Current
Past
Current
Past
“So I traveled a great deal. I met George, Ebbe, Joy, Philip, Jack, Robert, Dora, Harold, Jerome, Ed, Mike, Tom, Bill, Harvey, Sheila, Irene, John, Michael, Mertis, Gai-fu, Jay, Jim, Anne, Kirby, Allen, Peter, Charles, Drummond, Cassandra, Pamela, Marilyn, Lewis, Ted, Clayton, Cid, Barbara, Ron, Richard, Tony, Paul, Anne, Russell, Larry, Link, Anthea, Martin, Jane, Don, Fatso, Clark, Anja, Les, Sue, and Brian.”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
News
Diary
Film
Loring Randolph Named Frieze Art Fair’s Artistic Director of the Americas
Puerto Rican Art Institutions Close in Wake of Hurricane Maria's Devastation
Nicole Eisenman Sculpture Defaced Again at Skulptur Projekte Münster
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Joins Initiative to Push Back Against Trump Immigration Policy
Documenta’s Parent Company Releases Interim Audit Report, Announces Structural Changes
Chinese Conceptual Artists’ Video at Guggenheim Museum Incites Animal Rights Activists
News
Diary
Film
Cristina Sanchez-Kozyreva on Emory Douglas at Laveronica Arte Contemporanea
Gökcan Demirkazik on the Sharjah Biennial 13 Off-Site Project in Ramallah
News
Diary
Film
Nick Pinkerton on Wavelengths at the Toronto International Film Festival
Amy Taubin on “The Whole World Sings: International Musicals”
Nick Pinkerton on Frederick Wiseman’s Ex Libris: New York Public Library
Travis Jeppesen on “Anatomy of loneliness — The Films of Tsai Ming-Liang”
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episode 16 of Twin Peaks: The Return
Riotous storms of thrashing color formed into woodland scenes are the hallmark of Brooklyn-based artist Deborah Brown’s paintings here. Among forested tableaux under tempestuous skies are recurring motifs: birds, a dog, and a lone female figure. While there are notes of modern civilization—a railing, a pathway—the bent of this exhibition is toward natural, rather than human, architecture.
In Birch Trees (all works cited, 2017), the woman, arms hanging limply by her side, looks forlornly at a bird perched on a nearby branch. As close as she is to her avian friend—a signifier of beauty, freedom, the inexplicable—she cannot touch or possess him. Our heroine almost achieves union with the landscape in Nixie, where she stands naked in water up to her waist, framed by dense foliage and cradling a small dog. Though we see her reflection in the pond, she does not gaze into it. She is an anti-Narcissus, staring directly at the viewer, at ease with her pet and wearing what could become a contented smile.
These arcadian settings are not gently rendered, however. Brown’s palette-knife facture is anxious and harsh, rife with thick daubs and slashes. Such frenetic energy is more akin to the tumult of city life. These works suggest a peaceful emancipation, something for which many enervated New Yorkers secretly ache, but perhaps cannot voice it for fear of being perceived as lacking resolve, or worse, betraying treasonous disloyalty to the city’s often suffocating embrace.