 

Slant

Architecture

Performance

Unpresidented Times: Nona Faustine

01.18.17

Above: Nona Faustine, Over My Dead Body, 2013. Tweed Courthouse, built on top of an African burial ground.
 
Below: Nona Faustine, Liberty Is Sweet, Capital Closed, 2016.


Nona Faustine is an artist who lives and works in New York. Faustine’s two-woman exhibition with artist Joiri Minaya, “The Body as Battleground,” opens at the Ben Shahn Center for Visual Arts, William Paterson University on January 31 and runs through March 19, 2017.

All rights reserved. artforum.com is a registered trademark of Artforum International Magazine, New York, NY