“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
Art Basel’s Baloise Art Prize Awarded to Martha Atienza and Sam Pulitzer
Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros to Gift 119 Works to Five Museums
New York’s Museum of Sex Appoints Serge Becker as Creative and Artistic Director
Paul O’Neill to Join Checkpoint Helsinki as Artistic Director
Collector Bruce Berman Gifts 186 Photographs to J. Paul Getty Museum
Classicist Receives Death Threats from Alt-Right over Art Historical Essay
Cathryn Drake on the 18th Mediterranea Young Artists Biennale
Kaelen Wilson-Goldie at the opening of Documenta 14 in Kassel
David Huber at the inauguration of the Norman Foster Foundation
Sigrid Holmwood’s three rules for reinventing painting come from the Dark Ages: produce your own pigments, paint peasants, and paint like a peasant. She is the insurgent serf, even performing dressed like the characters in her paintings. As in works such as Peasants fighting with scythes (all works cited, 2017), these precapitalist scenes of bulbous-nosed, combative women resemble the roughly crafted depictions on medieval tiles and manuscripts. Initially, they do indeed look a bit revolting. Thick, brushy outlines sketch in the chunky figures and isometric forms that dispense with perspective, while patterned backgrounds of silk-screened cross-hatching emphasize the already flattened space of the paintings.
Her back-to-feudal-basics constitutes a kind of sustainable painting practice, with Holmwood’s weird colors deriving from pigments she cultivates and harvests herself. In Rasphuis, the forgotten color Maya blue, made from the artist’s homegrown woad, is used for the washed-out teal dresses of the imprisoned peasant women, feet chained together, working a two-handed saw through a wooden log. The chalky orange background is mordant-printed with plant-based madder and cochineal made from insects raised on her prickly pear cacti. Holmwood’s research into pigment histories suggests a postcolonial perspective—the Rasphuis was a seventeenth-century Dutch prison in which vagrants were forced to cut wood imported from Central America for the dye industry, which shipped in cochineal from the same region.
On all levels, Holmwood’s tableaux oppose the increasing sophistication of contemporary painting’s technologies, its photogenic marketability, and its embrace of neoliberal entrepreneurship. In combining a barmy pictorial inventiveness with the rejection of a mere thousand years of painting progress, her arcadian ideology has produced a crop of memorably unusual works.