Cynthia Talmadge 56 Henry

56 Henry Street

January 13–February 19 If reality television took the romance out of rehab, then Cynthia Talmadge’s “Leaves of Absence” pumps it back in. Her installation, Leaves of Absence: McLean, 2017, based on Harvard Medical School’s psychiatric facility, can be seen from the street—but only those who enter get to take in the full picture. The artist envisions rehab as a kind of Ivy League dormitory outfitted with the requisite gear: a mug, a tote, a sweatshirt. It is a scene that belongs to Hollywood, perhaps in a Wes Anderson remake of Mark Robson’s 1967 movie, Valley of the Dolls. The pastel dream doesn’t last long. The impossible neatness of the room suggests a kind of compulsion on the part of its maker. The cyclical nature of addiction and depression becomes the glue that marries the artist’s process with her concept. A matching print shows the room in a different colorway, with another treatment center emblazoned on its collegiate accessories (Hazelden [Winter], 2016). Talmadge uses repetition and humor to discredit herself, but like any unreliable narrator there is something about the ambiguity that drags one deeper into the fantasy. The vacuousness of her one-size-fits-all bedroom has the same effect. Big enough to hold the viewer’s projections but too small for comfort, the installation encourages one to flirt with the threshold between sanity and madness. In Sylvia Plath’s semiautobiographical novel The Bell Jar (1963), her unraveling heroine, Esther Greenwood, muses: “I wondered at what point in space the silly, sham blue of the sky turned black.” Talmadge’s hospital-corner hyperrealism brings the viewer to this same precipice. — Kat Herriman

Sergei Eisenstein Alexander Gray Associates

510 West 26th Street

January 7–February 11 The vulgar doodle is a genre seldom given the chance to blossom outside of adolescence. Yet some, such as Soviet filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein, carry the lickerish art well into adulthood, even becoming consumed by it. This exhibition offers a trove of the Battleship Potemkin director’s “pornographic” drawings, made during trips to Mexico and the US in the 1930s until his death in Moscow in 1948, and marks the first time they’ve been shown in the Americas. Divided into small islands by theme or technique along the gallery walls, this erotica, enthusiastically unsexy, parades various styles. Manic, scratchily shaded compositions accompany orgies evoked in fewer, more assured lines. The most profound sketches exploit an elegantly primitive minimalism to convey both longing and what Eisenstein called, in his memoirs, an “ocean of brutalities.” Like depraved storybook illustrations for recurring wet dreams (or nightmares), these carnivalesque tableaux record fucking—bestial, heterosexual, and gay—in nightclubs, churches, and circuses. On paper ochred by time, graphite, ink, and colored pencil curl and zigzag, escorting lines into interlocked bodies frequently stained with rashes of lascivious crimson. In one vision scrawled onto hotel stationery circa 1931 (all works untitled), a caricatured pope is impaled by a steeple as furious hatchings and stray wisps of graphite cohere in squalid vertigo. In another, from 1943, a madame loyal dips her limbs into four nearby orifices, firmly etched in red. Unlike the collectivism extolled by Stalinist ideology, Eisenstein’s ribald renderings celebrate individual desires. The fact that his motherland would never have exhibited or even condoned these drawings—the USSR outlawed sexually explicit imagery—grants them a curious heroism, a quality often furthered by the subjects’ gladiatorial physiques. At times tender and others gleefully sadistic—regularly both—these perverse pageantries tell no clear story, simultaneously relegated and exalted to baser pleasures, shameless and woozy with want. — Zack Hatfield

Ming Smith Steven Kasher Gallery

515 West 26th Street, Floor 2

January 13–February 18 A black photographer who began her career in the 1970s, Ming Smith was always driven by strong social commitments. And as the titles in her present retrospective suggest—Rememberin’ Billie (for Billie Holiday), New York, NY, ca. 1977, and Farewell to Alvin Ailey, New York, NY, ca. 1989—she was an elegist, commemorating a community whose existence this country tries to deny. Indeed, her sense of social erasure is so strong that it accrues a metaphysical significance. Carefully blurred, often foggy or dim, sometimes so overexposed they resemble Rorschach blots, Smith’s black-and-white prints embody a deep awareness of transience, of mortality. In Sun Ra Space II, New York City, New York, 1978, the jazz legend is shown in a swirl of motion, almost rushing past us, as if to suggest how quickly his song will end. Smith also freezes a timeless aspect of the present, the essence of music being made. She knows the performance will end, as well as what might remain once it has. She makes visible the “ghosts”—as photographer and activist Gordon Parks once put it—that transcend time. Like her fellow Kamoinge members—she was the only female in Harlem’s legendary black photo collective—Smith set out to develop a novel visual idiom to document what Aimé Césaire would have called her “unique people.” This exhibition shows her experimenting with a variety of techniques, including surrealist montage, atmospheric blurring, and paint-based manipulation. The results are often an elegant convergence of form and content. No Money (from the Invisible Man Series), Harlem, NY, ca. 1991, for example, is an overexposed photograph of a young boy standing before the facades of closed shops. Light from the left of the frame threatens to erase our protagonist. But his defiant pose, almost a silhouette now, asserts that he isn’t going anywhere. — Ratik Asokan

Brian O’Doherty Simone Subal Gallery

131 Bowery, 2nd Floor

January 8–February 12 “The grid glides, stammers, and blurts with different lengths and colours,” Brian O’Doherty wrote regarding his use of Ogham, an ancient Irish linear alphabet, in his paintings and sculptures from between 1968 and 1979. In groupings of perpendicular lines, Ogham vowels are mark O’Doherty’s quizzical, skinny wall sculptures from this period, tethering abstraction to both language and the body. These wooden constructions adapt Mondrian’s modernist lexicon: Primary colors and black decorate their sides. Mirrored aluminum forms a V-shaped depression in each of their centers, with the Ogham marks etched into the material. This sets up a contradictory optics. One stretches and strains, past language, to see a reflection, with abstraction relegated to the peripherals. This is recognizably Duchampian: Rigid adherence to an obscure code produces mystery and humor. This exhibition spotlights a little-known phase in the hybrid career of this artist, critic, novelist, and former director at the NEA of myriad alter egos. The curatorial revelation here is O’Doherty’s proximity to, and deviations from, Sol LeWitt’s artist-free drawings of the same period. Consider the two paintings, both Untitled, 1975, based on O’Doherty’s “Hair Collages,” 1975, in which the artist would contrast the form of hairs from his head with straight lines of precisely the same length. The body is quantified, then rendered in line, for systematically impure abstraction. In 1976, O’Doherty would famously critique the “white cube.” These forgotten experiments exhilarate as provocations constrained by that very context. — Daniel Quiles

James Siena PACE | 537 West 24th Street

537 West 24th Street

January 12–February 11 Like the labyrinthine, filigreed patterns of an illuminated manuscript, James Siena’s new drawings, divided into three series—“Wanderers,” “Nihilisms,” and “Manifolds,” all 2015–16—transmogrify their subjects into florid, and occasionally textual, tableaux. Nihilism XI, 2016, has the phrase “JUST ANOTHER EON OF CHAOS AND CONFUSION WELCOME ABOARD,” drawn in intricate curls of script. Interwoven forms, like Celtic knots, levitate throughout the artist’s “Manifolds.” They are as finely wrought and as visually meditative as mandalas and are made from interlocking, braided-together, jewel-toned ribs. The “Wanderers” suite of works, inspired by Spanish philosopher José Ortega y Gasset’s observations about the function of the picture frame, is full of seemingly animated figures. They slyly crawl over their beveled matboards, slipping past the traditional picture boundaries allotted to them—take, for instance, Escaped Non-Map Fragment, 2016, where a dimensionally rendered lattice, in periwinkle blue, flares out beyond its tidy realm. Siena has always been more of a draftsman than a painter, and the rigorous repetitiveness of his practice has often yielded comparisons to Agnes Martin. But he’s closer to Sol LeWitt, Frank Stella—less spiritual and bound to a more objective, systematic process of mark-making. Siena’s numinous images turn the flatness of the picture plane into something rich, strange, heady. His lines resist all manner of limit and indelibly etch themselves onto the back of your mind. — Anne Prentnieks

Phoenix Lindsey-Hall VICTORI + MO

56 Bogart Street

January 6–February 12 The gallery feels still. Hanging from the ceiling are forty-nine globes, radiant with gently diffused light. Arranged in impossible orbits and strung with fishing wire, the installation is akin to a science-class diorama of an unknown solar system, illuminated by the glare of unknown suns. Little porcelain squares, unglazed and matte white, envelop the surfaces of these imperfect orbs. They are like the mirrored fragments of disco balls but utterly drained of glimmer and sparkle—eyes that once flickered and flashed now overcast, blind. In Never Stop Dancing, 2017, artist and activist Phoenix Lindsey-Hall pays tribute to the forty-nine lives lost in the Pulse massacre that took place in Orlando last June. Answering the violence of this event with love and poetry, the artist literally recasts this staple of nightclub décor as a mute witness to passion, cruelty, and death. Her monochromatic warped slip-cast objects of mourning fail to capture the sensuality and ecstasy of nightlife. They are like dying stars, trapped in darkness and forced into silent rhythms. On the gallery’s eastern wall is an emphatic elegy written in white capital letters against a black ground. In an ominous portent of joy that becomes fear, the artist writes, IN THE DISTANCE A DRUM POUNDS OUT / AGAINST THE RHYTHM, / OFF BEAT AND OUT OF KEY. Lindsey-Hall’s installation is as hushed as the suffocating calm of outer space. This sepulcher—cold because of what it memorializes, yet warm by the artist’s scrupulous labor—is what remains after the dancing has ended. — Nicole Kaack

Will Sheldon Cleopatra's

110 Meserole Avenue

January 8–February 13 The best antidote to boredom is throwing a party, which might as well be the motto of Will Sheldon’s daydreamy exhibition “Tales from a Drippy Realm, The Card Thrower.” Hella festive, the exhibition is microdosed with fashion and fantasy, and its druggy aesthetic signals a transformative celebration. Our first guest? Cut outs, 2016–17, a suite of twelve small drawings installed in unconventional locations. Hiding in the gallery’s bookshelves are a goblin that covets a bejeweled egg; a mushroom-headed dancer sprouting up behind a radiator; and a craggy vine growing from a pile of skulls that envelop a crystal ball, placed above the back door. Styled like tramps and pixies, dandies and burlesque dancers, magicians and witches, Sheldon’s seemingly angst-ridden creatures populate the space. Intemperance is a major theme—in one drawing, a pink corset with a wrinkly potbelly longingly slumps forward. This symbol of restraint and authority transmogrifies into an illustration of pathos, longing, and lack. Fagin, 2017, a collaboration between Sheldon and the fashion collective Women’s History Museum, is a massive pair of white felt fairy wings carrying a chaotic array of photographs, embroidery, and ribbons, drawn all over with scratchy magic marker. Deliberately dirty, the work’s title discomfitingly refers to the pickpocket leader in Oliver Twist, a black-market merchant often derisively referred to as “the Jew.” “The Jew” is the bullied kid in the stupid high school of history—but in Sheldon’s exhibition, with its blend of exuberance and haute abjection, he is the supercool Semite: louche, invincible, and the life of the party. — Sam Korman

Lenore Malen STUDIO10

56 Bogart Street, 1st Floor

January 6–February 5 Lenore Malen’s current exhibition, “Scenes from Paradise,” is an eco-Gesamtkunstwerk, connecting our environmental crisis with the Bible’s declaration that man should have dominion over all nature. Countering this destructive injunction, the artist creates videos, photographs, and objects to present a vision of interspecies communion. In one video, Reversal (all works 2016), a woman with rein-like ropes dangling over her face addresses the camera with utter conviction. She speaks of humanity’s rule over the earth as barbaric: “It is a challenge using your language, but the real challenge for me and my kingdom is to distill the sublime nature of our existence into clumsy morsels digestible only to you,” she declaims. The video is played backwards, but subtitles decode her message. By the end, it becomes clear—partly through projections that flank her speech, where footage of horse races and county-fair rides flicker in and out of view—that the speaker is actually a horse, representing her species. (She isn’t wearing a horse costume, however, and she’s a far cry from any Disneyfied cartoon beast.) It seems that the audience’s task is to imagine another, more animal mode of being, to try to overcome human/animal difference. Another video, The Reason of the Strongest Is Always the Best, offers up more scrambled anthropomorphism: Here, people clad in fluorescent snowsuits and animal masks run up a glacial rock in Central Park. At the end, the camera slowly zooms in on the ugly and omnipresent residential skyscraper on 432 Park Avenue, suggesting a disharmony between nature and culture. Understanding language as political, Malen presents interspecies relationships without sentimentality. Her affective tools—satire, Biblical absurdism, and the compassion it took to found the New Society for Universal Harmony (which Malen did in 1999)—are worth holding onto in a moment when one stupid tweet could begin nuclear annihilation. — Nicholas Chittenden Morgan

Erica Baum and Libby Rothfeld Bureau

178 Norfolk Street

January 6–February 5 Four photographs document veils of chalk dust on abused blackboards. Abandoned bits of hastily written text appear everywhere. Chalk gathers in the slates’ cracks, while drips of water vanquish any worthwhile messages. Erica Baum gets intimate with these relics of language and pedagogy. She captures every detail, as if she’s quietly recording the discovery of a new language. Baum made her “Blackboard” series, 1994–96, while studying at Yale. She photographed these slates in empty classrooms to reveal images—perhaps culled from the university’s subconscious—that get made when written language is destroyed, obscured, misremembered. Baum’s photographs are paired with Libby Rothfeld’s sculptural arrangements, visual riddles that seek out elusive answers. The tiled platforms of her floor-based “Option” sculptures, 2016, are stages for indifferent-looking clay faces in bas-relief, shot glasses half-filled with fake resin spirits, and shopping baskets nearly overflowing with sprouting raw potatoes. Her wall-mounted “Label” pieces, 2016, employ anodyne tiles similar to the floor pieces. They boast, prominently and unintelligibly, alphanumeric codes and warnings from the US surgeon general about the deleterious effects of alcohol for pregnant women. Rothfeld’s and Baum’s texts call to mind the work of poet Ingeborg Bachmann, who once wrote that there can be “no new world without a new language.” These artists create aesthetic situations that feel circuitous, enigmatic, impossible. Another cipher can be found in the exhibition’s title, “AAa: Quien,” which seems to simply inquire, “AAa: Who?” A new world, Rothfeld and Baum suggest, begins with you. — Kaitlyn A. Kramer

Miguel Ángel Cárdenas Andrea Rosen Gallery

525 West 24th Street

January 6–February 4 A glass case full of household sprays and soaps—like a shaken-up medicine cabinet—opens Miguel Ángel Cárdenas’s first solo show in the United States. The assemblage, Nog schlechts enkele dagen (1) (Only a Few Days [1]), 1963, is a fickle and incomplete time capsule of the year it was created. The clutter seems arbitrary and provides little insight into the Colombian-Dutch artist’s life. Cárdenas excelled at creating suggestive, elusive arrangements of everyday items. He explored the sensuality of the zipper—that teasing metal barrier between dress and undress—years before Andy Warhol’s infamous Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers album cover from 1971. Open Fly Silver Star and Call Boy, both 1964, feature zippers halfway undone to reveal a collection of toys and mass-produced junk secreted beneath the works’ taut, shiny PVC shells. This erotic suspense is partially broken in later pieces. A plastic banana plays a vulgar game of peekaboo in Blue Lovers, 1965, protruding from the canvas’s cobalt-blue surface. In Hot Vagina, 1969, silver aluminum folds flank a vertical bronze coil that radiates heat. If the assemblages are devoted to object fetish, then Cárdenas’s four films, played in the gallery’s back room, are odes to another Freudianism: oral fixation. The videos center on the artist’s mouth engaged in seemingly tame activities, such as slurping soup or sucking ice cubes. These gestures, through repetition, transform into processes both sexy and highly revolting. Examples of early food porn? If they turn you on, you’ll know. — Hannah Stamler

Hannah van Bart Marianne Boesky | Chelsea

509 West 24th Street

January 5–February 4 At first glance, Hannah van Bart’s current exhibition of paintings appears to be nearly all portraits of one woman. A figure with soft breasts, solid legs, and a face of fleshy innocence stares out from the middle of each canvas. Depending on her garb and demeanor, she’s either louche or enticing, with clothes that cover or reveal a warm body ripe for bruising. The appearance of a lit cigarette held by an arm that’s slowly vanishing into the pinky-brown miasma of Untitled, 2016, seems subtly violent. The artist plays with an abundance of patterns as well, such as stripes and lattices. In Untitled, 2015, van Bart has painted a brick wall that bleeds into her foregrounded figure. All of the picture’s distinct features meld into one solid and strangely impenetrable image. There’s a painting of a forest: Untitled, 2016. On the canvas’s left side, the quivering lines of branches and roots begin to appear anthropomorphic—are we looking at a face? This mysterious visage highlights the conceptual continuum in which the artist works, where designs melt into seemingly sentient bodily forms—the space between the two realms is purposefully murky. The exhibition’s title, “The Smudge Waves Back,” offers some insight. It is taken from David Mitchell’s 2010 novel, The Thousand Autumns of Jacob de Zoet. In the book is a scene where a father waves to his son from a distance. The boy waves back, but the father can only see an indistinct, animated form—a meaningful smear, abundant with love. — Yin Ho

Duane Linklater 80WSE Gallery, NYU Steinhardt School

80 Washington Square East

December 8–February 18 The drywall has been stripped from the side of the gallery’s entrance to expose the underlying brick and bright red scaffolding. White powder-coated steel and plywood beams populate the rooms, but instead of holding up the ceiling, they stand isolated, unattached. One beam wears a faux fur shawl draped over the top, while another stands on a crumpled floral-patterned doormat (Untitled Problem 15 and 8 [all works cited, 2016]). Omaskêko Cree artist Duane Linklater examines the oft-invisible framing that enables and prevents indigenous artwork from being seen. On one wall, a clear plastic tarp all but covers a framed digital print of an accession sheet (Accession) for a pair of white baby boots crafted from caribou, beads, and rabbit fur—valued at twenty-two Canadian dollars—by Ethel Linklater, the artist’s late grandmother. These boots were part of an exhibition in the 1980s, organized by the Ontario Arts Council, from which this show takes its name. Paying particular attention to the structures that display and house indigenous art, from state museums to private galleries, Linklater constructs stainless-steel armatures and concrete bases to present these art objects and family heirlooms (Speculative apparatus for the work of nohkompan, 1–9; nohkompan is a Cree word that translates to “my grandmother who is passed on”). Detailed caribou, moose, and rabbit-hide mukluks, slippers, and mitts made by Ethel—owned by Ontario’s Thunder Bay Art Gallery and on loan to Linklater—are presented atop his pedestals. “From Our Hands” is a collaborative show that traces the cultural and genealogical relations between Linklater, his twelve-year-old son, Tobias (whose stop-motion video, Origin of the Hero, is also featured), and Ethel. A bouquet of flowers and a pyramid of Du Maurier cigarettes among Ethel’s belongings rest on Linklater’s dark concrete plinths. Interrogating the relationship between the materials that create the “neutral” gallery and the collections that fill it, the artist holds a space for his son while embracing his grandmother. — Katherine Brewer Ball

“Cathouse FUNeral Harvested” Cathouse FUNeral | Chelsea

132 10th Ave.

December 15–February 18 On November 20 of last year, the original site of this Brooklyn exhibition space in East Williamsburg, located in a former funeral home, closed its doors for the last time. The artist-run venue had an unquiet rest, however—another version of it currently exists as a projects space in Carroll Gardens, while its first body has been exhumed for a second life in Chelsea. “Cathouse FUNeral Harvested” (an extension of which will open on the Lower East Side on January 8) collects residue from twenty shows of murals and installations via fragments of sheetrock and other architectural excerpts, presented as collaborative works that have been three years in the making. Crowded with freestanding wall segments and framed remnants, the Tenth Avenue space is punctuated by dead ends and ersatz corridors. Zips of pink are in evidence from the 2014 group show “Shrink It, Pink It.” A mural by Brad Benischek begins with Harvesting: FUNeral Tryptic (w/ Brad Benischek) and ends in FUNeral Gallery-Object 2 (w/ Benischek) (both 2016), though the slabs are anachronistically joined (by David Dixon, Cathouse’s wallah, with the artist’s permission) to unlike parts. Excavated to stand like clean-cut monoliths, the “harvestings” present a mess of artifacts that refuse to straighten into a tidy narrative; even the three gypsum tablets that chronicle the Cathouse’s exhibition history are placed out of sequence. These structures share no design with their former digs and make no attempt at a documentary-like report. Although these assembled remains contain the potential for a whimsical archive, they are shown not as gestures of mourning or memory, but as celebrations of the vitality and opportunity of ending. — Nicole Kaack

“Securing the Shadow: Posthumous Portraiture in America” American Folk Art Museum

2 Lincoln Square, Columbus Avenue at 66th Street

October 6–February 26 “Secure the shadow, ere the substance fades.” The carving of character by light, as the early camera was thought to do, and as this advertising slogan for photographers of the 1800s suggests, was especially trenchant for those who wanted to remember their dead at eternal slumber’s start, with astonishing veracity, via the daguerreotype’s unearthly powers. Memorial portrait painting is another kind of alchemy—venerable, yet stranger, as it tasks the artist with reviving a kind of familiar glow or personality from the deceased––sometimes using the corpse as a model––for the commissioning bereaved. This exhibition, curated by the museum’s Stacy C. Hollander, is an extraordinary survey of memorial works—mostly painted and photographic—that were made by artists, both formally trained and self-taught, during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries in America, a time when we were more intimately acquainted with mortality and the rituals surrounding death. Many of the works’ subjects are quite young—children and babies who died from illness, accidents. One of the most affecting is Thomas Wilder’s oil-on-canvas portrait of Anna Baylies Bushee, 1848, which depicts the girl, just barely five, sitting in a dour parlor near a window that looks onto two small angels—ugly, sickening things—awaiting her arrival in heaven. There’s Charles Willson Peale’s Rachel Weeping, 1772–1818, a painting of the artist’s wife crying over the body of their infant daughter, Margaret, who was taken by smallpox: Margaret’s yellowed lips are held shut by a silken chinstrap, her arms securely fastened to her sides by a swath of white ribbon, tied with a dainty bow. There’s even a plaster death mask by Hiram Powers made from his little boy’s face, James Gibson Powers, ca. 1838, who succumbed to “water on the brain.” Pictures of headstones appear in the exhibition as well—some so crudely fashioned that they look considerably older than just two or three hundred years. Also on view: an ivory medallion featuring a watercolor and graphite rendering of a virginal teenage bride. A photo encased in a velvety, locket-like frame shows a young lady in her casket, lavished with flowers, with an aged paper fragment that reads “Death’s seal is on that cherub brow, and closed that sparkling eye.” Genteel language often poorly conceals such devastating loss. — Alex Jovanovich

Beverly Buchanan Brooklyn Museum

200 Eastern Parkway

October 21–March 5 “I think that artists in the South must at some point confront the work of folk artists,” the late artist Beverly Buchanan said. But Buchanan, who is known for her colorful shack sculptures emulating Southern vernacular architecture, was anything but an outsider artist. In the early 1970s, she studied with Norman Lewis and Romare Bearden while working as a New Jersey health educator. She also gained the support of such curators as Lucy Lippard and Lowery Stokes Sims. Yet as a black woman artist who spent the height of her artistic career in Georgia, her work has not been given its historical due. This exhibition, organized by curator Jennifer Burris and artist Park McArthur, surveys Buchanan’s practice, which commemorated the resilience of black communities while interrogating American racism. Separated into three galleries of the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art (triangulated around Judy Chicago’s The Dinner Party, 1974–79), the layout flips the script on Buchanan’s work. The show opens with her least known pieces—the series “Frustula,” 1978–81, made up of squat, cast-concrete sculptures—artworks in pointed dialogue with post-Minimalism’s industrial-ruin aesthetics. Buchanan pursued site-specificity when she moved to Macon, Georgia, in 1977. From 1979 to 1986, she created a number of humble concrete sculptures, mixed with local materials such as tabby (a cement made with oyster shells, water, lime, ash, and sand, once used for building slave quarters), which memorialized sites of racial violence. Three videos, created by McArthur, Burris, and Jason Hirata, June 10–19, 2016, 2016, document four of her Southeastern projects in situ. This is an artist-curated show, and the second and largest section—containing more than one hundred archival objects—reveals an artist’s eye. Burris and McArthur include pieces such as the plaid shirt Buchanan painted in, adorned with white crosses and blue and red stars (Untitled, Church on Fire, 1995–96), and photo reproductions of her Guggenheim grant report for the public artwork Marsh Ruins, 1981. The final section, devoted to her miniaturized shacks from 1987 to 2010, is enriched by photos of the 1991 performance Out of Control. Buchanan enacts a conceptual score of symbolic brutality, setting a shack sculpture on fire, only allowing a friend to extinguish it. — Wendy Vogel