John Currin Sadie Coles HQ | Davies Street

1 Davies Street

November 22–January 21 John Currin’s sixth solo show here sees him revisiting old territory. Five paintings each depict a woman or a couple. Two of the couples are elderly and heterosexual (Newspaper Couple and Pistachio, all works 2016); one consists of two middle-aged women taking a break while housepainting (Happy House Painters). The figures all inhabit more or less undefined beige space. There should no longer be controversy over whether Currin can paint as well as he wants us to think he can. While his work from the 1990s occupied an uncomfortable position between self-conscious badness and an approximation of sumptuous painterliness, since about 2003 the interplay between the aesthetic and emotional registers in his work (beauty and vulgarity, empathy and cruelty) has often been very effective. Michael Fried observed that the stylistic self-involvement of modernist painting was foreshadowed by the eighteenth-century French taste for scenes depicting figures in various states of absorption. The two elderly couples’ absorption is offset by a device Currin first employed in the late 1990s, whereby objects from traditional still-life paintings, such as candlesticks and porcelain jugs, are piled on top of the figures’ heads. The couples seem unaware of their burdens or have learned to live with them. (The upturned ice-cream cone on the gentleman blissfully ensconced in his wife’s embrace is a poignant touch.) Perhaps they speak to Currin’s feelings about premodernist European painting, a historical burden American art supposedly rejected or overcame decades ago but which Currin has happily, perversely embraced—or learned to live with. — Patrick Price

Jonathan Baldock and Emma Hart PEER

97 & 99 Hoxton Street

November 9–January 28 “Love Life: Act 1,” Jonathan Baldock and Emma Hart’s new commission for PEER in conjunction with Grundy Art Gallery and the De La Warr Pavilion, will play out in three parts, the first beginning here. For this exhibition, the artists have refashioned the gallery as a surreal Punch-and-Judy set littered with bizarre handcrafted objects. The two conjoined rooms of the candy-striped space become a gigantic theater for Mr. Punch’s family to perform their cheerfully violent hijinks. Everything is suffused with an air of menace, as though Punch could pop out at any time and brutally beat you with his stick. In the first room, Baldock has constructed a baby’s high chair out of sickly pink felt and thin metal rods (A Guiding Hand, all works 2016). In the chair sits a grotesque stuffed head, perhaps a child’s, carrying a digital screen that displays a single eye. The eye just stares, occasionally blinking and tearing up, as though it’s witnessed something terrible. On a nearby wall is Hart’s ceramic breasts with bright-red nipples, which seem to have been squeezed to resemble used-up tubes of toothpaste (BooHoo Boob Tube). Jon and Emma is a collaborative recording of the artists shrieking out each other’s names hysterically, orgasmically—a sound track for their sexually aggressive tableau. In the adjoining room, Hart’s trio of ceramic comic-book speech bubbles protrudes from a wall, their silhouettes imitating the aquiline profile of Punch (“You two-faced lying motherfucker”). Their texts yell out phrases such as “the way you use a knife” and “cross your legs”—evoking a feeling not too unlike like that of being trapped in the crossfire of a lovers’ quarrel. Through black humor and innuendo, Hart and Baldock create an engrossingly sad tale where the viewer can decide the finale. — Grace Beaumont

Richard Oelze Michael Werner | London

22 Upper Brook Street

November 12–January 7 The German painter Richard Oelze spent part of the 1930s in Paris, where he first encountered the Surrealists. His eccentric personality (he lived in squalor, rarely left his apartment, and destroyed much of his work) inspired the title character in Mina Loy’s novel Insel—published posthumously in 1991 then republished in 2014—contributing to a revival of interest in this neglected artist. On first encounter, it’s tempting to see Oelze as an epigone of Max Ernst. Ernst’s use of decalcomania, where paint is pressed between surfaces to create random patterns, out of which the artist then elicits forms through a process of free association, inspired Oelze to adopt a somewhat similar process. But while Ernst, like the majority of canonical Surrealists, was essentially a picture-maker, Oelze’s commitment to a little varied painterly process aligns him with Yves Tanguy or with such abstract Surrealists as Roberto Matta. The eighteen paintings on display all evoke the experience of pareidolia—the perception of familiar shapes in random textures. But incipient biomorphism is constantly regressing into a kind of studied formlessness, creating a sense of intense ambivalence. We are confronted, to borrow a thought from Insel, with the “procreational chaotic vapor in which all things may begin to grow.” Twenty-four untitled figurative scrapbook drawings, ca. 1956–78, reveal a preoccupation with eyes, most of which are rendered over-large and oddly empty. Oelze compared himself to a character out of Franz Kafka, but in his attachment to gray abjection and a depopulated world of ash and mud, the more obvious affinity is with Samuel Beckett. — Patrick Price

Anselm Kiefer White Cube | Bermondsey

144 – 152 Bermondsey Street

November 22–February 12 The air has a slightly metallic scent in the dimly lit corridor that is Anselm Kiefer’s Walhalla, 1992–2016, named for what is known in Norse mythology as the “hall of the slain.” It is nostalgic, elemental, and hauntingly beautiful. Oxidized lead lines the walls, encasing wrecked camp beds arranged in a haphazard dormitory fashion. The beds are labeled with the names of figures significant to Kiefer, as well as Valkyries—women who, according to lore, determined the fate of soldiers in battle and escorted the dead to Valhalla. The leaden sheets retain the imprints of bodies, and the casual disarray of a sudden departure, perhaps moments ago, perhaps centuries. The far wall bears the image of a soldier walking toward a stark horizon. Galleries lead off of the hall in both directions. To the right, they are somber and archival. Arsenal, 1983–2016, is a trove of artifacts, unspooled reams of photographs, disheveled files, and charred stacks of paper spilling from corroded safes. To the left, there is light and color that glows with a heightened intensity after emerging from the shadowed hall. Enormous paintings render the forgotten architecture of Valhalla under billowing, saturated skies. Immaculate glass vitrines house assemblages of objects like reliquaries: bleached clothing, small trees, broken bicycles, and sections of earth. The poetry of Kiefer’s work lies in his alchemical ability to strike a balance between the intimate and the universal, the moment at hand and the vast, cyclical expanse of history. Often exposing his work to the elements, he allows his materials to speak for themselves. Together, they sound a chord of melancholic and peculiar beauty, impermanent yet somehow resounding beyond the bounds of time. — Lucy Kent

Bedwyr Williams Barbican Art Gallery

Barbican Centre, Silk Street

September 29–January 8 Bedwyr Williams’s installation The Gulch, 2016, transforms this institution’s Curve gallery with a path that unfolds in stages, recalling the experience of traversing a theme park. Each environment is a chapter in a narrative that disorients the viewer, annulling the previous segment and simultaneously presaging the next one. Every passage is a reversal of perspective, a transfiguration of the glance. The mise-en-scène of a full moon over the sea—with the noise of breaking waves, the nearly imperceptible sounds of gently rippling water, reassuring background music, the crackling of a bonfire, and an abandoned running shoe—pulls us into Williams’s grand illusion. As we proceed into the shadows, we come upon an assortment of sculptural tableaux: a self-portrait statuette of Williams standing on a rock with a heap of wooden pallets at his feet; a broken wooden spoon; and the upper half of a mannequin wearing a jacket emblazoned with the title of this immersive work. In another area, we encounter a nonfunctional beverage-vending machine. Cushions and bongo drums nearby encourage audience participation. Suddenly, there’s a conference room with a video on a screen and an invitation to talk through a microphone connected to a speaker on a taxidermied goat. A glittering curtain opens onto the journey’s end, where we locate the second discarded sneaker, lying along the edge of a running track. Japanese maneki-neko—beckoning cat figures—on floating Ikea bookcases greet us as we are ushered out beneath an enormous group portrait. Williams has constructed an engaging and audacious story—a “process-based” artwork that is also deeply theatrical. It infects the Curve with a high-minded cheekiness and rich poetry. Translated from Italian by Marguerite Shore. — Marta Silvi

Andrew Kerr The Modern Institute | Aird’s Lane

3 Aird’s Lane

November 12–January 21 Andrew Kerr’s exhibition is situated in the Modern Institute’s new Bricks Space, a single-room venue on Aird’s Lane which, unlike the gallery’s other white spaces, exists in a semi-dilapidated state, made up of a patchwork of painted walls, wooden flooring, exposed concrete, and tiling. The atmosphere of the show is sober and scholastic, with the room’s contents resembling the trappings of an art-school classroom or a studio past its prime. Each of Kerr’s five installations is composed of a variety of recycled materials and often hosts the artist’s paintings in muted hues. The works play on and extend the collage-like qualities of their environment. Towamba v St George’s (all works 2016) consists of a board standing haphazardly on black metal table legs. Painted on one side is a caricatured screenshot from the British television program University Challenge, in which teams of four from two universities answer questions on various academic topics. The television reference lends the other works a particular British flavor. Pasmova comprises a paper saw resembling a cricket bat, on which the word “pasmova” is printed, lying on a cut divan base. A large wall-mounted sea of blue fabric with a small island-like painting pinned centrally to it provides a backdrop to this. Elsewhere, a series of paintings on paper lie at floor level on a cardboard and wooden structure with a white paper fin, as if being shown in a critique. “Wyndham School of Dancing,” as the show is titled, is an objection to slickness or finish, and the finality and authority they suggest. Bricks Space (a former glass factory) is the perfect complement to Kerr’s installations, as it too comes with a material history to acknowledge and employ. The exhibition’s enigmatic title itself alludes to a space for practice, development, and gestation. The works are obscure and often sad, speaking to both traditional British pastimes and an odd post-Brexit sense of isolation. — Calum Sutherland