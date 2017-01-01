Current
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“Rotative Repository of Latin American Video Art: Mono Canal”
“Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying”
“Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the US Radical Left, 1970–1979”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“The problem with having a body / is that it always needs to be somewhere”
New Website Compiles Provenance Data for Individual Artworks
London Launches Citywide Contest to Boost Cultural Initiatives
Le Corbusier Museum Founder Files Lawsuit Against Zurich’s Culture Minister
Philadelphia Gallery Vox Populi Closes Temporarily Following Building Fire
Terra Foundation for American Art Awards $2.5 million in Grants for Art Design Chicago Projects
Louisa Elderton on the 10th anniversary of the Julia Stoschek Collection
Cathryn Drake on the 18th Mediterranea Young Artists Biennale
Kaelen Wilson-Goldie at the opening of Documenta 14 in Kassel
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episodes 6 & 7 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Tony Pipolo on Pacho Velez and Sierra Pettengill’s The Reagan Show
Travis Jeppesen at the 18th Jeonju International Film Festival
Nick Pinkerton on “Simian Vérité” at Anthology Film Archives
This ambitious show is part of a series at the museum that reconsiders modernism in postindependence India, in the era of decolonization and liberalism that is in crisis today. It showcases the work of eighteen artists, photographers, and architects through eight themed galleries. The first room, “Delhi: Building the Modern,” charts civic architectural projects that were part of the Nehruvian vision for a new India. The recent demolition of the Hall of Nations (1972), despite local and international outcry, makes the inclusion here of architect Raj Rewal’s original scale model and Madan Mahatta’s photographs of its construction particularly poignant memorials.
While the show foregrounds the well-known cadre of the Progressive Artists’ Group, it’s their lesser-known works that are most compelling, such as M. F. Husain’s vivid sketches and his film Through the Eyes of a Painter (1967). S. H. Raza’s paintings of cityscapes in Italy from the 1950s signal the beginning of his move toward the purer abstraction of his later works. A heavy velvet curtain provides a measure of privacy for viewing a room of F. N. Souza’s loving and thickly rendered paintings of women, some gazing impetuously at us with their skirts drawn up.
The inclusion of works by the late 1960s Bombay-based collective Vision Exchange Workshop (VIEW) artists Akbar Padamsee and Nalini Malani gestures toward the need to expand the Indian modernist canon to embrace photography and film. Ashim Ahluwalia’s 16-mm film Events in a Cloud Chamber (2016) strikes a wistful note by re-creating Padamsee’s lost film of the same name (1969). When Ahluwalia asks about Event’s score, Padamsee vaguely recalls “a Sarabhai woman” of whose death he was unaware—composer Geeta Sarabhai, a colleague of John Cage—which reminds us that there are some histories that remain occluded in our attempts to retrieve others, but that something beautiful can arise in reimaginings.