Receives Death Threats from Alt-Right over Art Historical Essay
News
Diary
Film
Cathryn Drake on the 18th Mediterranea Young Artists Biennale
Kaelen Wilson-Goldie at the opening of Documenta 14 in Kassel
David Huber at the inauguration of the Norman Foster Foundation
News
Diary
Film
Lena Henke has made a walk-in artwork out of the rotunda, a space neither interior nor exterior, illuminated by the light from an approximately sixty-five-foot-tall glass dome. A sculptor by heart, Henke works with the architecture to make the crowds passing through—often to reach the cathedral from old town—aware of the typically overlooked space, interrupting their flow and diverting their attention.
Two oval-shaped glossy aluminum boxes, in the tradition of Donald Judd’s specific objects, stand in the pathways, blocking the two opposing entrances. From the mezzanine one story above, grains of dry sand trickle through the rolling grilles that have replaced four floor-to-ceiling windows and down to lower floors, landing on the sculptures or on the heads of passersby. Looking up, visitors find men walking on piles of the sand, constantly pushing heaps through the grids’ holes. Like Carl Andre’s Grave, 1967, for which he poured a bag of sand down a stairwell, Henke’s work speaks about gravity, evanescence, and the devolution of sculpture. A material fundamental to bronze casting, sand, as it functions in Henke’s work, shape-shifts while forming the artwork. Seen from the mezzanines above, the two aluminum boxes on the ground floor become stand-ins for eyes and the architecture’s columns form a skeleton, and it becomes apparent that Henke has transformed the rotunda into a giant sculpture of a head.
In homage to architect Luis Barragán, magnificent pink, blue, and yellow hues mark the rotunda’s walls and columns. Throughout the day, these delicate tones take on beautiful shades in a compelling public intervention that engages light, form, and color.