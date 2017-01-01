Walter Pichler Museum der Moderne Salzburg | Mönchsberg

Mönchsberg 32

November 26–June 5 This retrospective of Walter Pichler’s work makes it clear that he remains profoundly influential, both in his native Austria and beyond. Simultaneously working in sculpture, architecture, graphic design, furniture, industrial design, drawing, and occasionally writing, he liberally blurred the disciplinary boundaries between these fields and heralded an expanded notion of what an artist might be. Take, for instance, Table for Oswald and Ingrid (Prototype 8), 1967. It is purportedly a dining table for two, with inflatable legs and a plastic top with indentations that are meant to function as plates. Embossed with the names of its prospective users—the jazz musician and writer Oswald Wiener and his wife, Ingrid Schuppan-Wiener, whose home was a gathering place for the Viennese avant-garde in the 1960s—it is hilarious as a piece of furniture, but its idiosyncratic form clearly marks it as sculpture. This piece questions both the autonomy of art objects and the “form follows function” philosophy of modernist design while acknowledging the social context of its presentation. Moreover, Pichler’s use of inflatable PVC and other then-new materials further muddied the distinction between design and sculpture. The artist, in dialogue with interlocutors including architect Hans Hollein, aimed to integrate art into everyday life. With works such as Dormitory, 1968, consisting of four beds (one lost) with sculptural forms, radios, or photographs embedded in each mattress, he expanded the contexts available for artistic endeavors. The strength of this exhibition ultimately lies in the fact that it offers aesthetic strategies that are still highly effective at situating art outside its isolation in order to both trouble and enrich it. — Yuki Higashino

Jarosław Kozłowski Museum of Contemporary Art in Krakow (MOCAK)

ul. Lipowa 4

October 21–April 2 Over the span of a mere fifteen years, Jarosław Kozłowski developed a vast body of work that stands as a testimony to the vitality of his artistic production under adverse social and political conditions. This survey exhibition, which contains more than sixty pieces, presents a compelling case for Conceptualism not only as a space of intellectual exploration but also as a bulwark against the repressions of the state. Kozłowski isn’t well known outside of Poland, though he ought to be. The artist’s early works, such as the mixed-media assemblage Present X, 1966–67, incorporate motifs of eyes or partially obscured faces that stare at the viewer, suggesting a reckoning with the psychological ramifications of constant surveillance under Communism. It’s difficult not to feel the uncomfortable reverberations of this in our present moment, in which not only our physical movements but also our voices and even our keystrokes are under continual observation by a host of entities, both human and machine. Much of the rest of the exhibition showcases the artist’s energetic experimentation, mordant humor, and fascination with the ways that language gives rise to the political. Many works incorporate text or rely on it entirely. Mimicking the format of a grammar-school primer, Lingual Exercises, 1972, presents simple words, such as “man,” “bag,” and “egg,” with their letters rearranged to form nonsensical combinations, as if presenting a methodology for un-learning. Twenty-one signs reading “STREFA WYOBRAŹNI” (Imagination Zone, 1970/2015), originally placed in public spaces in Osieki and Koszalin, make a playfully ironic claim for the imaginary as a space of political resistance. Though the works here are a half-century old, Kozłowski’s inventiveness and incisive wit still feel relevant today, asserting once again the radical potentials that lie in conceptual practice. — Bean Gilsdorf

Neue Slowenische Kunst Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

Krimsky Val, 9

September 30–February 5 A ferocious noise assaults visitors on the top floor of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art. It stems from a film in which men in gray uniforms shout fragments of speeches by Tito and Mussolini while wartime imagery flickers behind them. The film is of a concert at the Ljubljana Novi Rock Festival in 1982 by the group Laibach, who established the Neue Slowenische Kunst (NSK) art collective two years later with the artist groups IRWIN and Scipion Nasice Sisters Theatre in post-Tito Yugoslavia. Never before has an exhibit explored in such depth NSK’s vast output of writing, films, posters, and paintings. Co-organized with the Museum of Modern Art, Ljubljana, where it originated, the show traces NSK through 1992, as it probed the deadlock of modern utopian projects at the end of the Soviet era. Guiding the exhibit is NSK’s “retro” principle: The horrors of the past must be addressed rather than brushed aside. The work brims with images and sounds from the Soviet avant-garde, the punk scene, pop “authoritarians” like the Beatles, the region’s socialist present, Slovenian nationalism, and its fraught historical encounters with German fascism. NSK excavated its world in order to roughshod the fault lines of conformist societies. This process of flouting tradition, of pressing life’s more severe bodily and psychic limits, of embracing and rejecting the arrival of Western capitalism and its international art market, unleashed fierce creative energy. Signs of this are everywhere at Garage, in woodcuts of bodily mutilation, in the collaboratively painted “Was ist Kunst?” series, and in the globally minded State in Time project, which since 1992 has issued fourteen thousand membership passports to the “non-territorial” artist community. Through the manifestos that paper the show’s walls, we follow NSK restlessly seeking forms alternative to itself, lending the pursuit of alternative forms of governance a rare and bracing urgency. — Christianna Bonin

“FAKE. It Is Not True, It Is Not a Lie” Instituto Valenciano de Arte Moderno (IVAM)

Calle de Guillem de Castro, 118

October 20–January 29 “The only interesting answers,” Susan Sontag wrote, “are those which destroy the questions.” “FAKE. It Is Not True, It Is Not a Lie” is one of those rare exhibitions that illustrates her point. Organized by Jorge Luis Marzo, this show encompasses fifty artists and art collectives that hijack mass communication, invent artistic identities, and create false documentaries, exposing not only our gullibility but the fault lines of our most preciously held convictions. In the videotaped action Real Snow White, 2009, Finnish artist Pilvi Takala, dressed as Snow White outside Disneyland Paris, generates excitement and photo ops before being apprehended by security and escorted to the restrooms to change. A mother pulls her child away—“Come on, it’s not the real Snow White.” In 2011, artists Montse Carreño and Raquel Muñoz commissioned Chinese forgeries of five paintings lost during the Spanish Civil War, for their piece Las cajas chinas (The Chinese Boxes), and anonymously delivered them to the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya, astounding museum officials who eagerly ran forensic tests and then called the police. The signed copies are shown here. As we descend further in, there’s a video excerpt from The Yes Men Fix the World, 2009, where the Yes Men impersonate Dow Chemical representatives promising a $12 billion payout to victims in India for the environmental disaster the company caused there in 1984. Their hoax sent the company’s stocks plummeting. Deeper in the exhibition, a 1944 Nazi propaganda film of a concentration camp illustrates the most horrific and heartbreaking falsity of all. Here, we reach the dark heart of the matter: not only the way fiction can co-opt reality, but the way we, the audience, are often doing the reverse. On social media, the boundary between true and false is so abraded it defies precedent. Yet there is genuine danger in ascribing truth to falsity, in believing in a “real” Snow White. — Jessica Lott

“The Society Machine” Malmö Konstmuseum

Malmöhusvägen 6

September 24–January 29 The Swedish welfare state is internationally famed as egalitarian and progressive. Less acknowledged is the fact that it was co-constituted with the birth of industrial society in the country, which lifted it out of poverty and created the wealth necessary for redistribution but also engendered a multitude of political, cultural, and ecological changes. This exhibition’s title, “The Society Machine,” furtively evokes the churning of gears behind social cohesion, while the curation juxtaposes contemporary artworks with objects from various collections—normally separated into natural-, industrial-, and cultural-history displays—across the city-museum complex. Several works address the long-term consequences of industrialization. Kalle Brolin’s compelling video Jag är Skåne - förbindelser mellan skånska kolgruvor och sockerindustrin (I Am Scania - Connections Between Coal Mines in Scania and the Sugar Industry), 2016, brings together two major productions in southern Sweden, sugar-beet farming and coal mining, creating a historical parallel in which sugar fuels workers like coal fuels machines. The show also productively connects the idiosyncratic Swedish system to the global economy on which it depends. In Sara Jordenö’s installation Diamond People, 2005–15, a glowing 1985 sermon speaks of the distant yet manifest bond between the apartheid regime and the Swedish workers’ livelihoods that rely on the South African–owned synthetic diamond factory in their town. Artworks alongside items such as a taxidermied specimen of the now almost extinct yellowhammer bird elucidate how the welfare state’s history parallels an unprecedented transformation of landscapes by timber monocultures, large-scale farming, and iron mining. At a time when redistributive national systems are under attack around the world, even in Sweden, it seems all the more vital to build models of society that protect people beyond northern enclaves, and networks of solidarity capable of supporting species that are not ours to own. — Sarah Lookofsky