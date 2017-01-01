Hanne Darboven and Charlotte Posenenske Konrad Fischer Galerie | Berlin

Lindenstrasse 35

January 13–February 25 This joint exhibition of works by Hanne Darboven and Charlotte Posenenske restages the gallery’s second-ever show, from 1967, to mark its fiftieth anniversary. The pieces here, however, are not exactly the same as they were then, nor could they be. Posenenske’s “Vierkantrohre Serie DW” (Square Tubes, DW Series), 1967, a square ventilation shaft made out of corrugated cardboard, edges through the room like an awkward animal. The arrangement of its parts is left up to the gallery with every installation, thereby engaging in that impossible strategy of using formalism as a radical gesture within the capitalist art market. With manic eagerness to give form to immaterial events, Darboven’s Wunschkonzert (Musical Request Program), 1984, is a dense wall of framed note sheets organized under vintage greeting cards celebrating the Christian confirmation ritual. The frames also display the scores to four pieces of music, composed out of fragments through a system developed by the artist, which play in the gallery. This sinister music along with the kitschy cards forms an affective counterpoint to her sterile collection of data, an at once ambitious and absurd attempt to harness the emotional charge of the special occasion in an unending flow of time. For 42/100 Ein Jahrhundert ABC (42/100 One Century ABC), 2002, presented across seventy-two panels, Darboven used a comprehensive, highly abstract numerical system she developed in the late 1960s to depict a century with encyclopedic rigor. Posenenske’s political vision proved equally impossible to realize, causing her to announce the end of her art practice in 1968. Shown here together, the works of both artists are striking testimonies to the value of process and undaunted ambition as an end in itself. — Kristian Vistrup Madsen

Omer Fast Martin-Gropius-Bau

Niederkirchnerstraße 7

November 18–March 12 Organized as a dramatic walk through seven of Omer Fast’s films and videos, this show takes us into three installations, all resembling transitional spaces––an immigration office, an airport lounge, and a doctor’s waiting room. Equipped with plastic chairs and fake houseplants, they house his videos CNN Concatenated, 2002, Looking Pretty for God (After G.W.), 2008, and 5,000 Feet Is the Best, 2011, which all run on flat-screen TVs. These well-lit rooms alternate with carpeted black boxes, which host, on large projection screens, four of his more recent works: Continuity, 2012; Everything That Rises Must Converge, 2013; Spring, 2016; and August, 2016. The latter is Fast’s first 3-D production, which is about the tragic life of celebrated documentary photographer August Sander. For this fifteen-minute piece, the artist reenacted Sander’s last days as an isolated, blind man haunted by images of his past. In one dreamy and hallucinatory scene, the photographer receives news of his son’s death from a Nazi officer, who appears to be a great admirer of Sander’s work and crassly requests a portrait. August, compared with Fast’s previous works, pays respect to silence, relying less on dialogue and language. The 3-D element empowers him to depict historical events while blurring the line between reality and virtual experience. This compelling show dives into the artist’s elliptical, complex, and even disjunctive narratives, all told through formally seductive and sometimes shocking visuals. Employing the richness of cinematic techniques and of storytelling, the works interrogate the nature of images and memory as a friction between fact and fiction. — Vivien Trommer

David Meskhi Galerie für Moderne Fotografie

Schröderstrasse 13

November 9–January 28 In David Meskhi’s photographs, the juxtaposition of opposites, in terms of form as well as content, is always in the foreground. The thirty photographs currently on display can be read as a movement study of the body: Alternating black-and-white and color exposures present male gymnasts in training put into dialogue with photographs of skateboarders in the open air. Even if images such as Nonexistent Spot No 02, 2013, recall the Californian skater scene at first glance, the surreal, brutal backdrop in Meskhi’s photograph, an abandoned concrete spot reminiscent of a landing strip, points to his focus on the youth culture of his homeland, Georgia. But unlike the current fashion for taking inspiration from post-Soviet culture—as in the work of designers Gosha Rubchinskiy or Demna Gvasalia—the photographs here, with infrastructural ruins in the background, make reference to a social burden tied to political circumstances. While in the skater series space is ordered by horizon lines, it all but dissolves in the series “Abstract Body 01-12,” 2016. Bodies appear to be weightless, freed from any gravitational pull. Furthermore, the images, taken in a gym in Georgia, are very nostalgic, and subtly homoerotic moments permeate. What is intuitive in skating is a matter of discipline in gymnastics, but at the heart of each is a brief moment of suspension. Meskhi’s images have moments of tension in which such lightness takes on more complex meanings, given the geographical and sociopolitical backgrounds against which these scenes play out. The act of letting go offers these youths the possibility to take a stance and relate to their environment, as well as a chance to escape it. Translated from German by Diana Reese. — Melissa Canbaz