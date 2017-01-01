Current
Past
Current
Past
“So I traveled a great deal. I met George, Ebbe, Joy, Philip, Jack, Robert, Dora, Harold, Jerome, Ed, Mike, Tom, Bill, Harvey, Sheila, Irene, John, Michael, Mertis, Gai-fu, Jay, Jim, Anne, Kirby, Allen, Peter, Charles, Drummond, Cassandra, Pamela, Marilyn, Lewis, Ted, Clayton, Cid, Barbara, Ron, Richard, Tony, Paul, Anne, Russell, Larry, Link, Anthea, Martin, Jane, Don, Fatso, Clark, Anja, Les, Sue, and Brian.”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
News
Diary
Film
Loring Randolph Named Frieze Art Fair’s Artistic Director of the Americas
Puerto Rican Art Institutions Close in Wake of Hurricane Maria's Devastation
Nicole Eisenman Sculpture Defaced Again at Skulptur Projekte Münster
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Joins Initiative to Push Back Against Trump Immigration Policy
Documenta’s Parent Company Releases Interim Audit Report, Announces Structural Changes
Chinese Conceptual Artists’ Video at Guggenheim Museum Incites Animal Rights Activists
News
Diary
Film
Cristina Sanchez-Kozyreva on Emory Douglas at Laveronica Arte Contemporanea
Gökcan Demirkazik on the Sharjah Biennial 13 Off-Site Project in Ramallah
News
Diary
Film
Nick Pinkerton on Wavelengths at the Toronto International Film Festival
Amy Taubin on “The Whole World Sings: International Musicals”
Nick Pinkerton on Frederick Wiseman’s Ex Libris: New York Public Library
Travis Jeppesen on “Anatomy of loneliness — The Films of Tsai Ming-Liang”
Sarah Nicole Prickett on Episode 16 of Twin Peaks: The Return
As anyone who has ever used a telephone knows, it doesn’t always make communication easier. Here, Christian Marclay teases out the medium’s shortcomings in four works from the 1990s while broaching broader questions of how we attempt to convey meaning to others. Extended Phone II, 1994, involves a black telephone receiver stretched to Seussical proportions. It loop-di-loops around one room, filling the space with coils like an out-of-control garden hose. The effect is funny, but the exaggerated distance between the speaking and listening ends of the receiver underscores the gulf between those on either end of a call.
Marclay delves further into the fractured nature of phone communication in Telephones, 1995. The seven-and-a-half-minute video offers a more concentrated dose of the droll wit and nimble editing that distinguish the artist’s famed twenty-four-hour video piece The Clock, 2010. We watch actors from various films approach phones, dial numbers, answer, talk, listen, sign off, hang up. The characters speak to one another across decades and from radically different plotlines, forming a comically disjointed conversation. “Darling, it’s me,” says Ray Milland. “What?” responds a perplexed-looking Tom Hanks. “The girl’s dead,” says James Bond. “I’m so confused!” wails Katharine Hepburn. Later in the mash-up, one despairing brunette clutching a white receiver laments, “If I could just see you, talk to you.” Talking on a telephone, it seems, isn’t actually talking.
This sentiment is keenly felt in an age when many of us are rarely without our cell phones. Viewing these prescient works decades after Marclay created them makes one wonder where we’ll be in another twenty years. Together, the works recall President Hayes’s alleged reaction to the telephone in 1876. “That’s an amazing invention,” he reportedly told Alexander Graham Bell, “but who would ever want to use one of them?”