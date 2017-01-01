Current
Past
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
Current
Past
“So I traveled a great deal. I met George, Ebbe, Joy, Philip, Jack, Robert, Dora, Harold, Jerome, Ed, Mike, Tom, Bill, Harvey, Sheila, Irene, John, Michael, Mertis, Gai-fu, Jay, Jim, Anne, Kirby, Allen, Peter, Charles, Drummond, Cassandra, Pamela, Marilyn, Lewis, Ted, Clayton, Cid, Barbara, Ron, Richard, Tony, Paul, Anne, Russell, Larry, Link, Anthea, Martin, Jane, Don, Fatso, Clark, Anja, Les, Sue, and Brian.”
“Body, Self, Society: Chinese Performance Photography of the 1990s”
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
News
Diary
Film
David Chipperfield Architects Tapped to Revamp Minneapolis Institute of Art
Artforum Staff Condemns Magazine’s Management of Allegations
Milton Resnick and Pat Passlof Foundation to Open Exhibition Space
Artforum Issues Statement on Publisher Knight Landesman’s Resignation
News
Diary
Film
News
Diary
Film
Nick Pinkerton on Poverty Row Classics at the Museum of Modern Art
Tony Pipolo on Robert Mitchum at the 55th New York Film Festival
Tony Pipolo on Projections at the 55th New York Film Festival
Nick Pinkerton on Wavelengths at the Toronto International Film Festival
Though you wouldn’t guess it, the cube in Sheila Pinkel’s multidimensional object study Manifestations of a Cube, 1974–79, is a glass dish stolen from a Japanese restaurant in the San Fernando Valley. For the show here—which one could characterize as a biography of the item—Pinkel tried capturing the form’s essence through xeroradiography, color Xeroxes, and other imaging techniques. At certain points in her investigations, the thing becomes exceptionally rich, strange, mercurial, and vivid, pulsating with a mysterious energy. The press release calls the twenty-nine-foot-long presentation of photograms, made between 1976 and 1977, “visual music.” Indeed, it has all the formal qualities of a score—perhaps one composed by Alban Berg of the Second Viennese School, simultaneously ordered and surprisingly cacophonous.
In the suite of four cyanotypes from 1976, the cube takes on a chilly, cosmic appearance as it sits on what looks like some distant, otherworldly surface. The 16-mm film short Intuition, 1977, was the first digital film made at the USC School of Engineering Image Processing Laboratory. The cube flickers in different colors, mutating into a group of rectangular bars. One of the reasons the artist called the piece Intuition was because seeing the colors metamorphose “reminded me of my own intuitive mental processes.” Without question, Pinkel’s delightful meditation on this elementary object yields endless wonder.