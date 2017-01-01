Theaster Gates Regen Projects

6750 Santa Monica Blvd

January 14–February 18 On a neat horizontal row of matte-black-bound Jet magazines, Theaster Gates has inscribed his own poetry in gold. Ever the pedagogue, the artist writes in rhythmic repetition on one segment of West Side Story, 2017, “Glissant is trying to say listen / to the water and the page / listen to the water and the page / listen to the fucking water-page / our boats are open / my boat is open / m(w)y boat / we boat.” Here he refers to Édouard Glissant, the Martinican poet and philosopher, who wrote movingly about African diasporas formed in the violent and dynamic “abyss” of the Middle Passage. Although currently best known for his community and archival work in Chicago, the paintings, sculptures, and a single-channel video displayed here evidences the artist’s ongoing engagements with urban planning, religious studies, and pottery. No work here dates from before 2015, yet the show has the feel of a career retrospective. This is because Gates works on several series concurrently. Although each is worthy of mention, his sculptures are especially intriguing, as complex meditations on ceramic form placed in proximity to other materials such as wood and fur. In Double screen to shade dark histories, 2016, two wooden trusses are hinged and turned on their sides. They protect a bulbous gray pot, rimmed with a glaze that has pooled, in a brilliant emerald, inside. That a truss is built and repurposed to shield the reveal, or that an archive is assembled into new and vital poetry (that nevertheless gives history lessons), is a democratic call to rethink the possible, or as Glissant writes, “Our boats are open, and we sail them for everyone.” — Andy Campbell

Lari Pittman The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road

September 3–February 20 Lari Pittman is counting the ways. With titles such as 9 Apparitions During Times of Anxiety and Distress and 12 Verified Occurrences During a Full Moon (all works 2015), the six large-format, unique volumes (cradled lovingly in a rhythmic display designed by architect Michael Maltzan) that make up this show are books of hours for our uncertain times. Unlike those medieval illuminated manuscripts, though, these are large and unwieldy things, heavy and insistent, and yet within the context of Pittman’s oeuvre of densely layered monumental paintings, they are nevertheless intimate and beguiling. Coming on the heels of the artist’s 2015 series “Nuevos Caprichos,” which updated Goya’s vision of a cruel and unrelenting world, these works are caught between doom and possibility, which might be a fulcrum for political activation. The books vacillate in this regard: Over 6 Nights and 6 Days ends with the sentence, “And so it was from now on that everything would be clarified upside-down!” Another work ends with the more hopeful, “Although, the magnificent mundane can be found anytime!” In 10 Divinations by Emily Dickinson in Greens and Blues, Pittman dots each painted page with the opening lines from one of the nineteenth-century writer’s poems, sometimes adding underlines for emphasis: “ After great pain, a formal feeling comes.” Set against imagery of high-rises, columns of books, striped poles, decorated boats, and the occasional figure, all stitched together to stave off visual and structural collapse, Dickinson’s words take on the import of prophesy—an escape hatch, but also a damning confirmation of the now. They are pronouncements from the past tethered unmistakably to our present, intended to shake us from––to crib from a later stanza of the same poem quoted by Pittman above––our “quartz contentment.” — Andy Campbell

Sam Durant Blum & Poe | Los Angeles

2727 S. La Cienega Boulevard

January 7–February 18 For this exhibition, Sam Durant reveals the palimpsests in America’s painful racial history. Walden Pond, made famous by Henry David Thoreau, and the surrounding area of Concord, Massachusetts, are here repopulated with ghosts of the colonial and antebellum eras through contemporary poetry by African Americans––their verses are inscribed on wood boards in a true-to-scale structure mimicking the houses built by newly emancipated slaves in the northern state. Their voices, ruminations on New England’s debt to slave labor, and a eulogy to Trayvon Martin converge in this imposing architectural work, titled “Every Spirit Builds Itself a House, and Beyond Its House a World . . .Build Therefore Your Own World”, 2017. On one of the walls, poet Danielle Legros Georges writes of a landowning black man in Walden Woods: “He is divining, clearly, slipping backward through time to bring us an image of those who have lived as he will live: Bound by the law and beyond bondage.” In Durant’s wooden enclave, borders and spaces between sites as diverse as Concord, the Caribbean, and Ghana become erroneous geographic markers, as racism and complicity run deep through both space and time. In Transcendental (Wheatley’s Desk, Emerson’s Chair), 2016, a reproduction of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s writing chair is impaled through a reproduction of the desk of Phillis Wheatley, the first published African American poet, in a gesture both violent and eerie. Wheatley’s desk bears the weight of supporting Emerson’s chair. In Durant’s 2016 “Dream Map” series, Lincoln pennies are arranged on prison blankets in constellations referenced by slaves escaping to the north, connecting the legacy of enslavement to the high incarceration rates of black people in the United States. In the sites and magnitude of these traumas, we are still haunted by truths we hoped were long past. — Simone Krug

Stefan Burnett Slow Culture

943 N. Hill St.

January 7–January 28 The black borders of many of the painted images in Stefan Burnett’s current solo exhibition (all works Untitled and undated) suggest an artist engaged in the process of rearticulating and reframing appropriated source images, which appear to have been photographs. Indeed, a photograph posted to Facebook in 2013 of Burnett, who also makes music, under the moniker MC Ride and as part of the band Death Grips, shows the artist seated, carefully applying paint to a dark canvas, a photograph hanging on the wall above, a cat perched on his back, cigarette butts gathered into a neat pile on a silver tray beside him. Because Burnett doesn’t provide an artist’s statement, his audience is left alone to decipher the powerful images he paints—rent as they are from background or context. He seems to mine the darker corners of photography’s vast archive: a Victorian-era postmortem scene of a family of five dead in their bed; a woman spewing ectoplasm, from a genre known as spirit photography. Philosopher Achille Mbembe, who critiques Foucault’s notion of biopower as inadequate to describe the machinations of sovereignty that determine who is allowed to live, suggests the neologism necropolitics in its stead, which may be better suited to the conditions under which, he writes, “the lines between resistance and suicide, sacrifice and redemption, martyrdom and freedom are blurred.” Here the blurring is literal, as many of Burnett’s repainted images have a hazy, streaky quality. But it is also figurative—in one image, four bodies hang from a gallows (although this structure has been tellingly left out of the painting, as though the bodies are floating). But which bodies are these, and where? Perhaps this artist’s archive is a shadow archive after all, supplemented as it is—like life and death—by necropolitics. — Andy Campbell

Sam Pulitzer and Peter Wächtler HOUSE OF GAGA // REENA SPAULINGS FINE ART

2228 W 7th St, 2nd floor (entrance on S. Grand View St.)

December 11–February 4 Flanking the entryway of the upstairs gallery are two leather cutouts in the shape of depleted hounds. Peter Wächtler’s Dog 1 and 2 (all works 2016) loll on the floor like floppy shadows of the space’s twin mission-style windows. The scene inside is a pastiche of modern wit and dusty formalism, cast in flat light: Wächtler’s pastel drawings of volcanoes on the walls and glass starfish on plinths are intercepted by Sam Pulitzer’s smallish illustrations on ivory paper that looks aged, but isn’t. Pulitzer’s series has the grainy erudition of certain New Yorker covers but is otherwise slumming it, in weird edgeless frames fixed to retail displays from ULINE. In You’ve Got It, two faces on the strokes of a jazzy letter X pep each other up; Comrades, Not Colleagues frames a tableau of balaclava-clad revolutionaries, all eggplant and turquoise, graphically rounded off like smartphone icons. The images cite eclectic styles, yet—as if they’ve all been yanked from texts—they share a sense of missing action. Wächtler’s five “I Don’t Want to Live (Seesterne)” sculptures, handblown in orange and blue glass, are delicately plopped on pedestals of varying height—yet their pudgy arms look like tongues more than anything, pulling apart five ways. For the other half of the depressive’s paradox, there’s his “I Don’t Want to Die,” also a quintet, comprising bold-hued pictures of an erupting volcano. These heavy sheets of paper slump unframed on the wall with the attitude of rush-job Jack Goldsteins—brilliant purple or blue or green skies behind sketchy dark wedges of cinder cone and smoke, a line of Pompeiian doom dribbling down. It’s a grand subject, returned to an appropriately petty scale—and no further: These two young artists recognize what a drained gesture it would be to send the old guards off forever. — Travis Diehl

Blair Saxon-Hill JOAN

4300 West Jefferson Boulevard, 1

December 3–January 29 To be common is to be many things: popular or plentiful, lowbrow or uncivilized, a thing which two or more people can share, an icebreaker. In Blair Saxon-Hill’s exhibition, visitors are welcomed by a theatrical gathering of characters just slightly larger than the average human and constructed from proletariat materials, such as cardboard, clay, sticks, and borrowed wares including umbrellas and handbags. They float on the walls in dialogue or as if they were a choir. They are at once harlequins, puppets with no strings, and DIY constructions of fragmented bodies. By flattening her figures and placing them on the walls––rather than, say, on the Soap Box (all works 2014–16) installed in the center of the gallery––the artist conflates the scenery with the characters. These pieces haunt the space, serving as a backdrop to the suggestion of discourse that happens at the center, on the floor, with no divide. The theater has long been a space for the masses to convene and see bodies perform circumstances without the gravity of the real. To be a spectator among other spectators observing the same reflection of abstract concepts is a powerful and uniting feeling. And, in times of trouble, that is the most craved feeling: being together. By envisioning a space for her characters to both exist for and watch over visitors, Saxon-Hill’s show provides a reverence for the commons. — Meg Whiteford

“The Ease of Fiction” California African American Museum (CAAM)

600 State Drive, Exposition Park

October 19–February 26 “The Ease of Fiction” brings together the disparate work of ruby onyinyechi amanze, Duhirwe Rushemeza, Sherin Guirguis, and Meleko Mokgosi, all of whom were born in Africa and now live and work in the US. Though these artists are in a unique position to comment on what constitutes African art and the stereotypes and caricatures to which it has been subject, the strength of this exhibition is not its ability to levy a cohesive argument but rather its insistence on formal and political diversity. That said, the artists negotiate between the freedom of play and the responsibility to reflect on reality, a struggle that is often visualized as an interplay between abstraction and representation, which is most clearly seen in amanze’s surreal drawings that circulate her self-portrait in a fantastical world of birds, astronaut odalisques, and tiger-headed creatures. Her drawings give way on the next wall to Mokgosi’s masterwork Democratic Intuition, Exordium, 2014–15, a series of vignettes painted across eleven canvases, depicting scenes from the artist’s native Botswana and South Africa. Compelling figuration lulls us into a narrative that slowly dissipates into passages of gestural paint, exposing the construction of representation. That fuzziness between truth and fiction also manifests in the nearly illegible central canvas, which resembles a sun-bleached photograph, invoking indexicality only to deny us the comfort of history and veracity traditionally implied by the photographic image. Rushemeza’s richly textured sculptural paintings deceptively re-create aging urban surfaces, while Guirguis’s trio of massive paper sheets are hand-cut into intricate screens derived from Egyptian architecture, interrupted with bursts of colored ink. Guirguis translates the conflict between containment and exuberance into Untitled (El Sokareya), 2013, a floor-bound sculpture comprising interlocking plywood petals that explode into one bold gesture—crystallizing most concisely and forcefully the tensions that ripple throughout the show. — Andrea Gyorody

Belkis Ayón Fowler Museum at UCLA

West Sunset Boulevard and Westwood Plaza

October 2–February 12 If you have never seen a collagraph by the late Cuban artist Belkis Ayón, her first US retrospective will be a revelation. Created between 1984 and 1999, nearly all of the forty-three works on view are populated by mouth-less mythical characters who face outward to address us, in defiance of their inability to speak—a tension between form and composition appropriate to Ayón’s subject, the Afro-Cuban fraternal society known as Abakuá. The society’s secret rituals and beliefs consumed the artist’s too-short career, despite—or perhaps because of—the fact that she was excluded from participating. Though the exhibition overly emphasizes Abakuá iconography—a recurring white figure, we learn, often represents a sacrificial Eve-like female character in one origin story—didactics do not distract from the graphic power of Ayón’s work. Singular among print processes, collagraphy uses a board as a substrate onto which an artist can affix a variety of materials; the resulting matrix—one example of which is on view—can have a craggy surface that, when inked and printed, transfers both image and embossed texture to wet paper. Across multipaneled prints such as La Cena (The Supper), 1991, the artist tests the limits of legibility and disclosure through dense passages of grayscale patterning. The scale of Ayón’s work grew larger over time, culminating in prints that behave more like sculpture or architecture, invading the space of the viewer. Such physically and psychically imposing work directly precedes her final print series, made just before she committed suicide at age thirty-two. These relatively small works are intimate and concentrated, both retrospective and introspective. A murky vortex, swirling like an uneasy mind, occupies the center of Hay que tener paciencia (You Have to Be Patient), 1998, while a black form rises up from the soup of puzzle pieces, fish scales, and vines to portend darkness. — Andrea Gyorody

Beatriz Cortez Vincent Price Art Museum

1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez

September 24–January 28 I now carry in my wallet a receipt that reads, “When the future comes: We will have fought for economic justice / Cuando llegue el futuro: Habremos luchado por la justicia económica.” This carnival-amusement-like “fortune” was produced after pressing the button of The Fortune Teller (Migrant Edition) / La máquina de la fortuna (edición migrante), 2015, one of the four conceptually precise works that make up Beatriz Cortez’s solo presentation at this museum. Culled from the experiences and words of a group of collaborators, all immigrants, Cortez’s fortunes are invocations for collective action, opposed to a newly ossified fate. The figure of the nomad, incarnated in the current political climate as the immigrant, is central to each of the works here. In The Beast / La bestia, 2015, a repurposed pinball machine dramatizes the journey of an immigrant crossing Mexico’s northern border, wherein the silver ball encounters the US ICE, the Minutemen, and Cesar Chavez’s “wet line.” Lights sometimes flash in this game, but the ca-chunk of the bumpers and the high-pitched ringing of bells are absent here—producing notable silences. Elsewhere, viewers can pose for a photo booth in front of backgrounds of Central American rural and urban landscapes—The Photo Booth / La cabina de fotos, 2015–16—or choose from a custom jukebox filled with sounds as banal as “Rain” or as weighty as a “Burial” in The Jukebox / La rocola, 2015–16. When the future comes, tell me what we will have done. Tell me in (the aptly named) future perfect tense; the tense of Cortez’s fortune-telling machine—the tense of political aspiration. — Andy Campbell