Grey Noise

Unit 24, Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Al Quoz 1, Exit 43 - SZR

May 22–July 31

Hidden above viewers’ line of sight on the gallery’s left wall is a mathematical formula, titled Vitesse de Fantomisation (Speed of Ghosting), 2010, used for calculating ghosting: the speed of the disappearance of felt moments. Inspired by Laurent Derobert’s 2012 text Mathémathiques Existentielles, which attempts to capture feelings with equations, this monochromatic exhibition is less a foray into apparitions and more an elegant encounter with emotional ephemerality.

Paul Hage Boutros’s five-year documentation of SMS messages with his partner (Prosthetic Love, 2016) is an entry point to the show’s intimacy and aesthetic subtlety. Their exchanges fill a white book and imply both the blanking effect of time and the lingering wisps of subjective narrative as imprinted into memory. Though the nine artists’ works are better at soliloquy than dialogue, each piece’s adherence to the organizing concept ensures cohesiveness, from curator Charbel-joseph H. Boutros’s burnt blankets as dream catchers (selections from his series “Night Cartographies,” 2017) to Ange Leccia’s video where he clearly awaits something (Autoportrait à l’atelier [Self-Portrait in the Studio], 2016). Invisible auras and the ensuing delicate residues are all that remain, save for the Minimalist works that attempt containment.

However, “Ghosting of Beings and Worlds” may be more neatly wrapped up than needed—thematic oversimplification risks undermining the poetry of the works as they guide viewers between speculation and infiltration. Yet poetic traces are resistant to entrapment, and this exhibition reinforces that some things are best, and purposefully, left enigmatic.