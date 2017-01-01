Current
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
“War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics”
“Everything we see could also be otherwise (My sweet little lamb)”
Donald Baechler has been likened to Cy Twombly and Robert Rauschenberg for his sculpture and collage, respectively, but his paintings are most often compared to those of children. Though he discourages this last comparison, it is easy to see why it proliferates: The artist’s canvases often contain a single outlined figure placed on pastel patches rendered in the short, erratic hatch marks of a youth with a marker. Here, some works appear to depict children—with large, round heads and stubby arms, they are reminiscent of Peanuts characters; some even have parentheses bracketing their eyes like an anxious Charlie Brown, as in The Hard Double (all works cited 2017).
But rather than juvenile ebullience, there’s a subtle note of loneliness in these figures that drift through undefined space, disconnected from one another and their surroundings. Human contact is rare, beyond the grip of an anonymous arm on a handcuffed man with his back to us, peering into an abyss of splattered acrylic in Severed Shadow. These alienated ciphers are also estranged from the ground, which is often a medley of soft colors with the occasional paint-dripped grid, as in The Ordinary Song. Together, these works evince the paradoxical coexistence of community and isolation—a familiar experience, regardless of age.