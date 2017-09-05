Venice Biennale: Artists’ Artists

recent
Julian Rose on Daniel Libeskind’s One Day in Life in Frankfurt
Janelle Zara on the latest renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House
Bruce Hainley and David Velasco talk about Tea for Three (2016)
Chilean Architects Win Competition to Design New Museum in Qatar
Moscow Proposes Demolition of Constructivist Housing, Angering Preservationists
Anne Imhof and Franz Erhard Walther Win Golden Lions at 57th Venice Biennale
Developer to Transform Former Spy Station in Berlin into a Museum and Artist Colony
Massachusetts Seminary Under Fire for Its Handling of American Indian Artifacts
Samdani Art Foundation to Open First Permanent Space in 2018
Today, the 57th edition of the Venice Biennale opened for early viewings. On the ground, we asked artists showing in “Viva Arte Viva,” curated by Christine Macel, to choose another artist who, in the early moments of the exhibitions, immediately stood out in their minds. The biennial is open to the public from May 13 through November 26, 2017.
Sheila Hicks, Scalata al di là dei terreni cromatici / Escalade Beyond Chromatic Lands, 2016-17, mixed media, natural and synthetic fibers. In the Arsenale.
Raymond Hains, La Biennale éclatée, Hongrie, 1968, Plexiglas relief. In the Central Pavilion, Giardini.
Olafur Eliasson, Green light – An artistic workshop, 2017. In the Central Pavilion, Giardini.
Sung Hwan Kim, Love before Bond, 2017, mixed-media installation. In the Central Pavilion, Giardini.
McArthur Binion, DNA: Study: Zero, 2014, oil paint stick and paper on board. In the Central Pavilion, Giardini.
Mark Bradford, Medusa, 2016, acrylic, paint, paper, rope, and caulk, dimensions variable. In “Tomorrow Is Another Day” at the US Pavilion, Giardini.
Sheila Hicks, Scalata al di là dei terreni cromatici / Escalade Beyond Chromatic Lands (detail), 2016-17, mixed media, natural and synthetic fibers. In the Arsenale.
Shimabuku, The Snow Monkeys of Texas – Do Snow Monkeys Remember Snow Monkeys? (detail), 2016, mixed-media installation, text, cactus pots, HD video, color, stereo sound, 20'. In the Arsenale.