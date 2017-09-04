 

Slant

Architecture

Performance

Unpresidented Times: Kay Rosen

01.19.17

Kay Rosen, Uh Oh, 2017.


Kay Rosen is an artist who lives in Gary, Indiana, and New York. A solo exhibition of her work, “Kay Rosen: H is for House,” will be on view at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut, from March 5 to September 4, 2017.

All rights reserved. artforum.com is a registered trademark of Artforum International Magazine, New York, NY